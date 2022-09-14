ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wrestlinginc.com

Ricky Steamboat Returning To The Ring For First Match In Over A Decade

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is returning to the ring. According to "Sports Illustrated," Steamboat is set to wrestle at a Big Time Wrestling event scheduled for November 27 at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. As of this writing, his opponent has not been announced.
RALEIGH, NC
PWMania

AEW Star Reveals He Can’t Use His WWE Finisher Anymore

AEW star Andrade El Idolo earned a reputation for himself in NJPW, AAA, and CMLL. After that, he was successful in WWE NXT, where he held the NXT Championship. However, his run on the main roster didn’t turn out the way he had hoped it would, thus he asked to be released from WWE before joining AEW.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Spoilers: Former WWE Star Makes AEW Debut

AEW taped matches for "Dark: Elevation" prior to the live episode of this week's "AEW Dynamite" at the MVP Arena in Albany, NY. During the tapings, a former WWE 24/7 Champion made his debut. ** SPOILERS BELOW **. According to PWInsider, Mascara Dorada (FKA Gran Metalik in WWE) defeated Serpentico...
ALBANY, NY
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Tragic Death Of ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper, The Greatest Villain In Wrestling History

WWE legend "Rowdy" Roddy Piper died of a heart attack on July 31, 2015, leaving behind millions of fans to mourn the most famous heel in pro wrestling. Superstar WWE wrestler “Rowdy” Roddy Piper died suddenly and unexpectedly on July 31, 2015, in his sleep at the age of 61. Given his relatively young age, fans and colleagues were heartbroken at his passing, and when the news broke at a professional wrestling convention in North Carolina, emcees held a 10-bell salute, then shared their memories of this singular performer.
WWE
Yardbarker

AEW return update on Jeff Hardy

It appears Jeff Hardy is getting closer to making a return to AEW. Hardy has been suspended by AEW indefinitely and without pay following his DUI arrest in June. After the arrest, he checked himself into rehab. Hardy has entered a “not guilty” plea to the charge and is waiting...
WWE
PWMania

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat Returning to In-Ring Action

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat is going to compete in the ring once again. The legendary wrestler is scheduled to compete for Big Time Wrestling on November 27 at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. His opponent for the show has yet to be revealed. Co-owner of Big...
RALEIGH, NC
wrestlinginc.com

Booker T Names Top AEW Star He Would Like To See Wrestle Sheamus

On Twitter, Sheamus and MJF engaged in a series of tweets, with MJF stating that it took Sheamus over a decade to learn how to get over. Sheamus has been with WWE since 2009 and MJF is currently positioned as one of the four pillars of AEW, WWE's rival company, so it does not appear that the match would be likely anytime soon. However, WWE Hall of Famer and six-time World Champion Booker T discussed the idea of former WWE Champion Sheamus one day taking on the Casino Ladder match winner, MJF.
WWE
411mania.com

Maria Kanellis On Jim Cornette Disliking Her, Says Playing Her Character Was a ‘Shield’ Backstage In WWE

Maria Kanellis was known early in her career for her “ditzy” character in WWE, and she recalled how playing that character seemed to lead to Jim Cornette’s dislike of her. Kanellis spoke with Interviews With James for a new interview and talked about Cornette’s dislike of her in WWE, though she pointed out that things came “full circle” for her when he brought her into ROH.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Top AEW Star Gets Engaged

It seems that love is in the air for at least one top AEW star as MJF is now engaged. MJF’s fiancé Naomi Rosenblum confirmed the engagement when she posted several photos on Instagram along with the following caption:. “I said yes 🙂 …and yes, I forced him...
RELATIONSHIPS
Yardbarker

Castagnoli vs. Jericho ROH title match added to AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

A Ring of Honor World Championship match has been added to Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Grand Slam lineup. In a match set up with a promo battle on this week's Rampage, Claudio Castagnoli will defend the ROH World title against Chris Jericho at Dynamite Grand Slam. As Castagnoli was delivering a...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Billy Gunn And Other AEW Stars Announced For Upcoming Film

Three AEW wrestlers have supporting roles in a new independently produced action-thriller film. According to the IMDb, the film is "Missing Persons" and the plot is summarized: as "Two grizzled war veterans go missing after kidnapping a soldier who turns out to be a con artist." The film's trailer has been posted on Facebook and some of the footage appears to have a science-fiction element.
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

Brian Pillman Jr. Doesn’t Want To Take A Side in AEW All Out Altercation

Brian Pillman Jr. was recently asked about the altercation backstage after AEW All Out, and he stayed diplomatic about it. Pillman was a guest on Cafe de Rene recently and was asked by Rene Dupree about the drama surrounding CM Punk’s media scrum comments and the backstage brawl that resulted in several suspensions. Pillman said he’s a fan of all those involved and wasn’t there, joking that he’ll side with “whoever won the fight.”
WWE
Fightful

Thunder Rosa Pulled From AAA TripleMania XXX: Mexico City, Kamille Challenges Taya Valkyrie

A major change has been made to Lucha Libre AAA's Triplemanía XXX: Mexico City. Previously, Taya Valkyrie was scheduled to defend the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship against Thunder Rosa at the show on October 15. But ahead of AEW All Out, Rosa, the reigning AEW Women's World Champion, announced that she is unable to compete due to an injury. AEW subsequently crowned an Interim Women's World Champion.
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

Andrade el Idolo Allegedly Told Not To Use A Move In AEW

If you were a fan of Andrade el Idolo’s spinning back elbow, you may not see it a lot during his AEW run. Andrade claimed on Twitter that was told to stop using the move. While an official reason wasn’t given, it was likely because Chris Jericho uses a spinning back elbow as his finish, the Judas Effect. Decide for yourself which one you prefer below.
WWE
Fightful

MJF Introduces The Firm, Swerve In Our Glory Retain, Luigi Primo Appears | AEW Fight Size

Here is your post-AEW Dynamite fight size update for Wednesday, September 14, 2022. - MJF delivered a heated message about how he's not the same kid Jon Moxley faced the last time they battled. He stated that his mind is more dangerous than Moxley's disease. The Dynamite Diamond Ring winner proceeded to introduce The Firm, a stable he now has on retainer. Led by his best friend Stokely Hathaway, the group will help MJF when he needs them. Otherwise, The Firm will focus on its own interest. Stokely noted that Ethan Page, the Gunn Club, and Lee Moriarty have their sights set on winning the gold.
