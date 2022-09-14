Read full article on original website
The Worst Loss in Alabama History Was So Bad Nick Saban Compared it to 9/11
Losing isn't in the dictionaries at the University of Alabama. That's how it goes when your team has won at least 10 games each season since 2008. However, if you ask an Alabama football fan what the worst loss in school history is, there are a few different routes they might go.
Longhorns Football Coach Steve Sarkisian Has The Most Stylish Wife (PHOTOS)
What a person wears to college events has become an interest for the past couple of years, much like the extravagant fashion during sorority rush, or "game day outfits" worn to Saturday football games. Some may say the wife of University of Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian has the ultimate...
AthlonSports.com
Here's What Scott Frost Reportedly Told Nebraska When He Got Hired
Scott Frost had a vision for Nebraska football when he was hired back in Dec. of 2017. Unfortunately, that vision never materialized and now Frost finds himself without a job. Frost reportedly wanted to combined the tradition of tough-nosed Nebraska football with Oregon's style of football predicated on finesse and speed. It sounded too good to be true and it ultimately was.
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Kirk Herbstreit has strong criticism for one college football team
ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit delivered a fairly stinging criticism of one college football team that he clearly sees as overrated. On Saturday’s edition of ESPN’s “College GameDay,” Herbstreit had a rather blunt take on the Texas A&M Aggies following their upset loss to Appalachian State last Saturday. Herbstreit said the Aggies had fallen victim to “unwarranted preseason hype” and did not deserve to be ranked No. 6 in the first place.
Phys.org
Hidden microearthquakes illuminate large earthquake-hosting faults in Oklahoma and Kansas
Using machine learning to sift through a decade's worth of seismic data, researchers have identified hundreds of thousands of microearthquakes along some previously unknown fault structures in Oklahoma and Kansas. The newly identified microearthquakes allowed the seismologists to map and measure earthquake clusters in the region, which has experienced unusual...
KOCO
High school band students upset after they were unable to perform during OU game
NORMAN, Okla. — Hundreds of high school students were eager to perform at halftime of the University of Oklahoma game. They are now upset because hundreds of them didn’t even make it on the field. Rushing through the OU gates and trying to make it on the field...
FOX Sports
College football rankings: Oklahoma joins top 4, Penn State enters mix
Since the Big Ten was split into two divisions in 2014, there has never been a season when either the Big Ten East or West division had all seven teams begin their seasons 3-0, according to FOX Sports research. The closest either division had come to a perfect start through...
Arkansas drops ANOTHER Top 10 team as Hogs race up polls
Just get out of their way at this point. Arkansas volleyball is on a roll like no other in this, the 2022 season. The Razorbacks, which cracked the Top 25 for the first time in seven years earlier this week, beat their second Top-10 team this year on Thursday. No. 7 Georgia Tech visited Barnhill Arena having lost only two games of their 20 so far this year en route to a 6-0 record. But after falling to sixth-ranked Ohio State on Sunday, 3-1, the Hogs went ahead and handed the Yellow Jackets a second straight loss by the same score, 3-1. Arkansas knocked off then Top-10 team Washington in August, which, combined with Thursday’s victory gives the program their first-ever season with two victories over teams within that Top 10. Knocking off the seventh-ranked Tech team gives Arkansas an upset over the highest ranked opponent the team has had since 2007. The Razorbacks are back at it Friday night against North Carolina State.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Nick Saban’s rant
Once a year, Alabama head coach Nick Saban seems to have one rant that seems to go viral every time the Tide plays a lesser opponent. This season is no exception. This week it’s Louisiana-Monroe facing his Crimson Tide on Saturday. The Tide are 49-point favorites but that doesn’t seem to matter to the head coach, who went off on a rant when asked about how hard it is to gauge growth when playing a lesser opponent.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Kentucky star’s gruesome injury
If the University of Kentucky Wildcats defeat the Youngstown State Penguins in Saturday’s football game, the ‘Cats will have to do so without the further services of star linebacker J.J. Weaver after he suffered a gruesome arm injury in the first quarter of the game. Media reports said...
Golf Digest
Virginia football is so afraid of getting upset on Saturday that they’re banning Old Dominion’s service puppy from the sideline
If you’re an FBS struggler at the moment, you gotta be careful. You can’t take anything for granted. You gotta be on upset alert at all hours of every day. Just ask Nebraska. Just ask Texas A&M. Just ask Notre Dame. Nothing is a given. No one is safe. Upsets are in the air.
thecomeback.com
Several Kentucky players may receive big suspensions
The Kentucky Wildcats are coming off a huge victory against the Florida Gators last week, vaulting the Wildcats into the top ten in the latest AP Poll, but the program may be shorthanded in the coming weeks after some shocking reports have emerged about numerous players. According to the Lexington...
saturdaytradition.com
Bob Stoops weighs in on head coaching vacancy at Nebraska
Who will be the next coach at Nebraska? Will former Bob Stoops be a front-runner for the position following his success in Norman?. Stoops, 62, might be considered a favorite given the fact he’s been coaching in the XFL and looks to remain active. For now, that’s all he hopes to accomplish in his coaching career until further notice (Via 247 Sports).
thecomeback.com
Everyone made the same joke about Iowa’s offense Saturday night
The Iowa Hawkeyes football team came into Saturday’s game against the Nevada Wolfpack with one touchdown to their credit on the season so far. They also added a second and third touchdown early on in that game before weather delays kept pushing it back. And pushing it back. And pushing it back.
thecomeback.com
Michigan State football blasted for poor showing vs. Washington
Michigan State won its first two games of the football season by a combined score of 87-13. Was that a product of playing against Western Michigan or Akron, or were the No. 11 ranked Spartans just that good? After their game against Washington on Saturday night, it looks like the former.
thecomeback.com
Troy Aikman: UCLA crowds an ’embarrassment’
While they were given an upset scare, the UCLA Bruins prevailed 32-31 over South Alabama with a last-second field goal from Nicholas Barr-Mira. Not many people saw the dramatic win in person, though. That irked one of the greatest players in UCLA history, Troy Aikman. During the game, Sports Illustrated’s...
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady facing ultimatum after season
It’s been well documented in recent weeks that Tom Brady’s decision to un-retire and return to the NFL this season put a serious strain on his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Now comes word that while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is committed to grinding through this year, he’s going to have to make it his last if he wants to stay married.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to FCS win over Big Ten school
The Big Ten had a pretty rough start to Saturday. Nebraska got demolished by Oklahoma. Purdue lost a heart-breaker at Syracuse. Indiana needed overtime to defeat Western Kentucky at home. And then there was Northwestern, who lost at home to the Southern Illinois Salukis, an FCS program. Nic Baker’s second...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to UCLA’s lackluster crowd on Saturday
One of the biggest storylines this college football offseason was the move of Pac-12 staples USC and UCLA to the Big Ten. The move is set to take place after the Pac-12’s current media rights agreement expires in August 2024, but it appears that a lot of locals are giving up on supporting the program already.
