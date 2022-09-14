Read full article on original website
Experts Tackle Best Practices in Prophylactic Treatment of Hemophilia A
Panelists discuss pharmacist involvement in effective management, including disease burden and quality of life. During a recent Pharmacy Times® clinical forum titled “Best Practices in the Prophylactic Treatment of Hemophilia A,” experts discussed pharmacists’ involvement in effective management of hemophilia A, focusing on patient-centered care, including disease burden and quality of life, as well as considerations for specialty pharmacies.
Onset of Type 2 Diabetes in Adults Aged 40 or Younger Increases Risk of Cardiovascular Disease
Researchers found that patients diagnosed with early-onset type 2 diabetes have a greater risk of premature death than the general population. Patients aged 40 years or younger who are diagnosed with type 2 diabetes (T2D) were found to have a greater risk of developing cardiovascular disease (CVD) than the general population of the same age, according to a study published in Diabetologia.
FDA Approves Terlipressin to Improve Kidney Function in Hepatorenal Syndrome
The drug improves kidney function in adults with hepatorenal syndrome with rapid reduction in kidney function. The FDA approved injectable terlipressin (Terlivaz; Mallinckrodt plc) for hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) with rapid reduction in kidney function, making terlipressin the first and only FDA-approved treatment for adults with HRS and rapidly reduced kidney function.
FDA Approves Eflapegrastism-xnst Injection for Adult Patients with Non-Myeloid Malignancies
Eflapegrastism-xnst injection (Rolvedon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals) is indicated to lower the incidence of infection, as demonstrated by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies. The FDA has approved eflapegrastism-xnst injection (Rolvedon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals) to reduce the incidence of infection, as demonstrated by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies...
Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura Treatment Options Abound
Corticosteroids are first-line therapy for gaining platelet stability but should only be used short term. Thrombocytopenia is a condition characterized by a low platelet count, which are specialized cells in the blood that play a critical role in clotting.1 When the platelet count falls below the desired range, it increases an individual’s risk of bleeding and bruising. Fatigue, hospitalization, impaired quality of life, and even death can occur when thrombocytopenia is severe.
Study: Online Communities Can Provide Lifeline for Patients in Remission from Opioid Use Disorder
Online communities can help opioid users in remission maintain long-lasting sobriety, however the research suggests these communities should be non-drug-related. Internet forums can provide social benefits and wellbeing for patients who are in remission from an opioid use disorder, according to research from the University of Exeter. However, focusing on therapy and support forums can increase the risk of relapse compared to generalist, non-drug-related groups, according to the study.
Nasal Self-Sampling Rapid Antigen COVID-19 Test Performance May Have Decreased Over Time
While the performance of nasal self-sampling rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 was found to decrease over time, adding oropharyngeal may improve its performance. The performance of rapid antigen tests using nasal self-sampling decreased as time passed during the omicron period of COVID-19, according to investigators who recently analyzed the available data in a study published in BMJ.
Eating Disorders Are Notoriously Difficult to Treat
Many drugs for these conditions enter clinical trials, but few demonstrate success. Classified as serious psychiatric conditions, eating disorders not only have medical and psychological consequences but economic and societal repercussions as well.1-3 Notoriously difficult to manage, they usually require both behavioral and nutritional intervention.1,4 Nonresponse and relapse are common.5...
Two-thirds of trainee GPs in England plan to work part-time, study finds
Almost two-thirds of trainee GPs plan to work part-time just a year after they qualify because being a family doctor is so stressful, research shows. Their intention to work two-and-a-half or three days a week threatens to exacerbate the NHS’s already acute shortage of GPs and make it even harder for patients to get an appointment.
Pharmacy Care Coaches Improve Outcomes in Patients With Diabetes
Care Coach program offers a comprehensive set of pharmacy and counseling services to patients struggling to manage their diabetes. Melissa Almeida struggled for years to get her diabetes under control. After being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes at 16 years of age, Almeida grappled with frequent hypoglycemia as a result of her medication, and for years afterward attempted to manage her diabetes through diet alone.
