Tempe, AZ

D-backs name 2022 Garcia Award winner

We stand on the shoulders of giants, those who came before us to clear the path, demand opportunity for all and fight for what is right. In 2007, the Arizona Diamondbacks decided to recognize one of those giants, Pete Garcia, with the Hispanic Leadership Award and established what is now an important tradition celebrating the lives of strong leaders in our community. That year, Garcia stood out among the rest. Throughout his entire life, Garcia empowered communities when he headed the Victoria Foundation, which is dedicated to awarding college scholarships to low-income youth. He was also an agent of change and justice serving as president of Chicanos Por La Causa for 27 years. For this and many more important contributions, the D-backs honored Garcia by naming the award the Los D-backs Pete Garcia Hispanic Leadership Award in 2017.
