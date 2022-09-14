ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffersontown, KY

WLKY.com

Charlestown highlights local vendors during annual Community Days festival

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — The city of Charlestown's annual Community Days festival returns this weekend. The eclectic music, food and vendor festival is held at the City Square Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17. Vendors range from local artists, photographers, craft makers, bakers, civic groups, businesses, and more. City...
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (9/16)

You know it, and you probably love it — Bourbon and Beyond is back. This music and culinary festival will have performances by Pearl Jam, Chris Stapleton, Kings of Leon, Jack White and more. Also happening at the festival, Mayor Greg Fischer will also be announcing the winner of “The Louisville” cocktail competition.
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodanddine.com

The Shelbyville Road branch of Royals Hot Chicken has closed

Editor’s note: “The Taste Bud” by Kevin Gibson returns next Friday. The Courier-Journal reports the closing on August 28 of the Royals Hot Chicken location at 10310 Shelbyville Road. “We closed on Sunday, Aug. 28 due to the continued impact of fluctuating COVID dining restrictions when the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Travel Maven

Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in Kentucky

There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Kentucky sure knows how to throw one. For 10 years the Bluegrass State has been host to one of the best and most beautiful fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
WLKY.com

New Hauck's Corner bar in Schnitzelburg is finally opening for good

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new version of the classic Hauck's in Schnitzelburg is finally opening for good. Watch our previous coverage of Hauck's in the player above. The old corner store, which had been closed for about three years, is now a bar and restaurant. It had a soft re-opening in late July for the Dainty Contest, but was closed after.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Travel Maven

Visit The Largest Fall Festival in Indiana

There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Indiana sure knows how to throw one. For over 50 years the Hoosier State has been host to one of the best and biggest fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
wdrb.com

Showers For Some To Come Monday

Today will be the 7th day in a row now Louisville has gone without any measurable rainfall. Luckily enough for us, enough rain at the very beginning of the month has held us over for the most part in terms of drought, as we're only 0.10" short of our average amount of rainfall to date for September.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS 11

Local animal shelter hits max capacity, announces free adoptions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) shelter hit maximum capacity again, creating an urgent need to reduce the kennel population. In the past two weeks, LMAS staff said the shelter has taken in over 300 stray cats and dogs. The shelter announced that all cats, kittens, dogs...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Oldham County senior gives back to community that raised her

LA GRANGE, Ky. — Kindness can be found in more ways than one throughout the city of La Grange and Avery Leveritt is living proof. “That is just one thing that I love to do, especially in my community and just anywhere really is just sharing kindness wherever I go,” Leveritt said.
LA GRANGE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville Metro Animal Services having free adoptions, waiving reclaim fees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Due to being at max capacity, Louisville Metro Animals Services are making all adoptions free and waiving reclaim fees. Courtesy of Friends of Metro Animal Services and the Pay It Forward program, all approved adopters will have their fees waived. In addition, every dog adoption will include a large bag of food.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

On Your Side: Navigating I-71 South closure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — I-71 South between the Watterson Expressway and Gene Snyder Freeway has closed as part of a $7.6 million asphalt resurfacing project, impacting more than just drivers. "We kind of have to manage just as anybody else does," Kent Kruer, deputy chief of Anchorage-Middletown Fire & EMS,...
LOUISVILLE, KY

