ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Some say 2022 alligator season in Louisiana is gonna be good

HOUMA, La. (AP) — Alligator season is underway in Louisiana, and with meat prices high, people within the industry expect a good year. Alligators bring in an estimated $250 million to the state annually, according to the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Department. Hide prices have been down because of an oversaturated market, but meat prices […]
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

$73 Million Allocation of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for EV Infrastructure Announced by Louisiana Governor and LADOTD

$73 Million Allocation of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for EV Infrastructure Announced by Louisiana Governor and LADOTD. Louisiana — On September 15, 2022, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announce that the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has approved the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Deployment Plan and will allocate approximately $73 million in federal funding to Louisiana over the next five years.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Industry
State
Alabama State
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#Black People#Renewable Energy#Energy Policy#Louisiana Considered#The Advocate#Indians
stmarynow.com

Jeremy Alford: Would amendment allow slavery in Louisiana?

A proposed constitutional amendment that was meant to protect Louisiana citizens from forms of slavery and involuntary servitude may actually do just the opposite if passed into law by voters later this year. “I’m going to vote against it,” said state Rep. Edmond Jordan, the amendment’s author. “In my opinion,...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Google
brproud.com

Audit shows how Louisiana State Police compares to other southern states

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An audit released Thursday compares Louisiana State Police to similar agencies in nine other southern states. States that were compared in the audit: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas. Findings report similarities Louisiana State Police has with other...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Louisiana Higher Ed: Grants target state teacher, nursing shortages

Southeastern Louisiana University (Courtesy of Flickr) The Louisiana Illuminator takes a weekly look at news from universities and colleges around the state. Have a tip or want to submit a Louisiana Higher Ed news item? Contact phutchinson@lailluminator.com. SLU gets grant to address teacher shortage. Southeastern Louisiana University received a grant...
LOUISIANA STATE
TaxBuzz

Louisiana Eyes State Income Tax Ban

The State of Louisiana is eyeing a ban on state income tax, similar to neighbors Florida and Texas. Credit: Elton Zhou (Getty Images) New Orleans news station CBS 4 reported on the possibility, which is being spearheaded by Mandeville-based Representative Richard Nelson (R). Nelson has advised the state's House Ways and Means Committee to "make recommendations concerning eliminating individuals and corporate income tax."
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

RECALL ROUNDUP: Friday, Sept. 16

Gov. doubles down on support for DCFS leadership amid ongoing scrutiny. Gov. John Bel Edwards is doubling down on his support for DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Waters. THE INVESTIGATORS: DCFS leaders say they need to hire about 400 workers to keep pace with caseload. Updated: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:00...
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

Here Are the Best Ways to Cut Your Grocery Bill at Louisiana Stores

In Louisiana, we are getting a little relief at the pump, but not much help at the grocery store. Experts have a few tips that might help cut your food costs. Gasoline prices are down by more than 10% from record high prices in June when the nationwide average hit $5 dollars a gallon. The average price is now $3.70 a gallon according to the American Automobile Association, the national average is now $3.70 for a gallon of regular, but food prices continue to hit hard. Many families are having to make tough choices while shopping for food.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy