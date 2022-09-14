Read full article on original website
Related
POLITICO
5 Questions for Dmitri Alperovitch
Welcome back to our regular Friday feature, The Future in Five Questions. Today, we have Dmitri Alperovitch, co-founder of the cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike and chairman of the think tank Silverado Policy Accelerator, whose insights into emerging technologies, foreign policy, and national security have made him a leading voice on issues ranging from Chinese cyberwarfare to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
TechCrunch
Parler forms a new parent company to offer ‘uncancelable’ cloud services
Parler announced Friday that it has acquired a cloud company called Dynascale in order to expand its vision beyond offering an (ostensibly) anything-goes social app to provide infrastructure for businesses that run the risk of getting the boot from mainstream providers. The social app Parler will now operate under a...
POLITICO
Ethereum’s ‘Merge’ prompts schisms, too
Early this morning, the Ethereum network completed its so-called Merge, a complicated upgrade that fuses together its original blockchain with one running on a new set of rules. So far, the heavily-anticipated software update has gone off without a major hitch, and crypto enthusiasts are hailing it as a technical...
TechCrunch
Community isn’t a buzzword, it’s a challenge
I first covered Launch House in Oct 2020, when the co-founders described a strong focus on inclusion when creating hacker homes. A co-founder said then, “I wouldn’t say we’re the next Y Combinator, but the next YC would look something like that.” The company soon went onto raise venture funding for its vision of what a next-generation entrepreneurial ecosystem looks like, combining remote work’s benefits with the rising mindshare around “community.” It won over investment dollars from Andreessen Horowitz, Lightship, CAA co-founder Michael Ovitz, Electric Ant’s Chris Ovitz, 6th Man Ventures’ Mike Dudas and other angels.
RELATED PEOPLE
POLITICO
Do you want NGOs running the next pandemic?
Next week: Global Insider will publish daily — from the United Nations General Assembly in New York, with Suzanne Lynch as co-author. The Global Insider podcast will be back for the week, also daily. Look forward to interviews with a range of presidents, prime ministers and leading activists. Happening...
Consumer group says drugmakers abuse U.S. patent system to keep prices high
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Makers of the top selling drugs in the United States are costing patients billions of dollars and worsening a drug pricing crisis by abusing the U.S. patent system to stifle competition and inflate prices, a consumer group said on Thursday,
POLITICO
Treasury: It’s time for a crypto crackdown
This just in: The White House is starting to solidify its stance on crypto. Six months after President Joe Biden signed an executive order demanding a whole-of-government assessment of U.S. digital asset policies, the Treasury Department and other federal agencies released a series of reports this morning that — among other things — encourage the Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission to “aggressively pursue” investigations and enforcement actions against crypto scams, frauds and other illegal activity in the digital assets space.
AEye Partners With GridMatrix to Provide the Most Complete Data Collection and Visualization Solution in the Industry
DUBLIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced integration with GridMatrix’s cloud-based software platform to provide highly accurate data needed by transportation departments to enable real-time smart city decision-making and historical analysis. The first-of-its-kind integration creates the industry’s most comprehensive data collection and visualization tool for intersection management and incident detection, designed to help cities and states reduce accidents, traffic congestion, and emissions, all in real time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005441/en/ AEye integrates with GridMatrix’s cloud-based software platform to provide the highly accurate data that transportation departments need to enable real-time smart city decision-making and historical analysis. (Photo: Business Wire)
IN THIS ARTICLE
POLITICO
Why a former ‘Bachelor’ lead is turning to K Street
PI REALITY TV CORNER: Former “Bachelor” lead Colton Underwood was on the Hill today not to hand out roses, but to press lawmakers on behalf of his nonprofit to boost access to youth mental health resources. The NFL player-turned-reality star launched the Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation in 2015 to support people with cystic fibrosis, after a family member was diagnosed with the disease, and now “we are also expanding our focus to include mental health advocacy, focusing primarily on children and adolescents,” he told PI in a statement.
Gizmodo
Exclusive: Big Tech Spent Over $30 Billion Acquiring Companies While Regulators Tried to Reel Them In
Big tech companies have spared no expense gobbling up competitors in recent years even as lawmakers hammer out historic antitrust legislation intended to curb their most anti-competitive impulses. That’s according to a new report The Tech Oversight project shared exclusively with Gizmodo, which claims Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and Apple combined...
Liz Truss faces backlash over plan to lift cap on bankers’ bonuses – as it happened
Latest updates: Kwasi Kwarteng’s plan to lift cap criticised as ‘very bad timing’ during cost of living crisis
TechCrunch
Samsung aims to make global operations and products carbon neutral by 2050
The company says the strategy includes reducing emissions from the production process and power/water consumption throughout the entire product lifecycle, from raw material sourcing to recycling and disposal. Samsung plans to remove Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions for all operations in the device experience (DX) business, which includes consumer...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Communication tool in management accounting: adapting Jakobson's (1960) communication model
Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volumeÂ 9, ArticleÂ number:Â 316 (2022) Cite this article. Cognition is often a problem in management accounting communication. A gap arises between the sender and receiver of management accounting information, leading to miscommunication. A semiotic approach is a practical tool to decrease such miscommunication in management accounting. Jakobson's communication model helps decrease such miscommunication. This study examines how Jakobson's communication model is helpful for management accounting communication and our proposed communication model is intended to support management by providing relevant and timely information for planning, controlling, and decision-making. Additionally, our communication model is designed to decrease miscommunication.
POLITICO
Mea culpa on plastics
A PLASTICS APOLOGY — The tides are turning against chemical recycling. A major environmental group took the unusual step this week of disavowing a 2015 report that recommended Asian countries take steps to curb the amount of plastics entering the ocean. Ocean Conservancy says it was wrong. Although the...
CNET
Adobe to Acquire Web Design Platform Figma for $20B
Adobe is acquiring Figma, a leading web design platform, for $20 billion in stock and cash, the company said Thursday. Adobe touted Figma's widely used collaborative design tools in its announcement. Figma had been the strongest competitor for Adobe's own web design tool, Adobe XD. Figma will continue to operate...
Pelosi leads congressional delegation to Armenia
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led a congressional delegation to Armenia this weekend, which her office said made her the highest-ranking US official to visit the country since its independence in 1991.
POLITICO
Don’t Worry, Congress Darling
THE DRAMA ISN’T THE DRAW — The Extremely Online recently worked themselves into a froth of excitement over the travails of “Don’t Worry Darling,” a thriller starring Oscar nominee Florence Pugh and pop star Harry Styles that’s been beset by reported private feuds spilling into public view. Things got weirder at the movie’s Venice Film Festival premiere, which inspired a torrent of jokes as its cast sought to project calm.
TechCrunch
Index Ventures, Sila, The Engine weigh in on startups that require a longer time horizon at Disrupt
A longer building time affects both startups and investors alike, which is why we’re thrilled that Gene Berdichevsky, CEO and co-founder of Sila; Erin Price-Wright, an early-stage technology investor; and Katie Rae, founding CEO and managing partner of The Engine will join us for a panel discussion at TechCrunch Disrupt on October 18–20 in San Francisco.
US-UK relations enter new chapter as new PM, king settle in
LONDON (AP) — President Joe Biden arrived in London to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II at a time of transition in U.S.-U.K. relations, as both a new monarch and a new prime minister are settling in. The hawkish approach of Prime Minister Liz Truss to Russia and China puts her on the same page as Biden. But the rise of Truss, 47, who once called the relationship “special but not exclusive,” could mark a decidedly new chapter in the trans-Atlantic partnership on trade and more. Of high concern for Biden officials in the early going of Truss’s...
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
MYTE earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Comments / 0