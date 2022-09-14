Read full article on original website
KRDO
Two Pueblo men arrested for attempted murder of a police officer
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Pueblo Police say two men who shot at police during a pursuit have been arrested on charges of attempted murder of a peace officer. According to Pueblo Police, officers responded to a home Friday at about 6:28 P.M. on Verdosa Drive. Police said they went to the home after the two suspects, Michael Fredrick Bundy, 19, and Ted Jose Heredia, 26 fired shots when they were allegedly seen by a civilian attempting to enter a garage.
Drive-by shooting and chase ends with standoff at Pueblo home
The Pueblo Police Department says it has multiple suspects in custody after a drive-by shooting Friday night. Investigators say the suspects led police on a chase and even fired shots at officers.
Bloody tissues, razors & bandages in suspect’s car after Walgreens murder, detectives testify
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — A preliminary hearing was held Friday for the man accused of killing 17-year-old Riley Whitelaw at her place of work back in June. On June 11, 2022, 28-year-old Joshua Johnson was arrested on charges of first degree murder after the body of 17-year-old Riley Whitelaw was found in a breakroom […]
KRDO
A clerk at a Valero punched during a robbery
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A robbery at a Colorado Springs convenience store was caught on camera yesterday. Colorado Springs police say two suspects went into a Valero on North Carefree just before 6 p.m. The suspect punched the clerk and then took an entire display case of e-cigarettes. The...
Man in Calhan arrested after shooting at unmarked mail carrier
CALHAN, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has arrested a man in Calhan after he allegedly fired shots at a contracted employee of the United States Postal Service (USPS). EPSO said around 4:22 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, an emergency call was received reporting a shooting outside a home in the 9900 […]
No suspect ever found in Bijou St. bridge shooting
UPDATE: FRIDAY 9/16/2022 8:46 p.m. COLORADO SPRINGS — CSPD is still searching for the suspect in this shooting death. Police provided an update with more detailed information on the incident. According to police, the first emergency call was received at 11:59 a.m. reporting a shooting on the Bijou Street bridge over I-25. When officers arrived, […]
Angry customer arrested after threating restaurant staff with a gun in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was arrested early Saturday morning in Colorado Springs after threatening to shoot restaurant staff with a gun, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said the woman was an angry customer and threatened staff at a restaurant in the 500 block of S. Circle Drive around 3:30 The post Angry customer arrested after threating restaurant staff with a gun in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Driver involved in Fremont hit and run found, 87-year-old’s property repaired
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The driver involved in a hit and run that damaged an 87-year-old Fremont County man’s property has been located. According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), troopers responded to the crash at a home in the 1700 block of Sherman Avenue in Cañon City just before 9 a.m. on Sept. 8. […]
Pueblo Police looking for suspects in multiple burglaries
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects of several burglaries in the area. PPD provided pictures and video of the suspects they are looking for. If anyone has any information on this incident, or if you can help to identify the suspects, you are […]
KKTV
‘Prolific offender’ arrested after Colorado Springs crime spree
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After a weeks-long crime spree in Colorado Springs, a suspect was arrested Wednesday. Detectives identified 30-year-old Yerandy Hernandez as the suspect accused of committing multiple burglaries and car thefts. During one of the burglaries, police say Hernandez stole a gun. The car thefts were focused on higher priced vehicles, like Mercedes and BMWs.
Man arrested after shooting thief who stole his bike
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning, Sept. 16 in Downtown Colorado Springs. This shooting is separate from the shooting that also occurred Downtown on Sept. 16, which closed the Bijou Street bridge over I-25. According to CSPD, at around 7:14 a.m., the communications center […]
Shooting near I-25 and W. Bijou St. leaves one dead, suspect still in area
The suspect is still in the area and on foot. Police are asking people to stay out of the area as they check for the suspect.
Multiple people hurt at dangerous crash scene overnight in Colorado Springs
CSPD investigators tell News5 the crash happened just after midnight and first responders worked the scene at S. Academy and Chelton through the early hours of Saturday morning.
KRDO
CSPD arrests ‘prolific offender’ after weeks-long crime spree
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was able to arrest an individual who had been on a weeks-long crime spree and was known to the department as a "prolific offender." According to CSPD, the individual, identified as 30-year-old Yerandy Hernandez, had...
6-year-old bicyclist dies in vehicle vs bike crash in Colorado
A 6-year-old girl has been identified as the victim of a bicycle versus vehicle crash in Colorado Springs, according to a news release from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) on Wednesday. The accident occurred on Monday, September 5 at around 2:50 PM, according to officials. Upon arrival, first responders...
KKTV
Shooting reported outside downtown Springs 7-Eleven
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person has been detained following a shooting outside a Colorado Springs convenience store Friday morning. Officers surrounded the 7-Eleven at Platte and Wahsatch around 7 a.m. as they responded to the shooting. School District 11 says nearby Palmer High School was briefly on a secured status due to its proximity to the police activity but that as of 7:45 a.m. the status had been lifted.
Springs man sentenced for drug trafficking and weapons charge
COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs man was sentenced on Sept. 16 to more than 7 years in prison for drug trafficking as well as weapons charges. 35-year-old Zachary Lawhead was sentenced on Friday to 92 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon and possession with intent to […]
KRDO
Family and police searching for woman missing in Colorado Springs since Sept. 11
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating 59-year-old Leonor Enriquez. Enriquez was last seen on Sept. 11 at around 8:30 p.m. at the Incline Apartments near Sinton Rd. and Fillmore St. She is described as a White female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 115 - 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
KRDO
Cause of death for an inmate that died in June at the Pueblo County Jail determined
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A newly-released autopsy report shows an inmate at the Pueblo County Jail likely died from withdrawal. According to our news partners at The Pueblo Chieftain, 30-year-old Marissa Fresquez was found dead inside her cell back in June. The autopsy report notes methamphetamine was in her system...
KKTV
Man from Fountain dies following auto-ped crash in Gleneagle north of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian died following a crash in a neighborhood north of Colorado Springs. Colorado State Patrol is reporting they were called to an area in Gleneagle at about 7 in the morning on Thursday. A pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle near Gleneagle Drive and Hunting Beach Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he passed away from his injuries.
