Ricky Steamboat Returning To The Ring For First Match In Over A Decade
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is returning to the ring. According to "Sports Illustrated," Steamboat is set to wrestle at a Big Time Wrestling event scheduled for November 27 at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. As of this writing, his opponent has not been announced.
PWMania
AEW Star Reveals He Can’t Use His WWE Finisher Anymore
AEW star Andrade El Idolo earned a reputation for himself in NJPW, AAA, and CMLL. After that, he was successful in WWE NXT, where he held the NXT Championship. However, his run on the main roster didn’t turn out the way he had hoped it would, thus he asked to be released from WWE before joining AEW.
wrestlinginc.com
Spoilers: Former WWE Star Makes AEW Debut
AEW taped matches for "Dark: Elevation" prior to the live episode of this week's "AEW Dynamite" at the MVP Arena in Albany, NY. During the tapings, a former WWE 24/7 Champion made his debut. ** SPOILERS BELOW **. According to PWInsider, Mascara Dorada (FKA Gran Metalik in WWE) defeated Serpentico...
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Tragic Death Of ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper, The Greatest Villain In Wrestling History
WWE legend "Rowdy" Roddy Piper died of a heart attack on July 31, 2015, leaving behind millions of fans to mourn the most famous heel in pro wrestling. Superstar WWE wrestler “Rowdy” Roddy Piper died suddenly and unexpectedly on July 31, 2015, in his sleep at the age of 61. Given his relatively young age, fans and colleagues were heartbroken at his passing, and when the news broke at a professional wrestling convention in North Carolina, emcees held a 10-bell salute, then shared their memories of this singular performer.
Yardbarker
AEW return update on Jeff Hardy
It appears Jeff Hardy is getting closer to making a return to AEW. Hardy has been suspended by AEW indefinitely and without pay following his DUI arrest in June. After the arrest, he checked himself into rehab. Hardy has entered a “not guilty” plea to the charge and is waiting...
PWMania
Several Names Removed From AEW’s Suspension List Following Backstage Fight at All Out
As PWMania.com previously reported, Pat Buck is backstage for tonight’s AEW Dynamite event and he is back with the company after serving his suspension. Buck was one of the people who were present in order to put an end to the brawl that had broken out between CM Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite.
PWMania
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Names Top AEW Star He Would Like To See Wrestle Sheamus
On Twitter, Sheamus and MJF engaged in a series of tweets, with MJF stating that it took Sheamus over a decade to learn how to get over. Sheamus has been with WWE since 2009 and MJF is currently positioned as one of the four pillars of AEW, WWE's rival company, so it does not appear that the match would be likely anytime soon. However, WWE Hall of Famer and six-time World Champion Booker T discussed the idea of former WWE Champion Sheamus one day taking on the Casino Ladder match winner, MJF.
ewrestlingnews.com
Asuka Dyes Her Hair (Video), A Look At The Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero Rivalry
You can check out Asuka’s latest vlog below. In this episode, she gets her hair color dyed:. You can check out the latest edition of WWE’s “Top 10” below. This episode looks at the Top 10 Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero Rivalry Moments:. WWE Superstar Xavier...
Ricky Steamboat To Return To The Ring During 11/27 Big Time Wrestling Event In Raleigh, NC
Ricky Steamboat will return to the ring one more time on November 27, 2022. Ricky the Dragon Steamboat is widely considered to be one of the best in-ring performers in the history of professional wrestling. Known for his matches against names like Ric Flair and Randy Savage, Ricky Steamboat also had elevating the careers of Bret Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin.
411mania.com
Maria Kanellis On Jim Cornette Disliking Her, Says Playing Her Character Was a ‘Shield’ Backstage In WWE
Maria Kanellis was known early in her career for her “ditzy” character in WWE, and she recalled how playing that character seemed to lead to Jim Cornette’s dislike of her. Kanellis spoke with Interviews With James for a new interview and talked about Cornette’s dislike of her in WWE, though she pointed out that things came “full circle” for her when he brought her into ROH.
stillrealtous.com
Top AEW Star Gets Engaged
It seems that love is in the air for at least one top AEW star as MJF is now engaged. MJF’s fiancé Naomi Rosenblum confirmed the engagement when she posted several photos on Instagram along with the following caption:. “I said yes 🙂 …and yes, I forced him...
Yardbarker
Castagnoli vs. Jericho ROH title match added to AEW Dynamite Grand Slam
A Ring of Honor World Championship match has been added to Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Grand Slam lineup. In a match set up with a promo battle on this week's Rampage, Claudio Castagnoli will defend the ROH World title against Chris Jericho at Dynamite Grand Slam. As Castagnoli was delivering a...
wrestlinginc.com
Billy Gunn And Other AEW Stars Announced For Upcoming Film
Three AEW wrestlers have supporting roles in a new independently produced action-thriller film. According to the IMDb, the film is "Missing Persons" and the plot is summarized: as "Two grizzled war veterans go missing after kidnapping a soldier who turns out to be a con artist." The film's trailer has been posted on Facebook and some of the footage appears to have a science-fiction element.
411mania.com
Brian Pillman Jr. Doesn’t Want To Take A Side in AEW All Out Altercation
Brian Pillman Jr. was recently asked about the altercation backstage after AEW All Out, and he stayed diplomatic about it. Pillman was a guest on Cafe de Rene recently and was asked by Rene Dupree about the drama surrounding CM Punk’s media scrum comments and the backstage brawl that resulted in several suspensions. Pillman said he’s a fan of all those involved and wasn’t there, joking that he’ll side with “whoever won the fight.”
Thunder Rosa Pulled From AAA TripleMania XXX: Mexico City, Kamille Challenges Taya Valkyrie
A major change has been made to Lucha Libre AAA's Triplemanía XXX: Mexico City. Previously, Taya Valkyrie was scheduled to defend the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship against Thunder Rosa at the show on October 15. But ahead of AEW All Out, Rosa, the reigning AEW Women's World Champion, announced that she is unable to compete due to an injury. AEW subsequently crowned an Interim Women's World Champion.
411mania.com
Andrade el Idolo Allegedly Told Not To Use A Move In AEW
If you were a fan of Andrade el Idolo’s spinning back elbow, you may not see it a lot during his AEW run. Andrade claimed on Twitter that was told to stop using the move. While an official reason wasn’t given, it was likely because Chris Jericho uses a spinning back elbow as his finish, the Judas Effect. Decide for yourself which one you prefer below.
411mania.com
Various News: Note on John E. Bravo’s Impact Wrestling Status, Luigi Primo Comments on AEW Dynamite Appearance
– PWInsider reports that John E. Bravo is still working behind the scenes with Impact Wrestling. While Bravo has been off-camera as of late, he might still appear later on if and when the storylines dictate it. – As noted, indie wrestling viral sensation Luigi Primo made a brief appearance...
MJF Introduces The Firm, Swerve In Our Glory Retain, Luigi Primo Appears | AEW Fight Size
Here is your post-AEW Dynamite fight size update for Wednesday, September 14, 2022. - MJF delivered a heated message about how he's not the same kid Jon Moxley faced the last time they battled. He stated that his mind is more dangerous than Moxley's disease. The Dynamite Diamond Ring winner proceeded to introduce The Firm, a stable he now has on retainer. Led by his best friend Stokely Hathaway, the group will help MJF when he needs them. Otherwise, The Firm will focus on its own interest. Stokely noted that Ethan Page, the Gunn Club, and Lee Moriarty have their sights set on winning the gold.
