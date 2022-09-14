Read full article on original website
fantasypros.com
Julio Jones (knee) does not practice Wednesday
Jones seemed fine coming out of the team’s win over the Cowboys in Week 1. The 33-year-old produced solid numbers in his first action with Tampa Bay and with Chris Godwin on the shelf with a hamstring injury, the offense could really use Jones. Jones still has a few days to log practice time ahead of a divisional matchup with the Saints Sunday.
fantasypros.com
Tee Higgins deemed questionable versus Cowboys
According to ESPN's Field Yates, WR Tee Higgins (concussion) is officially listed as questionable for the Cincinnati Bengals' Sunday game versus the Dallas Cowboys. (Field Yates on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The Bengals have a fortunate road matchup versus a now-undermanned Cowboys team missing QB Dak Prescott. With a potential lopsided...
fantasypros.com
5 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: Week 2 (2022)
Fortune favors the bold, right? As Matthew Freedman said on a recent episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast, “I’m not drafting to come in third place.” Now that draft season is over and we’re into the regular season, it’s time for weekly bold predictions. The...
fantasypros.com
Ken Walker III (hernia) cleared to play Sunday
Ken Walker III (hernia) has been removed from the injury report and will be active for Sunday's game against the 49ers. (Gregg Bell on Twitter) Walker is on track to make his NFL debut this weekend. The 21-year-old will likely operate behind Rashaad Penny for the time being, making him a mid-to-low RB4 option in fantasy football.
fantasypros.com
Justin Herbert (rib) diagnosed with cartilage fracture
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a fracture to his rib cartilage on Thursday night versus the Chiefs, per head coach Brandon Staley. The talented signal-caller is day-to-day. (Lindsey Thiry on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Herbert missed just one snap during the contest, but he was in visible pain. Fortunately, the Chargers...
fantasypros.com
FantasyPros Football Podcast: Must-Start or Sit: Week 2 | Lineup Advice, Sleepers & Busts
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Joe Pisapia (@JoePisapia17), Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB), and Andrew Erickson (@AndrewErickson_). Together, our trio will offer insight to help your squads.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 2 Start/Sit Advice: Sleepers & Duds (2022)
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is in the books, and we finally have some new data to challenge (or solidify) our preconceived notions about player value. Some of the players we considered to be sure-fire starters now look like either borderline starters or bench guys. Some of the players we considered depth pieces now look as if they might be able to provide immediate lineup help.<.p>
fantasypros.com
George Kittle (groin) officially questionable for Week 2
George Kittle (groin) is officially listed as questionable heading into Week 2 against the Seahawks. He practiced on Friday and reportedly looked well, suggesting that the odds are favorable for his return to the field on Sunday. (Matt Maiocco on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. It's too early to pencil Kittle into...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Tee Higgins, Mike Evans, J.K. Dobbins, Michael Gallup (2022)
Injuries are an unfortunate part of the NFL and fantasy football. Still, it’s important to be in the know regarding the latest in injury updates, and our news desk has you covered. Let’s take a look at the latest injury news and notes around the NFL. Get the...
fantasypros.com
Joseph Noteboom (knee) listed as questionable for Sunday
Joseph Noteboom has been listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons. (Jordan Rodrigue on Twitter) Noteboom was able to log limited sessions at practice on Thursday and Friday. Rams head coach Sean McVay said he expects Noteboom to be able to suit up on Sunday. The Rams are looking for a bounce back game for the whole team this weekend against Atlanta.
fantasypros.com
Justin Herbert to undergo further testing today
According to Ian Rapoport, QB Justin Herbert will undergo a battery of tests today to look for rib cartilage or other internal injuries after X-rays were apparently negative based on statements from head coach Brandon Staley. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. While we still don't definitively know what X-rays...
fantasypros.com
Jameis Winston (back) limited in practice Thursday
Winston has logged limited practices in back-to-back days now. The Saints do not seem concerned that he will miss Week 2, so it is likely just a way of managing the injury early in the season. Winston will have an official injury designation Friday if he is unable to practice in full. If the injury does keep Winston out of their matchup with Tampa Bay, Andy Dalton would step in as the starter which would result in a slight downgrade of the fantasy options in the Saints' offense.
fantasypros.com
Cooper Rush: Cowboys not expected to trade for QB with Dak Prescott out
With the Cowboys not expected to pursue a replacement for Dak Prescott by way of trade, Cooper Rush is in line to be the starting quarterback in Dallas for the near future. (Jeremy Fowler on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Jerry Jones does not believe that Prescott will miss more than four...
fantasypros.com
Fitz’s Week 2 Rankings, Tiers & Start/Sit Advice (2022 Fantasy Football)
Isn’t it great that we finally have some new data to chew on? Week 1 answered some of our offseason questions … but it also raised some new questions. I’m going to walk you through my Week 2 rankings, sort them into tiers, and try to shed light on why I have these players ranked the way I do.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Michael Pittman, Chris Godwin, Alvin Kamara, J.K. Dobbins (2022)
Injuries are an unfortunate part of the NFL and fantasy football. Still, it’s important to be in the know regarding the latest in injury updates, and our news desk has you covered. Let’s take a look at the latest injury news and notes around the NFL. Get the...
fantasypros.com
Carlos Carrasco strikes out 11 in winning effort over the Pirates Thursday
Carlos Carrasco tossed six strong innings, allowing four hits, two walks, and one earned run Thursday. He struck out 11 Pirates and tallied his 15th win of the season. Carrasco kept the Pirates' hitters off balance all night and the Mets' offense gave the veteran an early lead to work with. The 35-year-old has a 3.70 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, and a 2.66 BAA in 26 starts this season. Carrasco continues to have a great season and should remain in your starting lineup.
fantasypros.com
Will J.K. Dobbins Play in Week 2? (2022 Fantasy Football)
J.K. Dobbins (knee) logs full practice Thursday. J.K. Dobbins (knee) logged a full practice Thursday. Dobbins also was a full participant in practice Wednesday and appears like he may be active in Week 2. The Ravens will likely hold off from giving Dobbins a full workload upon his return. Fantasy managers should probably wait and see how they utilize him upon his return before putting him in their lineups.
fantasypros.com
Will Allen Lazard Play in Week 2? (2022 Fantasy Football)
Allen Lazard, in terms of fantasy hype, was the main beneficiary of Davante Adams leaving Green Bay this off-season. Because of this, his ADP continued to rise in drafts leading up to the season as the WR1 for Aaron Rodgers. However, fantasy managers were left disappointed when Lazard had to sit out Week 1 with an ankle injury. With the Packers receiving corps looking the way it did against the Vikings, which wasn’t too good, Rodgers would love to get a familiar face back as his No. 1 target in Lazard. However, will the wideout be able to suit up for their Week 2 matchup against the Bears? Here’s what we know.
fantasypros.com
Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) does not practice Thursday
Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) did not practice for the New York Giants Thursday. (Adam Caplan on Twitter) Robinson seems to be trending in the wrong direction after logging a limited practice session for the Giants on Wednesday. The wide receiver’s Friday practice status will be worth monitoring ahead of a Week 2 home matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Robinson is a desperation flex play in deeper league formats if healthy.
fantasypros.com
Devy Fantasy Football Primer: College Football Week 3 Players to Watch (2022)
I’m sure there will be more weeks like last week to come, but wow!. Texas, who was a 20-point underdog, took #2 Alabama to their limit until a Game-winning FG with 15 seconds left gave the Tide the victory. And two huge upsets occurred, App State does it again, this time against #6 Texas A&M at College Station (see below), and Marshall takes down #8 Notre Dame in South Bend.
