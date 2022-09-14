ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Hispanic community celebrated in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- National Hispanic Heritage Month was celebrated in a northeast Nebraska town on Saturday. The Elkhorn Valley Museum in Norfolk hosted a Hispanic Heritage Festival all-day Saturday, highlighting all of the things the Hispanic community does around Nebraska. The celebration included food vendors, live music, a bounce house,...
NORFOLK, NE
WOWT

Five Nebraska lakes on health alert for toxic algae

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Nebraska lakes have been issued a health alter for harmful algae blooms. Toxic blue-green algae blooms have been detected at five lakes. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
NEBRASKA STATE
norfolkneradio.com

Residents For/Against Proposed Norfolk City Improvement Plan

Norfolk residents had a chance to see firsthand improvements the city wants to make at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park, the police department expansion, road improvements and a new indoor aquatic center at an open house Thursday night at the Norfolk Public Library. This woman supports the project saying, “I’m all for the...
NORFOLK, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, NE
Education
City
Norfolk, NE
Local
Nebraska Education
State
Nebraska State
klkntv.com

Southeast storm chances into Sunday

Eastern Nebraska saw some more rain on Saturday morning, with the most rain seen in and around Columbus. As for Lincoln, not as much rain fell and scattered chances into Sunday are likely to not add much more accumulation. Sunshine returned within Lincoln and surrounding areas for most of the...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Two Nebraskans killed in head-on collision near Osceola

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A head-on collision near Osceola left two dead on Friday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on State Highway 81/92 just east of Osceola, which is about 24 miles north of York. A Chevy Silverado driven by...
OSCEOLA, NE
gifamilyradio.com

Update: Names Released In Fatal Accident On Highway 30

On Sunday, September 11, 2022 at approximately 6:50 pm emergency crews were detailed to the area 1/2 mile east of Gunbarrel Road on US Highway 30 in rural Merrick County to respond to a three vehicle accident. Upon the arrival of emergency crews it was determined that there were two...
MERRICK COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hims#Accreditation#Northeast Hims#Nhima#Nebraska Him Association
News Channel Nebraska

Three-vehicle accident leaves two injured in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Columbus responded to a three-vehicle accident that resulted in multiple injuries Thursday night. The Columbus Police Department said they and Columbus fire were dispatched to the intersection of 45th Ave. and 23rd St. for an injury accident around 7:30 p.m. The Police Department said that...
COLUMBUS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two-vehicle collision leaves two dead, vehicle on fire

OSCEOLA, Neb. -- Authorities in Polk County said they responded to a fatality accident Friday morning. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a two vehicle accident around 7:40 a.m. Friday, along with Polka County Emergency Responders from Osceola and Shelby. The accident happened on State Highway 81/92...
POLK COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Two dead after crash on Highway 81 near Osceola

OSCEOLA, Neb. (KSNB) -The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatality crash on Highway 81 on Friday. According to officials, deputies and the Polk County Emergency Responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 81 between Q and R Roads east of Osceola at around 7:41 a.m.
OSCEOLA, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Man wanted in Colfax County arrested in Norfolk

A man wanted on a warrant in Colfax County was reportedly located with methamphetamine Tuesday morning in Norfolk. At 8:37 a.m. Tuesday, a Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an alleged license plate violation. According to Norfolk Police Capt. Michael Bauer, the Nebraska license plate on the car had a homemade, blue colored, renewal tag, with a hand-written number on it. In addition, Bauer said, the plate did not belong to the vehicle.
COLFAX COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education

Comments / 0

Community Policy