ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

Related
AthlonSports.com

Here's What Scott Frost Reportedly Told Nebraska When He Got Hired

Scott Frost had a vision for Nebraska football when he was hired back in Dec. of 2017. Unfortunately, that vision never materialized and now Frost finds himself without a job. Frost reportedly wanted to combined the tradition of tough-nosed Nebraska football with Oregon's style of football predicated on finesse and speed. It sounded too good to be true and it ultimately was.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
State
Tennessee State
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
State
Texas State
Norman, OK
College Sports
State
Georgia State
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Kirk Herbstreit has strong criticism for one college football team

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit delivered a fairly stinging criticism of one college football team that he clearly sees as overrated. On Saturday’s edition of ESPN’s “College GameDay,” Herbstreit had a rather blunt take on the Texas A&M Aggies following their upset loss to Appalachian State last Saturday. Herbstreit said the Aggies had fallen victim to “unwarranted preseason hype” and did not deserve to be ranked No. 6 in the first place.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gridiron Football#College Football#American Football#College Sports#Sec#Espn#The Oklahoma Sooners#Texas Ou
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas drops ANOTHER Top 10 team as Hogs race up polls

Just get out of their way at this point. Arkansas volleyball is on a roll like no other in this, the 2022 season. The Razorbacks, which cracked the Top 25 for the first time in seven years earlier this week, beat their second Top-10 team this year on Thursday. No. 7 Georgia Tech visited Barnhill Arena having lost only two games of their 20 so far this year en route to a 6-0 record. But after falling to sixth-ranked Ohio State on Sunday, 3-1, the Hogs went ahead and handed the Yellow Jackets a second straight loss by the same score, 3-1. Arkansas knocked off then Top-10 team Washington in August, which, combined with Thursday’s victory gives the program their first-ever season with two victories over teams within that Top 10. Knocking off the seventh-ranked Tech team gives Arkansas an upset over the highest ranked opponent the team has had since 2007. The Razorbacks are back at it Friday night against North Carolina State.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Nick Saban’s rant

Once a year, Alabama head coach Nick Saban seems to have one rant that seems to go viral every time the Tide plays a lesser opponent. This season is no exception. This week it’s Louisiana-Monroe facing his Crimson Tide on Saturday. The Tide are 49-point favorites but that doesn’t seem to matter to the head coach, who went off on a rant when asked about how hard it is to gauge growth when playing a lesser opponent.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Kentucky star’s gruesome injury

If the University of Kentucky Wildcats defeat the Youngstown State Penguins in Saturday’s football game, the ‘Cats will have to do so without the further services of star linebacker J.J. Weaver after he suffered a gruesome arm injury in the first quarter of the game. Media reports said...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
thecomeback.com

Several Kentucky players may receive big suspensions

The Kentucky Wildcats are coming off a huge victory against the Florida Gators last week, vaulting the Wildcats into the top ten in the latest AP Poll, but the program may be shorthanded in the coming weeks after some shocking reports have emerged about numerous players. According to the Lexington...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaytradition.com

Bob Stoops weighs in on head coaching vacancy at Nebraska

Who will be the next coach at Nebraska? Will former Bob Stoops be a front-runner for the position following his success in Norman?. Stoops, 62, might be considered a favorite given the fact he’s been coaching in the XFL and looks to remain active. For now, that’s all he hopes to accomplish in his coaching career until further notice (Via 247 Sports).
LINCOLN, NE
thecomeback.com

Everyone made the same joke about Iowa’s offense Saturday night

The Iowa Hawkeyes football team came into Saturday’s game against the Nevada Wolfpack with one touchdown to their credit on the season so far. They also added a second and third touchdown early on in that game before weather delays kept pushing it back. And pushing it back. And pushing it back.
IOWA CITY, IA
thecomeback.com

Michigan State football blasted for poor showing vs. Washington

Michigan State won its first two games of the football season by a combined score of 87-13. Was that a product of playing against Western Michigan or Akron, or were the No. 11 ranked Spartans just that good? After their game against Washington on Saturday night, it looks like the former.
EAST LANSING, MI
thecomeback.com

Troy Aikman: UCLA crowds an ’embarrassment’

While they were given an upset scare, the UCLA Bruins prevailed 32-31 over South Alabama with a last-second field goal from Nicholas Barr-Mira. Not many people saw the dramatic win in person, though. That irked one of the greatest players in UCLA history, Troy Aikman. During the game, Sports Illustrated’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady facing ultimatum after season

It’s been well documented in recent weeks that Tom Brady’s decision to un-retire and return to the NFL this season put a serious strain on his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Now comes word that while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is committed to grinding through this year, he’s going to have to make it his last if he wants to stay married.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to FCS win over Big Ten school

The Big Ten had a pretty rough start to Saturday. Nebraska got demolished by Oklahoma. Purdue lost a heart-breaker at Syracuse. Indiana needed overtime to defeat Western Kentucky at home. And then there was Northwestern, who lost at home to the Southern Illinois Salukis, an FCS program. Nic Baker’s second...
EVANSTON, IL
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to UCLA’s lackluster crowd on Saturday

One of the biggest storylines this college football offseason was the move of Pac-12 staples USC and UCLA to the Big Ten. The move is set to take place after the Pac-12’s current media rights agreement expires in August 2024, but it appears that a lot of locals are giving up on supporting the program already.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy