Allen Lazard, in terms of fantasy hype, was the main beneficiary of Davante Adams leaving Green Bay this off-season. Because of this, his ADP continued to rise in drafts leading up to the season as the WR1 for Aaron Rodgers. However, fantasy managers were left disappointed when Lazard had to sit out Week 1 with an ankle injury. With the Packers receiving corps looking the way it did against the Vikings, which wasn’t too good, Rodgers would love to get a familiar face back as his No. 1 target in Lazard. However, will the wideout be able to suit up for their Week 2 matchup against the Bears? Here’s what we know.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO