Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Suspends Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver from Organization Based on Violations of Workplace StandardsLawrence PeacePhoenix, AZ
Lost In Arizona: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGlendale, AZ
Locally Owned Chicken Sandwich Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Fried Chicken Sandwich Chain Opens New LocationGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
Who is the highest-paid NFL coach? (Today and All-Time)
Interested in discovering who the highest-paid NFL coach is? You’ll find that out and plenty more in this breakdown of
NFL・
Arizona State football upset by Eastern Michigan in college football game in Tempe
The Arizona State football team lost to Eastern Michigan on Saturday in a Week 3 college football game at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. Look back at our updates on the game. More: ASU football fans call for Herm Edwards, Ray Anderson firings after loss to Eastern Michigan More: Eastern Michigan football trolls Herm...
Padres turn to Yu Darvish in finale vs. Diamondbacks
The San Diego Padres likely were expecting a little help from the New York Yankees this weekend as a means
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
D-backs name 2022 Garcia Award winner
We stand on the shoulders of giants, those who came before us to clear the path, demand opportunity for all and fight for what is right. In 2007, the Arizona Diamondbacks decided to recognize one of those giants, Pete Garcia, with the Hispanic Leadership Award and established what is now an important tradition celebrating the lives of strong leaders in our community. That year, Garcia stood out among the rest. Throughout his entire life, Garcia empowered communities when he headed the Victoria Foundation, which is dedicated to awarding college scholarships to low-income youth. He was also an agent of change and justice serving as president of Chicanos Por La Causa for 27 years. For this and many more important contributions, the D-backs honored Garcia by naming the award the Los D-backs Pete Garcia Hispanic Leadership Award in 2017.
Chris Paul wants to join ownership group after playing career ends
Suns star Chris Paul is entering the 18th season of his professional career, but the 37-year-old already knows what he wants to do when his playing days are over. As relayed by Ngozi Nwanji of AfroTech (h/t Yahoo), Paul is hoping to own an NBA team one day. “I would...
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
303K+
Views
ABOUT
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
Comments / 0