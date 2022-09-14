ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
NME

Soilwork’s David Andersson dies aged 47

David Andersson, the guitarist of Swedish metal band Soilwork, has died aged 47, the band have confirmed. According to a statement from the band “alcohol and mental illness” caused his death. “We are deeply saddened today, as we bring the terrible news of David Andersson’s passing,” wrote Soilwork....
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022

Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Firstborne, Featuring Chris Adler + James LoMenzo, Release 2 New Songs

Firstborne, the metal group featuring drummer Chris Adler (ex-Lamb of God, ex-Megadeth) and bassist James LoMenzo (Megadeth, ex-White Lion), released two new songs this week — "Bad Things" and "One of a Kind." They're the first tunes this year from the two musicians' joint act, and there's plenty more...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Black Dahlia
Person
Trevor Scott
thecheyennepost.com

French Guitarist to Hold Workshop and Concert in Cheyenne

CONCERT with WORLD-RENOWNED GUITARIST PIERRE BENSUSAN IN CHEYENNE + WORKSHOP. “It’s Like The Guitar Has Been Given Free Reign To Play Itself!”. After releasing ‘Azwan’, an album about our oneness and interconnectivity in the midst of a unifying global crisis, world renowned French-Algerian acoustic guitar master, vocalist and composer, Pierre Bensusan, returns to the USA and Canada, completing the second leg of his 2022 North American Tour. One of his early stops will be in Cheyenne, Wyoming where on Tuesday September 20th he will teach a teach a workshop, then the same evening performs a concert. Both events are free to the public!
CHEYENNE, WY
thebrag.com

No, the new Megadeth album is not about COVID, says Dave Mustaine

You could be forgiven for thinking that Megadeth’s 16th album was inspired by the effects of the pandemic over the last two years, but according to rocker Dave Mustaine, that’s not the case. Speaking in a new interview for Rolling Stone Australia, the thrash metal legend revealed that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Vocalist#The Black Dahlia Murder#Decibel Magazine
Kerrang

Lacuna Coil unveil new version of Swamped from re-recorded Comalies XX album

Lacuna Coil have given another of their Comalies songs, Swamped, a fresh, 2022 update. The band’s new re-worked and re-recorded version of Swamped XX is taken from their upcoming reissue Comalies XX, which is due out on October 14 via Century Media. Vocalist Cristina Scabbia explains of the whole...
MUSIC
Decider.com

‘Between Me And My Mind’ Finds Phish’s Trey Anastasio Contemplating The Trip So Far

According to the non-profit organization Food Allergy Research & Education, also known as FARE, nearly 11 million people suffer from seafood allergies in the United States alone. A roughly equal number suffer from an allergy to the jam band Phish and, sadly, I am one of them. Phishheads, please take note: I’m not saying they’re bad. I know how that plays out. I am just saying that I am personally immune to their unique charms. In preparation for this article, however, I consulted with a friend and fan of the group who explained to me how their combination of folksy...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
Pitchfork

Foo Fighters Announce New Essential Album

Foo Fighters have announced a new greatest hits collection. The physical-only release, called The Essential Foo Fighters, is out October 28 via Legacy Recordings. Find the tracklist—featuring hits like “My Hero,” “Everlong,” and “Best of You”—below. The Essential Foo Fighters follows the...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred Eruption on Eddie's Frankenstein guitar

Wolfgang shared the footage to celebrate 45 years since the recording of Van Halen's instrumental masterpiece. Last Thursday (September 8) marked 45 years to the day that Eddie Van Halen’s Eruption was first recorded, and to celebrate the occasion, Wolfgang Van Halen posted a clip of him shredding the instrumental masterpiece using his late father’s Frankenstein electric guitar.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy