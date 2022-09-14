ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

KRDO

Two Pueblo men arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Pueblo Police say two men who shot at police during a pursuit have been arrested on charges of attempted murder of a peace officer. According to Pueblo Police, officers responded to a home Friday at about 6:28 P.M. on Verdosa Drive. Police said they went to the home after the two suspects, Michael Fredrick Bundy, 19, and Ted Jose Heredia, 26 fired shots when they were allegedly seen by a civilian attempting to enter a garage.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

A clerk at a Valero punched during a robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A robbery at a Colorado Springs convenience store was caught on camera yesterday. Colorado Springs police say two suspects went into a Valero on North Carefree just before 6 p.m. The suspect punched the clerk and then took an entire display case of e-cigarettes. The...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man in Calhan arrested after shooting at unmarked mail carrier

CALHAN, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has arrested a man in Calhan after he allegedly fired shots at a contracted employee of the United States Postal Service (USPS). EPSO said around 4:22 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, an emergency call was received reporting a shooting outside a home in the 9900 […]
CALHAN, CO
KXRM

No suspect ever found in Bijou St. bridge shooting

UPDATE: FRIDAY 9/16/2022 8:46 p.m. COLORADO SPRINGS — CSPD is still searching for the suspect in this shooting death. Police provided an update with more detailed information on the incident. According to police, the first emergency call was received at 11:59 a.m. reporting a shooting on the Bijou Street bridge over I-25. When officers arrived, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Angry customer arrested after threating restaurant staff with a gun in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was arrested early Saturday morning in Colorado Springs after threatening to shoot restaurant staff with a gun, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said the woman was an angry customer and threatened staff at a restaurant in the 500 block of S. Circle Drive around 3:30 The post Angry customer arrested after threating restaurant staff with a gun in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Police looking for suspects in multiple burglaries

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects of several burglaries in the area. PPD provided pictures and video of the suspects they are looking for. If anyone has any information on this incident, or if you can help to identify the suspects, you are […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

‘Prolific offender’ arrested after Colorado Springs crime spree

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After a weeks-long crime spree in Colorado Springs, a suspect was arrested Wednesday. Detectives identified 30-year-old Yerandy Hernandez as the suspect accused of committing multiple burglaries and car thefts. During one of the burglaries, police say Hernandez stole a gun. The car thefts were focused on higher priced vehicles, like Mercedes and BMWs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man arrested after shooting thief who stole his bike

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning, Sept. 16 in Downtown Colorado Springs. This shooting is separate from the shooting that also occurred Downtown on Sept. 16, which closed the Bijou Street bridge over I-25. According to CSPD, at around 7:14 a.m., the communications center […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRDO

CSPD arrests ‘prolific offender’ after weeks-long crime spree

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was able to arrest an individual who had been on a weeks-long crime spree and was known to the department as a "prolific offender." According to CSPD, the individual, identified as 30-year-old Yerandy Hernandez, had...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Shooting reported outside downtown Springs 7-Eleven

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person has been detained following a shooting outside a Colorado Springs convenience store Friday morning. Officers surrounded the 7-Eleven at Platte and Wahsatch around 7 a.m. as they responded to the shooting. School District 11 says nearby Palmer High School was briefly on a secured status due to its proximity to the police activity but that as of 7:45 a.m. the status had been lifted.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Springs man sentenced for drug trafficking and weapons charge

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs man was sentenced on Sept. 16 to more than 7 years in prison for drug trafficking as well as weapons charges. 35-year-old Zachary Lawhead was sentenced on Friday to 92 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon and possession with intent to […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Man from Fountain dies following auto-ped crash in Gleneagle north of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian died following a crash in a neighborhood north of Colorado Springs. Colorado State Patrol is reporting they were called to an area in Gleneagle at about 7 in the morning on Thursday. A pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle near Gleneagle Drive and Hunting Beach Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he passed away from his injuries.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

