Online communities can help opioid users in remission maintain long-lasting sobriety, however the research suggests these communities should be non-drug-related. Internet forums can provide social benefits and wellbeing for patients who are in remission from an opioid use disorder, according to research from the University of Exeter. However, focusing on therapy and support forums can increase the risk of relapse compared to generalist, non-drug-related groups, according to the study.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO