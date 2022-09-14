Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
High tea, muffuletta pizza, dynamite tacos, Little Italy: Best things we ate this week
In honor of Queen Elizabeth II, Jan Risher and I celebrated with high tea at the The Cottage Café and Tea Room. There was soup. There was quiche. There was tea. And there were fancy hats. If you want to celebrate the queen like a queen, we recommend the...
brproud.com
Where to celebrate National Double Cheeseburger Day in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Can a person ever have too much cheese?. Well, yes. Some experts say that while cheese makes for a great source of protein and calcium, too much of certain cheeses can lead to constipation, weight gain, and even an increased risk of heart disease.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Long-vacant downtown Baton Rouge building under contract for apartments
A Florida developer is planning to develop and own 10 loft apartments in a long-vacant building in downtown Baton Rouge, the developer’s local agent says. The two-story building at 232 Lafayette St. across from the Hilton Capitol Center is under contract for about $1 million and is in the due diligence period, says Mark Hebert of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate, which represented the buyer and the seller.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Belle of Baton Rouge’s move inland gains approval from gaming board
The Louisiana Gaming Control Board today approved plans to move the Belle of Baton Rouge’s gambling operations into the casino’s atrium and reopen the Belle’s hotel. The $35 million investment, meant to revitalize the state’s lowest-performing casino, will add 200 jobs and support downtown tourism, officials say. Construction is set to begin in spring, with opening about a year later.
wbrz.com
Family and friends of LSU student gunned down on Government Street create memorial in her honor
BATON ROUGE - The family of Allie Rice created a memorial where the LSU student was killed Friday morning while sitting in her car, waiting at a railroad crossing. Family and friends of Allie left pictures, cards filled with memories, flowers, crosses and even some of Allie's favorite snacks at the memorial on Government Street, between I-110 and Park Boulevard.
theadvocate.com
Get a sneak peek at the $35 million renovation of the Belle of Baton Rouge casino
A 90-room hotel, a sportsbook and an oyster bar/bistro that will feature a pizza station, wine bar and bowling lanes are some of the things the Belle of Baton Rouge will have when it moves onto land. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board unanimously approved the casino's request to move off...
Fraudulent donation page created after death of LSU student
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A fraudulent donation page created in response to the recent death of a Louisiana State University student has been deleted. According to the Rice family, the donation page was created by a person who is not a member of the family. Plumfund officials were able to verify that the account […]
225batonrouge.com
Live After Five, a dog pool party, fashion lecture and more this weekend in Baton Rouge
Perkins Rowe’s free concert series, Rock N Rowe, is back with an outdoor show this Thursday, Sept. 15. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and find a spot to hear some live music in the afternoon. These shows occur every Thursday until Nov. 3. This Thursday, The V-Tones featuring David St. Romain will rock the stage.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge used to land big concerts. The River Center wants to bring them back.
When the Riverside Centroplex opened in 1977, one of the first acts to perform in the arena was KISS, then at the height of its popularity. The legendary hard rock band is in the middle of (another) final world tour, one that has already featured concerts in New Orleans, Lafayette and Bossier City. But a show at the Raising Cane's River Center isn't on the schedule.
WAFB.com
La. Weekend: The Blues Cafe Bar and Grill
Game Day Dining: New vendors set up shop at Tiger Stadium. Here is a look at two game day dining options in and around Tiger Stadium. Southern, LSU participate in community impact luncheon & A&M agenda signing. This event celebrates the joint economic impact of LSU and SU including jobs,...
theadvocate.com
Christmas in September: Louisiana filmmaker shooting holiday movie in Baton Rouge area
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas again this September for Daniel Lewis. Twelve months ago, Lewis' Evergreen Films was in Natchez, Mississippi, for the filming of the 2021 Hallmark Channel holiday movie "Every Time a Bell Rings." When shooting wrapped on "Bell Rings," the team moved on to another yuletide project, the Patti LaBelle-starring "New Orleans Noel," also working in Natchez and the Crescent City. It airs Saturday, Dec. 3, on Hallmark.
brproud.com
Three of Baton Rouge’s favorite fried chicken joints
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comforting meal known for offering the perfect blend of crunchy textures and juicy flavors is a favorite among foodies from Brazil to Austria. Fried chicken is popular in homes across the globe for good reason. It’s a straight-forward dish that can be adapted to the wide-range tastes of various cultures.
KPLC TV
La. company puts rice back on the menu for people with diabetes, celiac, hypertension
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Rice is usually off the menu for people with diabetes, celiac disease or even high blood pressure. Now there is a new option that could be a game changer, and it is grown here in Louisiana. Low-glycemic rice was developed by scientists at the LSU...
brproud.com
New developments in Scotlandville aimed to revitalize community
SCOTLANDVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Buildings on Scotland Avenue have been forgotten about for years. Now, local developers are doing what it takes to rebuild this historic area. Developer Queen Muhammad Ali and her husband Hakeem Khaaliq are turning the red brick building into the Scotlandville Museum of Modern Art.
brproud.com
Red Stick Farmers Market returns to Main Library at Goodwood this fall
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Red Stick Farmers Market organizers say the market will be returning to the Main Library at Goodwood this October. Farmers took a break from the markets this summer as temperatures soared and produce supply decreased, according to the Big River Economic and Agricultural Development Alliance (BREADA). The farmers market is set to return starting Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Main Library.
ABC Board votes to extend bar hours on game days; next needs full council approval
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Alcoholic Beverage Control Board has voted to extend bar closing hours until 3 a.m. for LSU and Southern University home games that begin at or after 5 p.m. in Baton Rouge. The vote was 4-3. “Since we are the alcohol board, we wanted to...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Roundup: Committee of 100 / Blue Ribbon Schools / Wall Street woes
CPEX CEO: The Committee of 100 for Economic Development Inc., Louisiana’s business roundtable, has selected Camille Manning-Broome as a member for 2022. Manning-Broome is president and CEO for the Center for Planning Excellence and is internationally recognized for her expertise in climate adaptation, people-first infrastructure, and resident-led community planning.
225batonrouge.com
Electric bike store opens on Perkins Road
Electric bicycle retailer eBike Baton Rouge opened today on Perkins Road, two blocks east of Perkins Rowe. The shop sells electric bikes, which have a motor and rechargeable battery integrated into the frame. Some of the bikes are foldable and light enough to be carried. While they can be propelled using motor-assisted pedaling or fully powered by the motor depending on the model, all allow the rider to disengage the motor for normal, pedal-powered movement.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Baton Rouge added 1,900 jobs in August from July
Baton Rouge added 1,900 jobs in August, according to seasonally adjusted data released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, bringing the total number of jobs in the metropolitan statistical area to 401,600. Meanwhile, Louisiana’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped 0.2 percentage points from July to 3.5%—a 1.7 percentage-point decline...
