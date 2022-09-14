Read full article on original website
koamnewsnow.com
Arkansas Rockhound discovers 50th diamond of the year; 35,000 found total
KIMBERLY, Ark. – An Arkansas rockhound and discoverer of more than 80 diamonds at the Crater of Diamonds State Park celebrated two milestones earlier this month with a lucky find. On September 6th, Scott Kreykes registered his 50th diamond of the year and the 35,000th found and registered at...
5newsonline.com
5NEWS This Morning welcomes Jo Ellison to the team!
ARKANSAS, USA — 5NEWS reporter and anchor Jo Ellison has been promoted to co-anchor of 5NEWS This Morning, the most watched local morning show in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Jo Ellison came to 5NEWS in 2015 and has more than 20 years of experience working in the...
Newly discovered grave reveals there’s more to learn in Fayetteville cemetery
Unearthing the grave is just part of the discoveries that could be found in the cemetery. The Archeological Survey and the NWA Black Heritage will continue to learn more about what lies beneath.
Fort Smith woman competes on Jeopardy!
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith native Melissa Woodall is competing on the newest episode of Jeopardy! airing Friday, Sept. 16 at 4:30 p.m. “It is more challenging on the show for real than on your couch,” said Melissa Woodall. Melissa Woodall is a lifelong jeopardy fan who's...
Final scores for Week 3 of Arkansas high school football
ARKANSAS, USA — Ashdown 33, Idabel, Okla. 27.
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Restaurants in Fayetteville, AR (Something For Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Fayetteville is a growing town that is considered by many to be the primary entertainment destination in northwest Arkansas. It’s booming with attractions, shopping, and lots of great restaurants and things to do. It’s an excellent place for couples, friends, families, or even a solo retreat if you’re looking for a bit of me-time.
Food, Rides, & Entertainment: Arkansas State Fair returning to Little Rock
Get ready to enjoy days of food, rides, and entertainment at the 2022 Arkansas State Fair, returning to the Little Rock metro next month.
Go Fund Me created to support family of Oklahoma toddler found dead
OKEMAH, Okla. — The family of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead hours after disappearing from his home, has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral minimal funeral costs. Ares Muse was discovered deceased about a 1/2 mile south of the family residence in a densely wooded and brush covered area. “We lost our beloved grandson. I am...
There Is No Way You Can Correctly Pronounce These Arkansas Towns
In my quest to find all things crazy in Arkansas I found a video of people trying to pronounce Arkansas towns, and I am positive you will not be able to pronounce most of them. The YouTube channel 'It's A Southern Thing' has a group of people that are from...
Arkansas to feel more than 100° as we near Fall
w 80s. Now all signs are pointing toward a big warm-up with triple digits possible.
Kait 8
TSO bringing “Ghosts of Christmas Eve” to Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Trans-Siberian Orchestra promises to put you in the holiday spirit when its “Ghosts of Christmas Eve” winter tour rolls into the Natural State. Simmons Bank Arena announced Thursday, the multi-platinum, progressive rock group will perform Friday, Dec. 9, at the arena in North...
Central Arkansas Pride cancels event with Travelers, says team rejected drag queen throwing first pitch
An Arkansas LGBTQ+ rights group says they are canceling an event planned with the Arkansas Travelers baseball team over the involvement of a drag queen.
KHBS
Gas prices increase in parts of Northwest Arkansas
Ark. — Although the state of Arkansas is seeing a downward trend in gas prices, parts of Northwest Arkansas are seeing an increase in prices. According to AAA, the average price per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in Arkansas is $3.17. For the Fayetteville, Rogers, and Springdale area...
magnoliareporter.com
Four South Arkansas residents pass Arkansas Bar Exam
The Uniform Bar Exam was administered in Arkansas on July 26 and 27. Four South Arkansas residents successfully completed the Bar Examination, the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE), completed all other requirements, and will be certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as attorneys licensed to practice law in Arkansas.
KTLO
Gov. Hutchinson announces resignation of Secretary of Arkansas Department of Human Services
LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson Thursday announced Cindy Gillespie will resign as Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Human Services. Cindy Gillespie has given the state of Arkansas her experience, management capabilities, and the right ideas that have led us in a great direction, Governor Hutchinson said. She is a great friend, and she is truly passionate about making a difference in the lives of Arkansans every day.
talkbusiness.net
Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas hires new COO
Mike Mudd has joined Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers as chief operations officer (COO). Mudd joins Mercy from his previous role as COO of service lines for Rochester Regional Health in Rochester, N.Y. According to a Thursday (Sept. 15) news release, Mudd supervised the operational leadership of multiple service...
Sheriff alerts citizens to more counterfeit cash in Kansas
HASKELL COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are alerting residents in southwest Kansas of "not so counterfeit money" making its way around, according to a social media report from the Haskell County Sheriff's office. These bills clearly state “For Motion Picture Purposes” or “Copy Money” but, are very realistic....
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas Advocate : Arkansas lawmakers OK funding for Camden hospital, continue debate on federal pandemic relief
Arkansas legislators on Friday approved a request from the state Department of Human Services for up to $6 million in federal pandemic relief funding to support a Camden hospital at risk of closing. However, the Arkansas Legislative Council also sent three of four committee-approved projects back to its Performance Evaluation...
Benton County Animal Control deputy caught on video abandoning dog
A Siloam Springs man's outdoor camera captured the moment a Benton County Animal Services deputy dropped off a dog and drove away.
Arkansas electric co-ops: Fees, insurance required by federal law
Arkansas electric cooperatives have made a unified response, defending the requirement for additional insurance and fee requirements for customers installing alternative energy systems.
