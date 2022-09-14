Read full article on original website
Related
Israeli Major Reveals Once-Quiet Military Ties With Arab World Are Growing
"The IDF is coming back to the neighborhood," the head of the Israel Defense Forces' new Regional Cooperation Department told Newsweek.
'War Has Returned To European Soil': French President Macron Lashes Out At Putin For His 'Brutal Attack' On Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron lashed out at Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday for his "brutal attack" on Ukraine in an imperialist, revanchist violation of international law, Associated Press reported. Macron, commemorating the 78th anniversary of the Allied landing in Nazi-occupied southern France during World War II, warned French nationals...
Saudi Arabia is becoming the drug capital of the Middle East
Experts say Saudi Arabia is one of the largest and most lucrative regional destinations for drugs, and that status is only intensifying.
Pope dissolves Knights of Malta leadership, issues new constitution
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Saturday dissolved the leadership of the Knights of Malta, the global Catholic religious order and humanitarian group, and installed a provisional government ahead of the election of a new Grand Master.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russian billionaire sues French customs for seizing his yachts
PARIS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A Russian billionaire is suing French authorities in an effort to win back access to two of his yachts, arguing customs officials did not have the right to immobilise them despite him being on an EU sanctions list, his lawyer said on Thursday.
Mossad chief warns Iran nuclear deal will not give Tehran 'immunity' from Israeli action
Mossad Director David Barnea, in his first public speech Monday warned that if Iran signs a new nuclear agreement, this will not stop Mossad from carrying out operations in Iran. As head of Israel’s intelligence agency, Barnea said in a speech in Hebrew before the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism that...
Lebanese cheer as their dancers win America's Got Talent
BEIRUT (AP) — The news of a Lebanese dance group winning the TV competition show America’s Got Talent brought a rare moment of joy on Thursday to many in this crisis-hit Mideast country. Mayyas, an all-female dance troupe, dazzled the show’s judges and audience on the competition’s 17th season before winning $1 million and a headlining show at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. The group paid tribute to their native country during their performances and on social media in the buildup to the finale. The victory is a major boost for any aspiring artist. But inside Lebanon, where the political leadership is scrambling to overcome years of economic and political turmoil, there was a high-profile rush to congratulate the dance troupe. Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and a handful of lawmakers congratulated Mayyas on social media, while President Michel Aoun’s office in a statement said the Lebanese head of state will award the dancers Order of Merit medallions upon their return home.
BBC
France must reconsider ban on IS members' return
France has been ordered to re-examine the repatriation requests of two French women accused of travelling to Syria to join the so-called Islamic State group. France has long refused to allow IS members to return on security grounds. But the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) said the women had...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Israeli president retraces father's footsteps at Nazi camp
Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited the Bergen-Belsen Nazi concentration camp on Tuesday, retracing the footsteps of his father who helped liberate the site as a British army officer in 1945. - 'Hell on earth' - Bergen-Belsen was one of the first concentration camps to be liberated by the Western Allies, who arrived to find it riddled with disease and about 10,000 unburied corpses.
nationalinterest.org
Iran Touts New Suicide Drone Made to ‘Target Tel Aviv’
An Iranian general announced on Monday that the military had developed a new suicide drone intended to be used against Israeli port cities in a future conflict. An Iranian general announced on Monday that the military had developed a new suicide drone intended to be used against Israeli port cities in a future conflict, according to the country’s state-run IRIB TV1 television network.
US News and World Report
UAE Foreign Minister Arrives in Israel, Marking 2 Years of Abraham Accords - WAM
(Reuters) - The foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed arrived in Tel Aviv on Wednesday for an official visit to Israel, marking two years since the countries signed the so-called Abraham Accords, the state news agency (WAM) reported. The U.S.-brokered agreements have ushered in...
Turkish pop singer indicted for inciting hatred
ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish pop-singer could face up to three years in prison after she was indicted Friday for “inciting hatred and enmity” over a joke she made about religious schools in the country. Singer-songwriter Gulsen was jailed last week but was released four days later...
Biden visits queen's coffin as UK counts down to funeral
US President Joe Biden paid his last respects in London to Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday, as time ticked down for ordinary mourners to view her coffin ahead of the funeral. Near the Scottish town of Falkirk, 96 lanterns were to be lowered into a "pool of reflection" at the foot of the Queen Elizabeth II Canal, before wreaths are placed in the water.
PHOTOS: The moms (and dads) of Ivory Coast are falling in love with kangaroo care
Can the warmth of a parent's chest be a boon to babies, especially premature births? In the 1970s, Colombian researchers found it did. The technique has gone global. Ivory Coast is the latest convert.
Byzantine-era mosaic discovered in Gaza in danger due to conflict in the Middle East
A Byzantine-era mosaic discovered last spring in the Gaza Strip is in danger of being destroyed from the constant conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.
Pope studying Bahrain visit, looking at February for Africa
ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) — Pope Francis is studying a possible visit to Bahrain in November and said Thursday he is looking to reschedule his trip to South Sudan and Congo for February. Francis told reporters en route home from Kazakhstan that his strained knee ligaments still hadn’t healed and that travelling was “difficult.” But the 85-year-old pontiff said he would undertake a next trip — a reference to a three-day visit to Bahrain in early November that is currently under study by the Vatican, spokesman Matteo Bruni said. Francis had to cancel a planned July trip to South Sudan and Congo after his doctors said he needed more time to undergo therapy on his right knee. Francis has been using a wheelchair and cane for months since he strained the ligaments, and he was in visible pain during the three-day trip to Kazakhstan to participate in an interfaith conference. Francis has declined to undergo surgery, saying he had a bad reaction to anesthesia when he had a chunk of his large intestine removed in July 2021.
Disney's new Israeli superhero film hits a raw nerve with Arabs
Critics say many of the Arab characters Sabra interacted with in the comics are shown as misogynistic, antisemitic and violent, and are questioning whether the troubling portrayals of Arabs will play out differently in the film.
Karachi’s renowned Polo Grounds still fertile territory for Pakistani cricket
Hanif Mohammad and his four brothers learned the game here and today hundreds of cricketers play in overlapping matches
Benin bronzes get final Berlin show before return
Stolen during the colonial era, dozens of Benin bronzes that once decorated the royal palace of the Kingdom of Benin will go on show for one last time in Berlin from Saturday before being repatriated to Nigeria. The repatriation of the Benin bronzes from Germany has been a long time coming, according to historian Benedicte Savoy.
Israeli general readies to lead the charge against Hezbollah
RAMLE, Israel (AP) — In his just-completed role as head of the Israeli military’s Home Front command, Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin was in charge of bolstering a network of early-warning systems and shelters in case of rocket attacks. It may have been the ideal preparation for his new assignment. Gordin is set to soon take over the Northern Command -- putting him at the forefront of Israel’s efforts to contain Hezbollah. At a time of heightened tensions, the Lebanese militant group is believed to possess tens of thousands of rockets and missiles capable of striking anywhere in Israel, dwarfing any threat posed by the Palestinian militant groups in Gaza that have battled Israel in recent years. To Gordin, the connection is clear: His new role will be to keep Hezbollah far away from his old one and ensure that any future fighting “not reach the civilian front.” In an interview with The Associated Press, Gordin said there is “no doubt” that Israel remains the more powerful side. But he said the Hezbollah is nonetheless a potent enemy.
Comments / 0