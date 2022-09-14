Read full article on original website
Michael Pittman Jr. (quad) downgraded to out for Sunday
The Colts have downgraded Michael Pittman (quad) to out for Sunday against Jacksonville. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Pittman was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report, but had been limited in practice this week with a quad injury. With the Colts also down WR Alec Pierce, they are going to have to turn to Parris Campbell and Ashton Dulin as their top wide receivers Sunday. Fantasy managers should downgrade Matt Ryan as the Colts will likely rely heavily on Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines in Week 2.
Will Alvin Kamara Play Week 2? (2022 Fantasy Football)
Alvin Kamara opened up the year with a disappointing performance against the Falcons in Week 1, totaling just 46 yards on nine rushing attempts and three receptions. The Saints were behind for the majority of the game, which hurt some of his rushing value, but his usage in the passing game was not encouraging. However, it was reported earlier in the week that the running back was playing through a rib issue, which could have contributed to his play. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, this injury has lingered throughout the week and is now impacting his Week 2 status. We all know his upside is through the roof when healthy, but will Kamara take the field in Week 2 against the Buccaneers? Here’s what we know.
Julio Jones (knee) to be a game-time decision Week 2
Julio Jones, who landed on his knee last week, is a true game-time decision, according to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Jones didn't practice early in the week but was able to log at least a limited practice on Friday, which is a good sign for his potential availability. The veteran WR will reportedly test his knee during pre-game warmups before the team makes an official call on his status. The assumption for much of the week was that the Bucs were merely being cautious with Jones, but the report that this could come down to pre-game warmups is concerning for his availability and potential role even if he is active.
Titans and Bills Odds, Bets, and Point Total Breakdown
Josh Allen and the Super Bowl-favorite Bills look to stay hot.
D'Andre Swift expected to play Week 2 but could be on snap count
D'Andre Swift is expected to play in Week 2 against the Commanders, but the team "may have to be selective about his usage," according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Swift downplayed the ankle injury this week, but this report throws some cold water on...
George Kittle (groin) not expected to play Week 2 vs. Seahawks
George Kittle’s groin injury is improving but he is still not expected to play Week 2 against the Seahawks according to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson. (Aaron Wilson, Pro Football Network) Fantasy Impact:. Kittle has “made a lot of progress” this week according to 49ers head coach Kyle...
Browns-Jets quick hits: Two-score lead evaporates in final 1:55 of home opener
CLEVELAND − The Browns were on their way to 2-0. That is, until they weren't. The Browns held a 13-point lead with 1:55 left in Sunday's home opener against the New York Jets. Just over 90 seconds later, Joe Flacco hit Garrett Wilson for a 15-yard touchdown pass and Greg Zuerlein added the go-ahead point-after kick for a 31-30 Jets win. ...
Joseph Noteboom (knee) listed as questionable for Sunday
Joseph Noteboom has been listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons. (Jordan Rodrigue on Twitter) Noteboom was able to log limited sessions at practice on Thursday and Friday. Rams head coach Sean McVay said he expects Noteboom to be able to suit up on Sunday. The Rams are looking for a bounce back game for the whole team this weekend against Atlanta.
Justin Herbert (rib) diagnosed with cartilage fracture
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a fracture to his rib cartilage on Thursday night versus the Chiefs, per head coach Brandon Staley. The talented signal-caller is day-to-day. (Lindsey Thiry on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Herbert missed just one snap during the contest, but he was in visible pain. Fortunately, the Chargers...
Alvin Kamara absent from Saints' Friday practice
According to Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football, Alvin Kamara was absent from New Orleans Saints practices again and will receive an official injury status later tonight. (Mike Triplett on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Kamara was largely underwhelming on Sunday, but he has been out with a mysterious rib injury since Wednesday's limited...
K.J. Hamler ruled out for Sunday
According to The Denver Post's Ryan O'Halloran, WR K.J. Hamler will be out for Sunday's game between the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans. (Ryan O'Halloran on Twitter) The Broncos' offense was rough in Week 1 outside of a long touchdown score from WR Jerry Jeudy. Jeudy and WR Courtland Sutton should get a bump up with Hamler's absence in a game they're heavily favored in, but the Texans were respectable in their season-opening game. QB Russell Wilson and the Broncos should heat up as the season goes on, but right now they look like they could use as many weapons as they can get. For now, raise expectations for the Broncos WRs in a favorable matchup.
Justin Herbert heads for X-rays following Week 2 loss
As initially reported by Charissa Thompson on Thursday Night Football, QB Justin Herbert will get X-rays on his ribs following the Chargers' 27-24 loss to the Chiefs. (Mark Maske on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The 24-year-old elite QB was repeatedly hit and sacked during the Thursday night Week 2 showdown against...
Trey Lance carted off after big hit
The 49ers could be without quarterback Trey Lance for awhile. He took a first-quarter carry against the Seahawks and got drilled by a Seahawks linebacker. Lance stayed on the ground after the play and a cart was brought out for him. His leg got caught underneath him, and they didn’t appear to be moving his leg as he was helped onto the cart. He left the game with an air cast on his right leg.
Najee Harris without injury designation for Week 2
According to Jonathan Jones of NFL on CBS, RB Najee Harris of the Pittsburgh Steelers will be without an injury designation heading into Week 2. Harris practiced in full on Friday. (Jonathan Jones on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Harris' return will disappoint those who picked up RB Jaylen Warren off waivers,...
Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Mac Jones, Tee Higgins, Leonard Fournette, D’Andre Swift (2022)
Injuries are an unfortunate part of the NFL and fantasy football. Still, it’s important to be in the know regarding the latest in injury updates, and our news desk has you covered. Let’s take a look at the latest injury news and notes around the NFL. Get the...
Fantasy Football Predictions: Buccaneers vs. Saints (Week 2)
Every week, I’ll be writing a comprehensive primer on every NFL matchup and all of the relevant players, matchups, pace and playcalling notes, and injuries. It covers everything you need to know when setting your lineups. But since that article is massive and requires a full pot of coffee, we’re also going to offer these more focused matchup overviews. If you’re looking for the complete primer, here’s a link to it:
Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram, Russell Gage, Kadarius Toney (2022)
Injuries are an unfortunate part of the NFL and fantasy football. Still, it’s important to be in the know regarding the latest in injury updates, and our news desk has you covered. Let’s take a look at the latest injury news and notes around the NFL. Get the...
J.K. Dobbins listed as questionable for Week 2
Despite logging full practices all week, RB J.K. Dobbins is listed as questionable for Week 2 versus the Miami Dolphins, according to ESPN's Field Yates. (Field Yates on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. If Dobbins plays, he is an instant plug-and-play RB2 option against the Dolphins due to Baltimore's commitment to the...
Jameis Winston (back) officially questionable for Week 2
Winston went to the medical tent in Week 1 but did not miss any snaps. When all was said and done, he racked up 269 yards and two touchdowns en route to an impressive fantasy finish. Assuming he is active on Sunday, Winston should be viewed as a mid-range QB2 against Atlanta. If he can't suit up, veteran Andy Dalton would draw the start.
Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Michael Pittman, Chris Godwin, Alvin Kamara, J.K. Dobbins (2022)
Injuries are an unfortunate part of the NFL and fantasy football. Still, it’s important to be in the know regarding the latest in injury updates, and our news desk has you covered. Let’s take a look at the latest injury news and notes around the NFL. Get the...
