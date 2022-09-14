Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Hispanic community celebrated in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- National Hispanic Heritage Month was celebrated in a northeast Nebraska town on Saturday. The Elkhorn Valley Museum in Norfolk hosted a Hispanic Heritage Festival all-day Saturday, highlighting all of the things the Hispanic community does around Nebraska. The celebration included food vendors, live music, a bounce house,...
Five Nebraska Schools receive 'National Blue Ribbon' honors
The recognition is based on overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps in education.
WOWT
Five Nebraska lakes on health alert for toxic algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Nebraska lakes have been issued a health alter for harmful algae blooms. Toxic blue-green algae blooms have been detected at five lakes. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
norfolkneradio.com
Residents For/Against Proposed Norfolk City Improvement Plan
Norfolk residents had a chance to see firsthand improvements the city wants to make at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park, the police department expansion, road improvements and a new indoor aquatic center at an open house Thursday night at the Norfolk Public Library. This woman supports the project saying, “I’m all for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klkntv.com
Southeast storm chances into Sunday
Eastern Nebraska saw some more rain on Saturday morning, with the most rain seen in and around Columbus. As for Lincoln, not as much rain fell and scattered chances into Sunday are likely to not add much more accumulation. Sunshine returned within Lincoln and surrounding areas for most of the...
klkntv.com
Two Nebraskans killed in head-on collision near Osceola
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A head-on collision near Osceola left two dead on Friday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on State Highway 81/92 just east of Osceola, which is about 24 miles north of York. A Chevy Silverado driven by...
gifamilyradio.com
Update: Names Released In Fatal Accident On Highway 30
On Sunday, September 11, 2022 at approximately 6:50 pm emergency crews were detailed to the area 1/2 mile east of Gunbarrel Road on US Highway 30 in rural Merrick County to respond to a three vehicle accident. Upon the arrival of emergency crews it was determined that there were two...
Police: Homemade renewal tags led to arrest of Norfolk man
A Norfolk man was arrested after police stopped him for a license plate violation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
Three-vehicle accident leaves two injured in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Columbus responded to a three-vehicle accident that resulted in multiple injuries Thursday night. The Columbus Police Department said they and Columbus fire were dispatched to the intersection of 45th Ave. and 23rd St. for an injury accident around 7:30 p.m. The Police Department said that...
News Channel Nebraska
Two-vehicle collision leaves two dead, vehicle on fire
OSCEOLA, Neb. -- Authorities in Polk County said they responded to a fatality accident Friday morning. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a two vehicle accident around 7:40 a.m. Friday, along with Polka County Emergency Responders from Osceola and Shelby. The accident happened on State Highway 81/92...
KSNB Local4
Two dead after crash on Highway 81 near Osceola
OSCEOLA, Neb. (KSNB) -The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatality crash on Highway 81 on Friday. According to officials, deputies and the Polk County Emergency Responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 81 between Q and R Roads east of Osceola at around 7:41 a.m.
thebestmix1055.com
Man wanted in Colfax County arrested in Norfolk
A man wanted on a warrant in Colfax County was reportedly located with methamphetamine Tuesday morning in Norfolk. At 8:37 a.m. Tuesday, a Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an alleged license plate violation. According to Norfolk Police Capt. Michael Bauer, the Nebraska license plate on the car had a homemade, blue colored, renewal tag, with a hand-written number on it. In addition, Bauer said, the plate did not belong to the vehicle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 arrested for stealing, selling unattended vehicle in Woodland Park
Three people have been arrested in connection to the theft of a vehicle that was left unattended in Woodland Park.
News Channel Nebraska
Three people arrested for alleged roles in Stanton County vehicle theft
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Three people are in custody in connection to a northeast Nebraska car theft. On Tuesday, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office was notified of a vehicle being stolen from a street in Woodland Park after it was left unattended, according to Sheriff Mike Unger. An investigation into the...
Comments / 0