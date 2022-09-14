Read full article on original website
Talking to swing voters at the ballpark ahead of TMJ4 Senate Debate
Overwhelmingly voters out tailgating on Friday said the biggest strike against candidates is the trash talk and negative ads.
Expert weighs in on why DeSantis is campaigning for Michels
MADISON, Wis. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who made news this week for sending two planes of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, will campaign in Green Bay Sunday with Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels. That will mark the second time a national figure has campaigned for Michels, who was...
Racine County Supervisor Demands Response From The Governor
“It is reprehensible that your administration failed to follow State Law and make any reasonable attempts to notify the victims’ families of the violent offender’s release back into our society” – a Racine County supervisor to Gov. Tony Evers. A Racine County Supervisory is demanding that...
Ron Johnson Voted to Outsource Jobs Like Mine. Mandela Barnes Wants to Bring Them Back
Manufacturing is the backbone of our state’s economy. From employing over one-in-seven of our state’s residents to being responsible for a fifth of our economic output, every Wisconsinite should be proud of the role manufacturing has played in our state’s past and present. I know I am...
Wisconsin alderman resigns following vandalization & Oath Keepers membership leak
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – An alderman in Wisconsin recently resigned after his name was leaked on an Oath Keepers membership list and his property was vandalized. Alder Gary Halverson announced that he has resigned from his position as District 17 Alder. In his statement, he mentioned that his wife has PTSD from past trauma and strangers have come onto his property and vandalized it.
Wisconsin’s French Island faces stark choices as PFAS water crisis lingers
This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and funded by the Walton Family Foundation. Wisconsin Watch is a member of the network. Sign up for our newsletter and donate to support our fact-checked journalism.
Reality Check: How do Tim Michels’ views on abortion compare to Wisconsin?
MADISON, Wis. — There have been a handful of attack ads criticizing Tim Michels for his views on abortion, including one running in the Madison area, which contain some truth but need clarification. The ad News 3 Now focused on for this Reality Check is from the Better Wisconsin...
Wisconsin Voter Sues WEC Over Illegal Use of Voter Registration Form: WILL
A Wisconsin voter sues WEC. A Wisconsin Election Commission-approved form asks for information on race and political party while failing to request statutorily-required items like presence of felony conviction, according to the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL). WILL filed a lawsuit against the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) on...
Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Wisconsin
There has always been this idea online that it is illegal to collect and harvest rainwater. Popular TikTok channels about collecting rain will be flooded with comments claiming it is illegal but is there any truth to these statements?. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to...
These Two Words Illinois And Wisconsin Have The Most Trouble Spelling Correctly
Spelling words correctly has been a struggle for humans since writing became a thing. The debate could be whether or not people do not know how to spell or they're just lazy. In a world with autocorrect and spell check you would think there would be fewer spelling errors in general.
Florida Governor to Appear with Michels at Green Bay Event
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Governor of Florida is coming to Green Bay. Ron DeSantis will appear at a Sunday rally with Republican Gubernatorial Candidate and business magnate Tim Michels. The “Unite and Win” rally will be held Sunday at 6 at the Radisson Hotel in Green Bay...
Northern half of Wisconsin experiencing higher COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,630,475 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,443 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,630,4751,629,322 (+1,153) Received one dose of vaccine3,776,204 (64.7%)3,775,810 (64.7%)
Letter to the Editor | Parking tickets and property taxes: Who is Mandela Barnes? | By Marie Graziano
September 14, 2022 – Washington County, WI – Mandela Barnes is the current Lt. Governor of Wisconsin and is running for the U.S. Senate as a Democrat against Senator Ron Johnson. Barnes is the founding member and self-described “long-time leader” of the state’s chapter of the “Working Families Party,” a national left-wing organization that supports radical ideas and politicians in America.
Man visiting from Japan shares why Wisconsin is so underrated
Photo of Wisconsin DellsPhoto by Dave Hoefler (Creative Commons) If you're from Wisconsin, you already know how great the state truly is. But a lot of people haven't been to Wisconsin and one man shared his experiences on Tiktok showing why Wisconsin is fantastic.
‘Wisconsin is underrated’: Japanese tourist brings worldwide attention to state
(WFRV) – From trying Culver’s to watching a demolition derby, one tourist from Japan captured why Wisconsin may be an underrated tourist destination. In a viral TikTok video, a visitor from Japan showed some of Wisconsin’s highlights. The video has nearly 600,000 views to go along with over 96,000 likes.
Massive Underage Drinking Bust At Wisconsin Bar Catches Crazy Amount Of Minors
Ope. A bar in Wisconsin was busted earlier this month for underage drinking - and lots of it. While underage drinking is nothing new, this story is truly on another level. There have been some very odd crime stories making headlines lately. A great example of this can be traced back to earlier this month, when it was revealed that someone stole a bench in Lakeside. The neighborhood is calm and idyllic, yet someone still plucked a bench out of a couple's front yard.
Cannabis Fans Excited For First Ever 420 Farmer’s Market In WI
If you're a big fan of cannabis-themed items, then you're definitely going to love this new farmer's market in Wisconsin. Midwest Farmer's Markets Are A Great Place For Shopping In The Fall. In the midwest, we've got a great alternative to grocery stores during the fall. I'm talking about farmer's...
Eight Wisconsin schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools for ‘exemplary achievement’
(WFRV) – On Friday, 297 schools across the country were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, eight of which are in Wisconsin. The schools honored with this recognition serve as models of exemplary teaching and learning. They also get to fly a National Blue Ribbon School flag outside of their respective building.
This Is How Long $1,000,000 In Retirement Will Last You In Minnesota
There are a lot of us that wonder if we will ever be able to retire. It's tough to build up enough retirement cash to even make the thought realistic and recent inflation doesn't help. A million dollars sounds like a pretty substantial amount of cash but with no more...
Sheriff in Wisconsin unexpectedly dies, agencies across the state offer condolences
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – Following the unexpected death of the Eau Claire County Sheriff, numerous agencies across Wisconsin offered condolences. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about the ‘unexpected death’ of Sheriff Ron Cramer. He was elected the 47th Sheriff of Eau Claire County back in 1996.
