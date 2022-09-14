ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Racine County Supervisor Demands Response From The Governor

“It is reprehensible that your administration failed to follow State Law and make any reasonable attempts to notify the victims’ families of the violent offender’s release back into our society” – a Racine County supervisor to Gov. Tony Evers. A Racine County Supervisory is demanding that...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin alderman resigns following vandalization & Oath Keepers membership leak

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – An alderman in Wisconsin recently resigned after his name was leaked on an Oath Keepers membership list and his property was vandalized. Alder Gary Halverson announced that he has resigned from his position as District 17 Alder. In his statement, he mentioned that his wife has PTSD from past trauma and strangers have come onto his property and vandalized it.
MADISON, WI
Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin’s French Island faces stark choices as PFAS water crisis lingers

This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and funded by the Walton Family Foundation. Wisconsin Watch is a member of the network. Sign up for our newsletter and donate to support our fact-checked journalism.
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

Wisconsin Voter Sues WEC Over Illegal Use of Voter Registration Form: WILL

A Wisconsin voter sues WEC. A Wisconsin Election Commission-approved form asks for information on race and political party while failing to request statutorily-required items like presence of felony conviction, according to the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL). WILL filed a lawsuit against the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) on...
WISCONSIN STATE
1520 The Ticket

Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Wisconsin

There has always been this idea online that it is illegal to collect and harvest rainwater. Popular TikTok channels about collecting rain will be flooded with comments claiming it is illegal but is there any truth to these statements?. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

Florida Governor to Appear with Michels at Green Bay Event

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Governor of Florida is coming to Green Bay. Ron DeSantis will appear at a Sunday rally with Republican Gubernatorial Candidate and business magnate Tim Michels. The “Unite and Win” rally will be held Sunday at 6 at the Radisson Hotel in Green Bay...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Northern half of Wisconsin experiencing higher COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,630,475 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,443 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,630,4751,629,322 (+1,153) Received one dose of vaccine3,776,204 (64.7%)3,775,810 (64.7%)
WISCONSIN STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Letter to the Editor | Parking tickets and property taxes: Who is Mandela Barnes? | By Marie Graziano

September 14, 2022 – Washington County, WI – Mandela Barnes is the current Lt. Governor of Wisconsin and is running for the U.S. Senate as a Democrat against Senator Ron Johnson. Barnes is the founding member and self-described “long-time leader” of the state’s chapter of the “Working Families Party,” a national left-wing organization that supports radical ideas and politicians in America.
WISCONSIN STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

Massive Underage Drinking Bust At Wisconsin Bar Catches Crazy Amount Of Minors

Ope. A bar in Wisconsin was busted earlier this month for underage drinking - and lots of it. While underage drinking is nothing new, this story is truly on another level. There have been some very odd crime stories making headlines lately. A great example of this can be traced back to earlier this month, when it was revealed that someone stole a bench in Lakeside. The neighborhood is calm and idyllic, yet someone still plucked a bench out of a couple's front yard.
MADISON, WI
