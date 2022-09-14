Read full article on original website
Why John Bonham’s Wife Told Him to ‘Keep Away’ From Led Zeppelin Singer Robert Plant
Robert Plant recruited John Bonham for Led Zeppelin, but the singer said Bonham’s wife told him to “keep away from Plant” for one simple reason.
Sharon Osbourne Reveals Black Sabbath Member She Thought Wasn’t a Good Fit
For 11 years, Ozzy Osbourne served as the frontman and vocalist for the legendary heavy metal band Black Sabbath. In 1979, however, the iconic singer’s substance abuse issues became too much for the band to handle and he was replaced by Rainbow vocalist Ronnie James Dio. Though Dio was,...
loudersound.com
Ozzy Osbourne admits that he used to be "arch-enemies" with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi
Watch Ozzy Osbourne reflect on his stormy past with former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the guitarist "used to intimidate the sh*t" out of him. Ozzy Osbourne has reflected on his past relationship with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the pair used to be "arch-enemies". Speaking...
NME
NIKI releases surprise cover of Phil Collins’ ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’
Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI has released two new tracks for ‘Spotify Singles’, namely an acoustic version of ‘Nicole’ cut ‘Before’ alongside a cover of Phil Collins’ 1999 smash ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’. Today (14 September), the 88rising star announced the...
NME
Soilwork’s David Andersson dies aged 47
David Andersson, the guitarist of Swedish metal band Soilwork, has died aged 47, the band have confirmed. According to a statement from the band “alcohol and mental illness” caused his death. “We are deeply saddened today, as we bring the terrible news of David Andersson’s passing,” wrote Soilwork....
Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022
Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
10 of the Best Rock ‘n’ Roll Bassists: From Paul McCartney to Flea
It’s hard to ignore an incredible wailing guitar solo or poignant lyrics accompanied by a heartbreaking vocal, but one aspect of music that is deeply integral to the makings of a great song and yet is often underappreciated is the bass. Whether it’s Paul McCartney’s hypnotic riff on “Come...
Firstborne, Featuring Chris Adler + James LoMenzo, Release 2 New Songs
Firstborne, the metal group featuring drummer Chris Adler (ex-Lamb of God, ex-Megadeth) and bassist James LoMenzo (Megadeth, ex-White Lion), released two new songs this week — "Bad Things" and "One of a Kind." They're the first tunes this year from the two musicians' joint act, and there's plenty more...
10 Ways Dave Grohl Gave Grief a Chance at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
“Tonight we’ve gathered with family and his closest friends, his musical heroes and greatest inspirations to bring you a gigantic fucking night for a gigantic fucking person,” Dave Grohl said at London’s Wembley Stadium, kicking off a brave and emotional public wake for Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.
thecheyennepost.com
French Guitarist to Hold Workshop and Concert in Cheyenne
CONCERT with WORLD-RENOWNED GUITARIST PIERRE BENSUSAN IN CHEYENNE + WORKSHOP. “It’s Like The Guitar Has Been Given Free Reign To Play Itself!”. After releasing ‘Azwan’, an album about our oneness and interconnectivity in the midst of a unifying global crisis, world renowned French-Algerian acoustic guitar master, vocalist and composer, Pierre Bensusan, returns to the USA and Canada, completing the second leg of his 2022 North American Tour. One of his early stops will be in Cheyenne, Wyoming where on Tuesday September 20th he will teach a teach a workshop, then the same evening performs a concert. Both events are free to the public!
Brian Johnson Joked About Album With Justin Hawkins After Duet
The Darkness singer Justin Hawkins said Brian Johnson joked about the pair making an album together following their duet at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert this past weekend. In a recent episode of the Justin Hawkins Rides Again vlog, he offered more insight into the moment when he ran onstage...
thebrag.com
No, the new Megadeth album is not about COVID, says Dave Mustaine
You could be forgiven for thinking that Megadeth’s 16th album was inspired by the effects of the pandemic over the last two years, but according to rocker Dave Mustaine, that’s not the case. Speaking in a new interview for Rolling Stone Australia, the thrash metal legend revealed that...
METZ Shares Two Tracks Ahead of Anniversary Tour; Features Collab with IDLES’ Joe Talbot
In November 2022, Canadian punk rockers METZ will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their self-titled debut album with a tour. But first, new music. On Monday (Sept. 12), the band gifted fans with two songs. The first is “Come On Down,” their brand-new single, featuring IDLES frontman Joe Talbot.
The Who's Quadrophenia: It's prog Jim, but not as we know it...
"We're closer to prog rock than, say, Led Zeppelin," Pete Townshend once said. Ben Myers reckons he was spot on when it comes to Quadrophenia
Kerrang
Lacuna Coil unveil new version of Swamped from re-recorded Comalies XX album
Lacuna Coil have given another of their Comalies songs, Swamped, a fresh, 2022 update. The band’s new re-worked and re-recorded version of Swamped XX is taken from their upcoming reissue Comalies XX, which is due out on October 14 via Century Media. Vocalist Cristina Scabbia explains of the whole...
‘Between Me And My Mind’ Finds Phish’s Trey Anastasio Contemplating The Trip So Far
According to the non-profit organization Food Allergy Research & Education, also known as FARE, nearly 11 million people suffer from seafood allergies in the United States alone. A roughly equal number suffer from an allergy to the jam band Phish and, sadly, I am one of them. Phishheads, please take note: I’m not saying they’re bad. I know how that plays out. I am just saying that I am personally immune to their unique charms. In preparation for this article, however, I consulted with a friend and fan of the group who explained to me how their combination of folksy...
Listen to Rick Wakeman with Fernando Perdomo on The Crash
Rick Wakeman and Geoff Downes guest on new Frost film soundtrack from Fernando Perdomo
Mustaine Says He Texted Hetfield About the Metallica Singer’s Onstage Insecurity
Megadeth bandleader Dave Mustaine said he recently texted James Hetfield after the Metallica singer-guitarist admitted to insecurity onstage this spring. At a Metallica concert in May, Hetfield got emotional before playing the metal band's "Sad But True." And he shared his fears with the audience. "I wasn't feeling very good...
Foo Fighters Announce New Essential Album
Foo Fighters have announced a new greatest hits collection. The physical-only release, called The Essential Foo Fighters, is out October 28 via Legacy Recordings. Find the tracklist—featuring hits like “My Hero,” “Everlong,” and “Best of You”—below. The Essential Foo Fighters follows the...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred Eruption on Eddie's Frankenstein guitar
Wolfgang shared the footage to celebrate 45 years since the recording of Van Halen's instrumental masterpiece. Last Thursday (September 8) marked 45 years to the day that Eddie Van Halen’s Eruption was first recorded, and to celebrate the occasion, Wolfgang Van Halen posted a clip of him shredding the instrumental masterpiece using his late father’s Frankenstein electric guitar.
