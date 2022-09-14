Read full article on original website
“Come Inside the Fences and Experience Bowman”: BowmanFest 2022JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in KentuckyTravel Maven
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in IndianaTravel Maven
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted Expeditions
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
wdrb.com
More than 100 area businesses make for fun weekend at Jeffersontown's Gaslight Festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersontown is full of fun this weekend for the 53rd Annual Gaslight Festival. Events have been held all week leading up to the big celebration on Watterson Trail. What started as a small street party in 1969 is now one of the area's largest festivals. More...
WLKY.com
Charlestown highlights local vendors during annual Community Days festival
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — The city of Charlestown's annual Community Days festival returns this weekend. The eclectic music, food and vendor festival is held at the City Square Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17. Vendors range from local artists, photographers, craft makers, bakers, civic groups, businesses, and more. City...
WTVQ
Hinton’s Farm & Orchard in Hodgenville ready to kick off Apple Festival
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — After a tough couple of years due to the pandemic and spring storm damage, Hinton’s Orchard is ready to return to full operations starting with its Apple Festival this Saturday. “We have weathered the storm so to speak, and are looking forward to the...
wdrb.com
Bardstown Bourbon Festival kicks off 3 days of bourbon, music and food on Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bourbon Capital of the World is preparing for the Kentucky Bourbon Festival. The festival starts this weekend in Bardstown. It will feature the popular bourbon tasting dinner, along with the usual favorites including bourbon, music and food. The festival also includes the World Championship Bourbon...
wdrb.com
The returning River Days Festival celebrates the river town of West Point, Kentucky
WEST POINT, Ky (WDRB) -- West Point, Kentucky invites you to their River Days Festival. WDRB's Keith Kaiser learned out how you can be entertained all weekend. After a two year hiatus, River Days Festival returns to West Point, Kentucky September 15th through the 17th. The beautiful Veterans Memorial Park...
leoweekly.com
5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (9/16)
You know it, and you probably love it — Bourbon and Beyond is back. This music and culinary festival will have performances by Pearl Jam, Chris Stapleton, Kings of Leon, Jack White and more. Also happening at the festival, Mayor Greg Fischer will also be announcing the winner of “The Louisville” cocktail competition.
foodanddine.com
The Shelbyville Road branch of Royals Hot Chicken has closed
Editor’s note: “The Taste Bud” by Kevin Gibson returns next Friday. The Courier-Journal reports the closing on August 28 of the Royals Hot Chicken location at 10310 Shelbyville Road. “We closed on Sunday, Aug. 28 due to the continued impact of fluctuating COVID dining restrictions when the...
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in Kentucky
There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Kentucky sure knows how to throw one. For 10 years the Bluegrass State has been host to one of the best and most beautiful fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
WLKY.com
New Hauck's Corner bar in Schnitzelburg is finally opening for good
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new version of the classic Hauck's in Schnitzelburg is finally opening for good. Watch our previous coverage of Hauck's in the player above. The old corner store, which had been closed for about three years, is now a bar and restaurant. It had a soft re-opening in late July for the Dainty Contest, but was closed after.
Go to this local carwash this weekend to get your car washed for free
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — To celebrate the grand opening of the brand new Mike's Carwash location, they are holding a free carwash weekend!. The location is opening in Middletown, Kentucky on Shelbyville Road (near Thorton's and Chick-fil-A). The carwashes will be available from Sept. 16 through Sept. 18. Everyone who...
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in Indiana
There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Indiana sure knows how to throw one. For over 50 years the Hoosier State has been host to one of the best and biggest fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
wdrb.com
Showers For Some To Come Monday
Today will be the 7th day in a row now Louisville has gone without any measurable rainfall. Luckily enough for us, enough rain at the very beginning of the month has held us over for the most part in terms of drought, as we're only 0.10" short of our average amount of rainfall to date for September.
WHAS 11
Local animal shelter hits max capacity, announces free adoptions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) shelter hit maximum capacity again, creating an urgent need to reduce the kennel population. In the past two weeks, LMAS staff said the shelter has taken in over 300 stray cats and dogs. The shelter announced that all cats, kittens, dogs...
spectrumnews1.com
Oldham County senior gives back to community that raised her
LA GRANGE, Ky. — Kindness can be found in more ways than one throughout the city of La Grange and Avery Leveritt is living proof. “That is just one thing that I love to do, especially in my community and just anywhere really is just sharing kindness wherever I go,” Leveritt said.
WHAS 11
'It doesn't play on something that we already know': Mayor announces The Louisville
The Louisville is made with Knob Creek Bourbon and was created by SC Baker. It has five ingredients, including lime juice and cinnamon syrup.
WLKY.com
Louisville Metro Animal Services having free adoptions, waiving reclaim fees
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Due to being at max capacity, Louisville Metro Animals Services are making all adoptions free and waiving reclaim fees. Courtesy of Friends of Metro Animal Services and the Pay It Forward program, all approved adopters will have their fees waived. In addition, every dog adoption will include a large bag of food.
Louisville family says a sitter they hired through Rover lost their dog
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Angela and Michael Lawson were preparing for a trip out-of-state in August and looked for a sitter through Rover, a website that provides "pet sitters you can trust." The website promised sitters went through background checks and approval from a "team of sitter specialists." "I found...
wdrb.com
Nashville-based Waldo's Chicken to open first Kentucky location Tuesday in Norton Commons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant is preparing to open in Norton Commons. Waldo's Chicken and Beer is set to open Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 10700 Meeting St. Known for its eight original sauces, the restaurant serves southern fried and slow-roasted chicken prepared four ways: on the bone, on a bun, in a bowl or in a basket.
wdrb.com
'Extremely scary' | LMAS issues dire warning, waiving fees as shelter reaches max capacity
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Animal Services is offering free adoptions and waiving reclaim fees for unclaimed pets as its shelter reaches maximum capacity. But the shelter is also issuing a dire warning, saying it's so full it's placing dogs in hallways to make space. It's gotten so bad, it may not be a "no-kill" shelter for much longer.
On Your Side: Navigating I-71 South closure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — I-71 South between the Watterson Expressway and Gene Snyder Freeway has closed as part of a $7.6 million asphalt resurfacing project, impacting more than just drivers. "We kind of have to manage just as anybody else does," Kent Kruer, deputy chief of Anchorage-Middletown Fire & EMS,...
