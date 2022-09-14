Read full article on original website
The near deaths of Sally Daz: Bronx mobster survived five attacks in a year before he was rubbed out on his son’s orders: prosecutors
The first attack on Sally Daz came more than a year before his murder — a man he’d never met stepped up to him in his Bronx driveway, asked him for a job, then punched him in the neck. The 71-year-old mobster, whose real name was Sylvester Zottola, operated in the criminal underworld — he built a $45 million Bronx real estate empire off his decades of work running illegal gambling machines for ...
Beggar shoots man who refused to give him money, police say
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A beggar allegedly shot a tourist from Denmark who refused to give him money on the Upper West Side early Sunday, police said. The 31-year-old man was walking by West 103rd Street and West End Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. when the suspect asked the man for some cash, […]
Woman attacked, called anti-Black slurs by pedicab driver in Manhattan: NYPD
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A pedicab driver attacked a woman and made anti-Black statements in Manhattan last week, police said on Saturday. The 52-year-old victim witnessed an argument between the suspect and a taxi driver near Broadway and West 46th Street at around 8 a.m. on Sept. 7, police said. When the victim offered to […]
Teen fatally stabbed near Bronx library
The stabbing happened on a side street in Fordham Manor near East Kingsbridge Road. The knife used in the attack lay on the ground as police investigated the crime.
NYPD: 24-year-old shot to death in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- The search is on Saturday for a gunman after a 24-year-old was shot and killed overnight in Brooklyn. It happened at around 3 a.m. on Glenwood Road in East Flatbush. We're told a 29-year-old was also shot and rushed to the hospital in stable condition. Police did not immediately release information about any suspects or a motive.
Man found fatally stabbed outside Bronx park, cops say
A 27-year-old man was fatally stabbed during a fight in the Bronx, police said Saturday. Cops responding to a call of an assault in progress about 9:45 p.m. Friday found Prince McMichael on the ground outside the entrance of Pelham Bay Park near Bruckner Blvd. and Wilkinson Ave. McMichael, a resident of Co-op City, had been repeatedly stabbed in the chest, police said. EMS rushed McMichael to ...
2 men shot in Brooklyn while trying to rent car: NYPD
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died and another man was injured in a shooting in Brooklyn, police said on Saturday. The men, ages 24 and 29, were on Glenwood Road near Brooklyn Avenue to rent a car to someone at around 2:40 a.m., police said. Two men approached them and fired multiple rounds, […]
Two shot, one fatally, in Brooklyn during fight over SUV, police say
Two men were shot, one fatally, in Brooklyn early Saturday when an argument over an SUV ended in gunfire, police said. The shooting took place at about 2:45 a.m. on E. 37th St. near Glenwood Road in East Flatbush, after the victims agreed to meet up with the gunmen, cops said. The victims were planning to either sell or rent their grey Toyota Rav 4 to the suspects, police sources said. But ...
Cops searching for man who tried to rape homeless woman in Bronx apartment building
Police are searching for a man who tried to rape a homeless woman in a Bronx apartment building on Thursday. The man approached the woman inside an apartment building on Aqueduct Avenue near 180th Street by Bronx Community College around 9:50 a.m.
NYC woman nabbed at JFK airport for role in Harlem murder
A woman wanted by authorities for her role in a revenge murder in Harlem was nabbed at JFK Airport, police said Friday. Tynika Johnson, 30, played a part in the Feb. 27 shooting death of Charles Buckner, 38, who was behind the wheel of a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth Ave. near W. 138th when he was struck down in a hail of bullets, according to the NYPD. She was charged with murder and ...
NYC College Student Pleads Guilty to Killing Mom for Inheritance
A New York City college student pleaded guilty Friday to killing his mother and discarding her remains in the trash, according to the New York Daily News. Jared Eng, 25, stabbed his mom, Paula Chin, in the neck and bashed her head in on New Year’s Eve 2019, prosecutors said. He carried out the gory killing in Chin’s TriBeCa apartment in an attempt to get his share of an inheritance his late father left behind that he believed was worth more than $10 million, prosecutors said. After ending Chin’s life, Eng carted her body to a girlfriend’s home in New Jersey, where he dumped it in a garbage can. In court, prosecutors said Eng’s online search history included terms such as “diy bone meal.”Read it at New York Daily News
Vigil held in Brooklyn to honor construction worker shot on lunch break
Ronnie Ortiz was killed in East New York on Wednesday as he took a lunch break. Friday would have been his 31st birthday. Now, his family wants justice.
Body of NYPD cop recovered after jumping off Throgs Neck Bridge in apparent suicide, per report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The body of an NYPD cop who leapt off the Throgs Neck Bridge was recovered Thursday, according to a report. Police sources identified the individual as Officer Scott Cohn, who worked at the 90th Precinct in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, the New York Daily News reported. Cohn...
Teen ID'd in targeted shooting at LI McDonald's
The unidentified victim was repeatedly shot outside the McDonald’s on Peninsula Boulevard, near S. Franklin Street, in the heart of Hempstead, according to Nassau County Police.
NYPD busts suspect for fatally shooting gang rival in the face in East Village clash
A suspect has been arrested for fatally shooting a gang rival in the face during an East Village clash, police said Thursday. Tyler Hall-Canale is accused of shooting 26-year-old Dillin Tolentino in a building courtyard near Szold Place and E. 12th St. about 1:45 p.m. Sept. 1. Detectives nabbed Hall-Canale, 21, Wednesday and charged him with murder and weapon possession. Both men live near the ...
NYPD: Man critical after bashed in head with bat in Manhattan subway station
A man is in critical condition after being bashed in the head with a bat in Manhattan, according to the NYPD.
Man attempts to rape woman in Bronx apartment building
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man approached and attempted to rape a woman in a Bronx apartment building on Thursday morning, police said. He exposed himself to the woman around 9:50 a.m and removed her pants, trying to rape her, police said. The man fled when a person walked by. The woman left […]
Paralyzed cop still serves NYC in uniform
In 2007, Detective Scot Abrams was in an on-duty accident that paralyzed the left side of his body. After a dozen surgeries and a lot of hard work, Abrams is able to walk using a leg brace and a cane. He will be participating in this year's Tunnel to Towers 5K. His wife and son will help Abrams get him to the finish line in his wheelchair.
Police: Suspects break into Bronx apartment, steal $25,000
Two suspects are wanted for breaking into a Bronx home and stealing thousands of dollars, police say.
