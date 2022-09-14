ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Whiskey Riff

Appalachian State Quarterback Chase Brice Runs To Sidelines To Help Fans Safely Storm The Field After Throwing Hail Mary Walk-Off Touchdown To Beat Troy

I still don’t have words for the insanely incredible ending of yesterday’s game in Boone. It all started at 9AM, with ESPN’s flagship college football program, College GameDay, coming up the mountain for the very first time ever, which was a massive deal for us in and of itself. Plus, not only that, but Luke Combs was the celebrity guest picker, which was the cherry on top of the cupcake, if you will… And I think Mr. Pat McAfee summed […] The post Appalachian State Quarterback Chase Brice Runs To Sidelines To Help Fans Safely Storm The Field After Throwing Hail Mary Walk-Off Touchdown To Beat Troy first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
BOONE, NC
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs left tackle Donovan Smith won’t play today against Saints

NEW ORLEANS — Bucs veteran left tackle Donovan Smith, who suffered a hyperextended elbow in last weekend’s season opener against the Cowboys, isn’t expected to play today against the Saints. Bucs coach Todd Bowles told NFL Network’s Sara Walsh Sunday morning that Smith, who didn’t practice all week, won’t play. Bowles told reporters earlier in the week that veteran backup Josh Wells would step in at left tackle if Smith couldn’t go.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

In Week 3, the 2022 season's tactical challenges emerged for Lincoln Riley

This season just got a lot more difficult at USC, which also means it became a lot more interesting. It’s unfortunate that Fresno State lost quarterback Jake Haener early in the third quarter on Saturday night, because if he had played 60 full minutes, this might have been a close game heading into the final 10 minutes. As it was, USC — despite winning by 28 points — was still challenged a lot more than it was in previous weeks.
FRESNO, CA
Buffalo, NY

