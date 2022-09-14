ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge Business Report

Long-vacant downtown Baton Rouge building under contract for apartments

A Florida developer is planning to develop and own 10 loft apartments in a long-vacant building in downtown Baton Rouge, the developer’s local agent says. The two-story building at 232 Lafayette St. across from the Hilton Capitol Center is under contract for about $1 million and is in the due diligence period, says Mark Hebert of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate, which represented the buyer and the seller.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Belle of Baton Rouge’s move inland gains approval from gaming board

The Louisiana Gaming Control Board today approved plans to move the Belle of Baton Rouge’s gambling operations into the casino’s atrium and reopen the Belle’s hotel. The $35 million investment, meant to revitalize the state’s lowest-performing casino, will add 200 jobs and support downtown tourism, officials say. Construction is set to begin in spring, with opening about a year later.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Family and friends of LSU student gunned down on Government Street create memorial in her honor

BATON ROUGE - The family of Allie Rice created a memorial where the LSU student was killed Friday morning while sitting in her car, waiting at a railroad crossing. Family and friends of Allie left pictures, cards filled with memories, flowers, crosses and even some of Allie's favorite snacks at the memorial on Government Street, between I-110 and Park Boulevard.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Fraudulent donation page created after death of LSU student

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A fraudulent donation page created in response to the recent death of a Louisiana State University student has been deleted. According to the Rice family, the donation page was created by a person who is not a member of the family. Plumfund officials were able to verify that the account […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge used to land big concerts. The River Center wants to bring them back.

When the Riverside Centroplex opened in 1977, one of the first acts to perform in the arena was KISS, then at the height of its popularity. The legendary hard rock band is in the middle of (another) final world tour, one that has already featured concerts in New Orleans, Lafayette and Bossier City. But a show at the Raising Cane's River Center isn't on the schedule.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

La. Weekend: The Blues Cafe Bar and Grill

Game Day Dining: New vendors set up shop at Tiger Stadium. Here is a look at two game day dining options in and around Tiger Stadium. Southern, LSU participate in community impact luncheon & A&M agenda signing. This event celebrates the joint economic impact of LSU and SU including jobs,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Christmas in September: Louisiana filmmaker shooting holiday movie in Baton Rouge area

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas again this September for Daniel Lewis. Twelve months ago, Lewis' Evergreen Films was in Natchez, Mississippi, for the filming of the 2021 Hallmark Channel holiday movie "Every Time a Bell Rings." When shooting wrapped on "Bell Rings," the team moved on to another yuletide project, the Patti LaBelle-starring "New Orleans Noel," also working in Natchez and the Crescent City. It airs Saturday, Dec. 3, on Hallmark.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Three of Baton Rouge’s favorite fried chicken joints

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comforting meal known for offering the perfect blend of crunchy textures and juicy flavors is a favorite among foodies from Brazil to Austria. Fried chicken is popular in homes across the globe for good reason. It’s a straight-forward dish that can be adapted to the wide-range tastes of various cultures.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

New developments in Scotlandville aimed to revitalize community

SCOTLANDVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Buildings on Scotland Avenue have been forgotten about for years. Now, local developers are doing what it takes to rebuild this historic area. Developer Queen Muhammad Ali and her husband Hakeem Khaaliq are turning the red brick building into the Scotlandville Museum of Modern Art.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Red Stick Farmers Market returns to Main Library at Goodwood this fall

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Red Stick Farmers Market organizers say the market will be returning to the Main Library at Goodwood this October. Farmers took a break from the markets this summer as temperatures soared and produce supply decreased, according to the Big River Economic and Agricultural Development Alliance (BREADA). The farmers market is set to return starting Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Main Library.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Roundup: Committee of 100 / Blue Ribbon Schools / Wall Street woes

CPEX CEO: The Committee of 100 for Economic Development Inc., Louisiana’s business roundtable, has selected Camille Manning-Broome as a member for 2022. Manning-Broome is president and CEO for the Center for Planning Excellence and is internationally recognized for her expertise in climate adaptation, people-first infrastructure, and resident-led community planning.
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Electric bike store opens on Perkins Road

Electric bicycle retailer eBike Baton Rouge opened today on Perkins Road, two blocks east of Perkins Rowe. The shop sells electric bikes, which have a motor and rechargeable battery integrated into the frame. Some of the bikes are foldable and light enough to be carried. While they can be propelled using motor-assisted pedaling or fully powered by the motor depending on the model, all allow the rider to disengage the motor for normal, pedal-powered movement.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Baton Rouge added 1,900 jobs in August from July

Baton Rouge added 1,900 jobs in August, according to seasonally adjusted data released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, bringing the total number of jobs in the metropolitan statistical area to 401,600. Meanwhile, Louisiana’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped 0.2 percentage points from July to 3.5%—a 1.7 percentage-point decline...
BATON ROUGE, LA

