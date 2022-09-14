Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Vickie Guerrero Is Jealous Of The Work WWE Star Is Doing On Raw
Vickie Guerrero has revealed her thoughts about the work that WWE "Raw" Superstar Dominik Mysterio has done with The Judgment Day as of late. "I'm really jealous of what Dominik's doing right now on 'Raw,'" Guerrero admitted on "Captain's Corner." "I know Rhea Ripley is doing a good job, but I had Dom first. I'm just saying. Who knows what would happen if I was ever to manage him, but right now, I'm in AEW. I'm really happy with what they're doing. It's a fun storyline and I'm getting a kick out of it. They're doing a great job."
PWMania
AEW Star Reveals He Can’t Use His WWE Finisher Anymore
AEW star Andrade El Idolo earned a reputation for himself in NJPW, AAA, and CMLL. After that, he was successful in WWE NXT, where he held the NXT Championship. However, his run on the main roster didn’t turn out the way he had hoped it would, thus he asked to be released from WWE before joining AEW.
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Steamboat Returning To The Ring For First Match In Over A Decade
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is returning to the ring. According to "Sports Illustrated," Steamboat is set to wrestle at a Big Time Wrestling event scheduled for November 27 at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. As of this writing, his opponent has not been announced.
wrestlinginc.com
Big Update On Ricky Steamboat's In-Ring Future
A dragon that has long been dormant is finally returning to battle this fall! It was announced today via Sports Illustrated that legendary WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is making a return to in-ring action for Big Time Wrestling on November 27 at Raleigh, North Carolina's Dorton Arena. "Ricky Steamboat is one of the greatest all-time, and we're excited to bring a legend back to the ring," Big Time Wrestling co-owner Steve Perkins said. "Interest will be high, and ticket sales will begin today."
wrestlinginc.com
Spoilers: Former WWE Star Makes AEW Debut
AEW taped matches for "Dark: Elevation" prior to the live episode of this week's "AEW Dynamite" at the MVP Arena in Albany, NY. During the tapings, a former WWE 24/7 Champion made his debut. ** SPOILERS BELOW **. According to PWInsider, Mascara Dorada (FKA Gran Metalik in WWE) defeated Serpentico...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Suddenly Turns Face To Rescue Raquel Rodriguez On SmackDown
Raquel Rodriguez suffered a post-match beatdown at the hands of Damage CTRL following her loss to Bayley on the 9/16 "WWE SmackDown." However, just as "Big Mami Cool" appeared to be outnumbered by Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Shotzi ran down to the ring to rescue Rodriguez from the heels.
ewrestlingnews.com
News On The Miz, Xavier Woods, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, Wardlow
The Miz and Xavier Woods will be appearing on the new Pictionary game show. The Miz took to TikTok on Wednesday to post a video of himself and Woods on the set of the new game show, which is hosted by Jerry O’Connell. The Miz captioned the video with,
411mania.com
Suspended AEW Wrestlers Reportedly Not Allowed To Work Independent Events
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an interesting update on suspended wrestlers in AEW, particularly when it comes to taking outside work. Normally, wrestlers in AEW can work outside dates with approval from Tony Khan, as long as they don’t conflict with AEW dates. However, according to the WON, talent on suspension isn’t allowed to work anywhere.
411mania.com
Ricky Steamboat Set to Return to the Ring for Big Time Wrestling in November
– As first reported by Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, Big Time Wrestling has announced that 69-year-old WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will be making his in-ring return in November. The event will be held at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina on November 27. Tickets for the event are available now.
411mania.com
Chris Jericho On How Vince McMahon Reacted When He Told Him He Signed With AEW
On the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho, Chris Jericho discussed Vince McMahon’s reaction to him signing with AEW, as well as how AEW considered a TV deal with Showtime during its early days. Highlights from his comments are below. On Vince McMahon’s reaction to him signing with AEW:...
Yardbarker
WWE & Bray Wyatt have talked about return, Triple H has more surprises planned
WWE and Bray Wyatt have had discussions regarding his potential return to the company. Our own Dave Meltzer addressed recent talks that have occurred between the two sides in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. "Regarding talk of Wyatt returning, there were definitely talks in that direction. At...
PWMania
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat Returning to In-Ring Action
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat is going to compete in the ring once again. The legendary wrestler is scheduled to compete for Big Time Wrestling on November 27 at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. His opponent for the show has yet to be revealed. Co-owner of Big...
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Names Top AEW Star He Would Like To See Wrestle Sheamus
On Twitter, Sheamus and MJF engaged in a series of tweets, with MJF stating that it took Sheamus over a decade to learn how to get over. Sheamus has been with WWE since 2009 and MJF is currently positioned as one of the four pillars of AEW, WWE's rival company, so it does not appear that the match would be likely anytime soon. However, WWE Hall of Famer and six-time World Champion Booker T discussed the idea of former WWE Champion Sheamus one day taking on the Casino Ladder match winner, MJF.
ewrestlingnews.com
Asuka Dyes Her Hair (Video), A Look At The Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero Rivalry
You can check out Asuka’s latest vlog below. In this episode, she gets her hair color dyed:. You can check out the latest edition of WWE’s “Top 10” below. This episode looks at the Top 10 Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero Rivalry Moments:. WWE Superstar Xavier...
411mania.com
Ethan Page On Being Part Of The Firm, His Own Goals, Wanting To Own a Toy Store
Ethan Page is now part of Stokely Hathaway’s The Firm, and he recently discussed the faction and his goals both in and out of the ring. Page was a guest on Busted Open Radio and talked about his goal in AEW as well as the goal of opening his own toy store. You can check out the highlights below:
PWMania
First Match Revealed for WWE Extreme Rules
The WWE Extreme Rules Match for the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event has been announced. SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan interrupted Ronda Rousey’s sitdown interview with Kayla Braxton on Friday night’s FOX SmackDown. Morgan discussed her previous interactions with Rousey and stated that no matter what she says, Rousey will not respect her, so she will have to do what she has done her entire career – earn the respect. Morgan then challenged Rousey to include an Extreme Rules stipulation in their upcoming championship match.
wrestlinginc.com
Maria Kanellis Says Former WWE Gimmick Shielded Her From Backstage Sexism
Maria Kanellis wrestled in WWE under the name Maria from 2005 until 2010, originally getting her start in the wrestling business as part of one of the Diva Searches WWE did back in the Ruthless Aggression era. Kanelils did not find championship success in her first run with the company, however, she did compete in two different WrestleManias, most notably teaming with Ashley against Beth Phoenix and Melina at WrestleMania 24. In her run with WWE, Kanellis did not play the smartest woman in the world, and apparently, that did not stop onscreen. While on an Interview With James, Kanellis described how her gimmick was able to help her backstage when the cameras were not rolling.
wrestlinginc.com
Kiera Hogan Is Upset Non-AEW Promotion Did Not Recently Reach Out
Kiera Hogan is currently a member of the AEW roster, but that doesn't mean she has no desire to wrestle for other promotions, including Women of Wrestling. "To be perfectly honest, I'm kind of upset that we did not get called back for these new seasons," Hogan admitted while appearing on "Captain's Corner." "I don't know why. We're the forever champions, I don't care what anybody says. It's so special."
411mania.com
Tony Khan On What He Saw In Wrestling Space That Made Him Think He Could Compete With WWE
Tony Khan was recently on Sporticast and discussed what he saw in the wrestling space that made him think he could compete with WWE. Highlights from his comments are below. “What I saw in the space, and being wrestling fans, both of you guys can understand this, for a long time there was a company called WCW that had shows on TBS and TNT, and there is a long rich history of the Turner network showing pro-wrestling, we’re actually in the middle of celebrating 50 years of pro-wrestling on TBS, not straight through but pro-wrestling started on TBS 50 years ago,” Khan said. “And it’s been something that I believe fans associate with a second national wrestling brand, a second international wrestling brand with those channels, TBS and TNT, and they were out of showing pro-wrestling and there were no wrestling companies that were really competitive in the market as well as salaries or TV exposure, and while it’s difficult to compete with one of the largest and most recognizable sporting brands, I think just in the past few years we’ve carved out a great space for ourselves and built a consistent ratings winner.”
Yardbarker
Castagnoli vs. Jericho ROH title match added to AEW Dynamite Grand Slam
A Ring of Honor World Championship match has been added to Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Grand Slam lineup. In a match set up with a promo battle on this week's Rampage, Claudio Castagnoli will defend the ROH World title against Chris Jericho at Dynamite Grand Slam. As Castagnoli was delivering a...
