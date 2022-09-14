Read full article on original website
Starbucks Barista Reveals 'Worst Order' With 18 Syrup Pumps Before 6 A.M.
The drink started as an Iced Chocolate Almondmilk Shaken Espresso but ended up as something entirely different, all before most have even woken up.
Food & Wine
After Testing Made In's Knife Set, I Finally Understand the Hype Behind the Celebrity Chef-Endorsed Brand
Choosing a set of knives can be overwhelming. There are blocks full of 18 blades, German-forged steel, handmade Japanese options, plus seemingly countless brands that all claim to be the best. In my own home kitchen, I've gone through dozens of knives, but after receiving a sample of the Made In Knife Set, I finally feel like I've found my set.
Virginia Dwan, influential L.A. gallerist and risk-taking arts patron, dies
Pioneering art collector and gallery owner Virginia Dwan dies at age 90.
13 best herbal teas for a full-flavoured brew without the caffeine
Nothing says ‘feel-good’ like a proper cuppa. But when you want that soothing vibe without the jittery whack of caffeine, it’s time to trade in your classic Builder’s for a mugful of something herbal.Herbal teas come in countless forms. There’s a kaleidoscope of flavours, everything from classic lemon and ginger to complex infusions full of tricky-to-pronounce botanicals.There’s loose-leaf versions, and bagged. So basically, whatever your style, you’re sure to find one that you’ll love to sip.What’s more, even though they lack caffeine, herbal teas come with kick. From potent natural roots such as antioxidant turmeric or sleep-inducing valerian, to digestive...
Food & Wine
What Should You Mix With Tequila?
Maybe you've been a longtime tequila drinker, and you're looking for a change. Or perhaps you had a bad run-in with the spirit when you were younger and are now looking to explore tequila in a setting that doesn't involve a booze luge. Whatever your relationship with the spirit, you might be wondering: What should you mix with tequila?
reviewed.com
This coffee maker is ultra smart. But, does it perform as well?
Picture this: You just woke up, it's early, and you're already craving your first dose of caffeine. So, you roll over, press a few buttons on your phone, and before you even make it into the kitchen, there's a cup of freshly brewed coffee waiting for you. The best part? It's made just the way you like it. This is the futuristic reality that the Spinn Coffee Maker (available at Amazon) wants to create. This automatic coffee machine is smart, sleek, and built to satisfy coffee brats and newbies alike, thanks to its customizable and easy-to-navigate interface.
The Best Soda Makers Of 2022
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Who doesn't love the invigorating fizz of a carbonated drink? There's something undeniably refreshing about all those bubbles, especially when they combine with the bold flavors of soda. But even though it tastes great, the truth is that sugary soda — or any highly sweetened beverages — are really bad for your health (via Healthline). When you flood your body with excessive amounts of liquefied sugar, it burdens your liver and eventually gets transformed into body fat. Considering that sugary drinks can also lead to increased risk of heart disease, obesity, and cancer, it's no wonder more Americans are learning to leave commercially-produced soda pop behind (via The New York Times).
princesspinkygirl.com
Apple Cider Martini
Our Apple Cider Martini recipe is a tasty twist on the classic vodka martini, simply prepared with apple cider, apple crown royal, maple syrup, and Cointreau. Full of fall flavor with the perfect balance of sweet, tart, and tangy, there is nothing better than sipping a cocktail that can be made in only 2 minutes!
Candy Corn-Infused Vodka Is About to Win the Halloween Cocktail Wars
I'm soooo not a candy girl. Give me hot, spicy, cheesy, beautiful food any day over candy, but when it comes to candy cocktails? Now that's when my interest piques. We've all seen the stuff on Pinterest about infusing vodka with Jolly Ranchers, different types of fruit, etc. and I've been meaning to try something like that for a while now, because it looks so fun.
Why Intelligentsia Coffee and its board decided to go K-Cup
After 25 years in operation, Intelligentsia says it considers quality, consistency, and innovation when balancing the pressures to modernize and cater to an ever-increasing demand for convenience. Recently, Intelligentsia Coffee Inc., one of specialty coffee’s most pioneering and innovative brands, launched two types of K-cups for the new Keurig models....
Food Beast
Ferrero Rocher's Legendary Premium Chocolate Now in Chocolate Bar Form
Ferrero Rocher's hazelnut chocolate has been the epitome of lush sweets, famous for its distinct shape and gold foil wrapping. Now, the iconic treat will be available in chocolate bar form. The premium Ferrero Rocher chocolate bars will come in four delicious flavors – Original Milk Hazelnut, 55% Dark Hazelnut,...
