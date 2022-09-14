Read full article on original website
Some say 2022 alligator season in Louisiana is gonna be good
HOUMA, La. (AP) — Alligator season is underway in Louisiana, and with meat prices high, people within the industry expect a good year. Alligators bring in an estimated $250 million to the state annually, according to the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Department. Hide prices have been down because of an oversaturated market, but meat prices […]
Report: Louisiana is in the top ten nationally for most workers quitting their jobs
(The Center Square) — A higher percentage of workers are quitting their jobs in Louisiana than in most other states in the country, according to a new study that ranked The Pelican State in the top 10. The personal finance website WalletHub released an analysis on Friday that ranks...
$73 Million Allocation of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for EV Infrastructure Announced by Louisiana Governor and LADOTD
$73 Million Allocation of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for EV Infrastructure Announced by Louisiana Governor and LADOTD. Louisiana — On September 15, 2022, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announce that the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has approved the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Deployment Plan and will allocate approximately $73 million in federal funding to Louisiana over the next five years.
Insurance Commissioner proposes financial plan to get insurance companies back to Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana is in an insurance crisis and lawmakers are searching for answers on how to keep companies and lower rates. On Friday, the Insurance Commissioner proposed a way to get companies to come to the state. During the legislative session, lawmakers created a fund...
Louisiana faces an insurance crisis, leaving people afraid they can’t afford their homes
Tens of thousands of people are scrambling for homeowners insurance in Louisiana at the peak of hurricane season after recent storms drove their carriers out of business. The crisis has sent insurance prices soaring and stoked fears that the Gulf Coast will grow too expensive to inhabit as climate change fuels more destructive weather.
Climate change is causing a massive jump in power outages in Louisiana, report says
Climate change is at the root of an increasing number of blackouts affecting large areas of the country over the past decade, with Louisiana near the top of the list, according to a new report. An analysis published Wednesday by the research nonprofit Climate Central ranks Louisiana sixth among U.S....
Countries Louisiana exports the most goods to
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Louisiana exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Pogy boat dumps 900,000 fish off Louisiana coast, raising the ire of anglers and conservationists
A menhaden fishing boat overwhelmed by an unexpectedly big catch let loose a massive raft of dead fish off the coast of southwest Louisiana last week, sparking outrage from conservation groups and renewed calls for tougher rules governing the state’s largest but least-regulated fishery. Omega Protein estimates it lost...
Jeremy Alford: Would amendment allow slavery in Louisiana?
A proposed constitutional amendment that was meant to protect Louisiana citizens from forms of slavery and involuntary servitude may actually do just the opposite if passed into law by voters later this year. “I’m going to vote against it,” said state Rep. Edmond Jordan, the amendment’s author. “In my opinion,...
Louisiana adopts state’s first accountability plan to measure success in K–2nd grades
Louisiana has adopted the state’s first accountability system for kindergarten through second grade. The Louisiana Department of Education’s (LDOE) literacy-focused plan was approved by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) today. “This landmark action closes a glaring gap in our accountability system and embraces a fundamental...
Louisiana bond commission approves $39 million for Sewerage and Water Board
The vote was 11-1 with only AG Landry opposing the measure. He had stated that he would hold up the funds to put pressure on those who opposed an abortion ban.
Louisiana residents face proposed homeowner's insurance rate spikes
With many insurance companies failing or pulling out of the state, Louisiana's insurer of last resort is looking to the state to relieve some of the pressure.
Audit shows how Louisiana State Police compares to other southern states
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An audit released Thursday compares Louisiana State Police to similar agencies in nine other southern states. States that were compared in the audit: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas. Findings report similarities Louisiana State Police has with other...
Louisiana Higher Ed: Grants target state teacher, nursing shortages
Southeastern Louisiana University (Courtesy of Flickr) The Louisiana Illuminator takes a weekly look at news from universities and colleges around the state. Have a tip or want to submit a Louisiana Higher Ed news item? Contact phutchinson@lailluminator.com. SLU gets grant to address teacher shortage. Southeastern Louisiana University received a grant...
Louisiana Eyes State Income Tax Ban
The State of Louisiana is eyeing a ban on state income tax, similar to neighbors Florida and Texas. Credit: Elton Zhou (Getty Images) New Orleans news station CBS 4 reported on the possibility, which is being spearheaded by Mandeville-based Representative Richard Nelson (R). Nelson has advised the state's House Ways and Means Committee to "make recommendations concerning eliminating individuals and corporate income tax."
RECALL ROUNDUP: Friday, Sept. 16
Gov. doubles down on support for DCFS leadership amid ongoing scrutiny. Gov. John Bel Edwards is doubling down on his support for DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Waters. THE INVESTIGATORS: DCFS leaders say they need to hire about 400 workers to keep pace with caseload. Updated: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:00...
State officials to no longer delay New Orleans flood control funding over city's abortion views
After a two-month delay, the Louisiana Bond Commission cleared the way for the city of New Orleans to receive $39 million in funding for drainage infrastructure. Many of the state’s top Republican officials had threatened to withhold the funds over the city’s abortion policies but the board eventually advanced the funding request.
Here Are the Best Ways to Cut Your Grocery Bill at Louisiana Stores
In Louisiana, we are getting a little relief at the pump, but not much help at the grocery store. Experts have a few tips that might help cut your food costs. Gasoline prices are down by more than 10% from record high prices in June when the nationwide average hit $5 dollars a gallon. The average price is now $3.70 a gallon according to the American Automobile Association, the national average is now $3.70 for a gallon of regular, but food prices continue to hit hard. Many families are having to make tough choices while shopping for food.
Nungesser asks public to share living history for Louisiana Civil Rights, African American Heritage Trails
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser announced a project to revitalize the Louisiana African American Heritage Trail, which includes two stops on the trail which are located in downtown Shreveport, and he is asking citizens to contribute to the state’s Civil Rights Trail. Nungesser announced...
Louisiana coastal worker fined after rupturing oil pipeline at BP spill restoration site
A heavy equipment operator from Harvey was sentenced by a federal judge to two years probation and fined $2,500 for rupturing an oil pipeline while working to restore a Louisiana island harmed by a much larger oil spill, the Deepwater Horizon disaster. James Tassin, 52, plead guilty last year to...
