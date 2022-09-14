ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Q&A: Next steps for Iowa teen sentenced for killing rapist

By MARGERY A. BECK and DAVID PITT
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25oDp1_0hvWwDVE00

Donations are pouring in to help a 17-year-old sex trafficking victim who was ordered by a court to pay $150,000 to the family of a man she stabbed to death after he raped her.

A GoFundMe campaign set up for Pieper Lewis has already raised more than $200,000 just one day after the restitution order was handed down by an Iowa judge.

Lewis also received a deferred 20-year prison sentence on Tuesday that will be expunged if she successfully completes five years of closely supervised probation. Prosecutors described the sentence as merciful for a teen who had been horribly abused — and the judge said the law compelled him to order the $150,000 payment — but it struck many observers as unnecessarily harsh.

Lewis pleaded guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury in the June 2020 killing of 37-year-old Zachary Brooks, a married father of two. Lewis was 15 when she stabbed Brooks more than 30 times in a Des Moines apartment.

Lewis has maintained that she was trafficked against her will to Brooks for sex multiple times and stabbed him in a fit of rage. Police and prosecutors have not disputed that Lewis was sexually assaulted and trafficked.

The Associated Press does not typically name victims of sexual assault, but Lewis agreed to have her name used previously in stories about her case.

Here’s a look at how Lewis ended up facing criminal charges in an Iowa court and what's next for her:

WHAT'S THE BACKSTORY OF THE GOFUNDME CAMPAIGN FOR LEWIS?

The account was set up late last year for Lewis by one of her former high school teachers. Initially the goal was set at $150,000 to cover the restitution payment. All additional money raised will help Lewis pay for college or start her own business, and help other young victims of sex crimes.

“Pieper has five years of probation ahead of her; five years that she will be required to be nearly perfect to avoid facing 20 years in prison,” Leland Schipper, a math teacher at Des Moines Lincoln High School, said on the GoFundMe page. “Pieper’s path to true freedom will not be easy, and she is still a teenager that has experienced a lot of trauma.”

The vast majority of donations came in increments of less than $50. Almost every donor offered words of encouragement or outrage over the teen's prosecution — and sometimes both.

“Pieper, from one survivor to another, life gets better," one $20 donor wrote. “I am disgusted you spent a second in jail, but don’t look back. Use whatever funds are left to move on and move up.”

WHY WAS LEWIS ORDERED TO PAY $150,000 TO THE ESTATE OF HER ATTACKER?

Iowa law mandates that anyone convicted of a felony that leads to the death of another person must pay “at least” this much to the victim's estate.

The payment cannot be discharged through bankruptcy, and it does not preclude a victim's family from suing for more damages. But there is nothing in the law that would appear to bar someone from using donations to pay the restitution, said Grant Gangestad, a criminal defense attorney who helps lead the Iowa Association for Justice, a trade group for trial lawyers.

Lewis’ lawyers argued that as a victim of human trafficking and sexual abuse, she should be spared from making any payment at all. They argued that Brooks was partially responsible for what happened and that such restitution would be cruel and unusual under the circumstances.

The judge rejected those arguments at Tuesday's sentencing hearing, noting that the Iowa Supreme Court has upheld the state's restitution law even in the face of some of those same arguments.

It is not clear whether Lewis’ lawyers will appeal; they said Wednesday they are still weighing their options.

WHY DID PROSECUTORS CHARGE LEWIS FOR KILLING A MAN WHO RAPED HER?

Dozens of states have so-called safe harbor laws that give trafficking victims at least some level of criminal immunity. Iowa is not one of them.

Iowans can avoid being convicted of violent crimes, however, if they can prove that they faced ‘’imminent'' serious injury.

While nobody disputed that Lewis was sexually assaulted and trafficked, prosecutors successfully argued that Brooks was not an immediate danger to Lewis because he was asleep at the time he was stabbed.

Prosecutors said that their goal in seeking charges against Lewis was twofold: To ensure the protection of the public from someone capable of stabbing another person to death, and to ensure that Lewis receives the rehabilitative help she needs.

HAS THE MAN LEWIS ACCUSED OF TRAFFICKING HER BEEN CHARGED?

No. Lewis has said she lived with a man for more than two months in 2020 after she had run away from an abusive home. The then-28-year-old man told her she was his girlfriend, but told others she was his niece, Lewis said.

The man told her she couldn’t live with him for free, she said, and created a dating profile for her on websites and arranged for her to have sex with other men for money, which occurred seven or eight times when she lived with him.

It was this man who took her to Brooks beginning in May 2020 to have sex, she said. When she resisted going back to Brooks’ apartment another time, Lewis said the man held a knife to her neck and cut her with it.

Lewis names the man in court documents, but The Associated Press is not releasing his name because he has not been charged with a crime.

Polk County Attorney John Sarcone on Wednesday gave few details on why.

“No charges have been filed," Sarcone said. "The matter is under investigation, and our office will not comment further.”

WHAT’S NEXT FOR LEWIS?

Lewis' five years of supervised probation will be spent at the state's Fresh Start Women's Center in Des Moines, a low-level prison facility that allows convicts some level of freedom to work and make some trips outside the facility. Lewis' whereabouts will be monitored through a GPS-enabled ankle bracelet.

She was also ordered to conduct 600 hours of community service, to be carried out by speaking to other young people about the dangers they face and the importance of making responsible choices.

“You have a story to tell,” Polk County District judge David M. Porter said at her sentencing. “You should be willing to tell it to other young women.”

Lewis, who earned her GED diploma while being held in juvenile detention, has said she would like to go to college and dreams of being a fashion designer.

At Tuesday's sentencing hearing, she expressed both hope and fear for her future.

“I know that I am being watched by a million eyes. The reality is, I will make mistakes, even with the court’s pressure," she said, reading from a prepared statement.

“I refuse to fail," she said. "I refuse to let the system fail me.”

___

Beck reported from Omaha, Nebraska.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

US: 48 exploited pandemic to steal $250M from food program

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — United States authorities charged 48 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what they said Tuesday was the largest pandemic-related fraud scheme yet, stealing $250 million from a federal program that provides meals to low-income children. Federal prosecutors say the defendants created companies that claimed to be offering food to tens of thousands of children across Minnesota, then sought reimbursement for those meals through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s food nutrition programs. Prosecutors say few meals were actually served, and the defendants used the money to buy luxury cars, property and jewelry. “This $250 million is the floor,” Andy Luger, the U.S. attorney for Minnesota, said at a news conference. “Our investigation continues.” Many of the companies that claimed to be serving food were sponsored by a nonprofit called Feeding Our Future, which submitted the companies’ claims for reimbursement. Feeding Our Future’s founder and executive director, Aimee Bock, was among those indicted, and authorities say she and others in her organization submitted the fraudulent claims for reimbursement and received kickbacks.
MINNESOTA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Family of Utah Little Leaguer injured in bunk bed fall files lawsuit

Philadelphia, Pa. – The family of a Little League World Series player sued Little League and the manufacturer of the bunk bed that he fell out of on Aug. 15, causing him to have serious head injuries. Nancy and Jace Oliverson, of Saint George, Utah, were listed as plaintiffs in the lawsuit on Sept. 16 against Little League Baseball Inc. and John Savoy & Son, also known as Savoy Contract Furniture, of Montoursville. The law office of Duffy + Fulginiti of Philadelphia filed the lawsuit...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
The Associated Press

Parents besiege Texas high school after false shooting call

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Alarmed parents converged on a Texas high school Tuesday after a classroom shooting report that ultimately proved to be false. The siege at Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio began about 1 p.m. Tuesday after police received a call of a possible shooting in progress at the school, according to a police statement. The school was placed on lockdown as police entered and began clearing the campus but found no evidence of an active threat or shooting. “Our department and San Antonio Police Department established there was no shooting, but then we had to do a methodical search room by room with our strike teams,” said Chief Johnny Reyes of the San Antonio Independent School District police. “We went to the place where they said the shooting had occurred and we were able to quickly establish that no shooting had happened.” Instead, some students were found to have had an altercation, but they denied having or displaying a weapon at any point, Reyes said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Lewis, IA
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Des Moines, IA
The Independent

Latest DeSantis migrant flight reportedly heading to Biden’s summer home, rattling officials and enraging White House

A jet thought to be carrying migrants from Texas to an airport near Joe Biden’s summer home in Delaware was reportedly stopping – at least temporarily – in New Jersey, but that hasn’t stopped the threat of another Florida-backed immigration transport from sending ripples across US politics.The day began on Tuesday with reports that a charter jet was bound for the Georgetown Delaware Coastal Airport. It was the same plane used last week in Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s scheme to transport nearly 50, mostly Venezuelan, migrants to the small luxury destination island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.The Delaware airstrip is near...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Migrant crisis - live: Migrants sue DeSantis for ‘fraudulent’ scheme as new plane reportedly heads to Delaware

A plane reportedly full of asylum-seekers heading from Texas to Delaware so far hasn’t materialised, even as officials there worried they’d be the latest to be surprised with Florida’s highly controversial scheme of flying migrants unannounced to liberal jurisdictions. Delaware agencies and the White House spent the day preparing for a surprise drop-off near President Biden’s beach home in Rehoboth Beach.The plane, according to flight tracking services, only made it as far as New Jersey.Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said at an event on Tuesday he “cannot confirm” the Delaware flight, though he criticised president Biden, who he said “created...
FLORIDA STATE
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
52K+
Followers
91K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy