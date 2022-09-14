Read full article on original website
Bucky's 5th Quarter
FULL RECAP: Wisconsin shellacks New Mexico State in 66-7 rout
MADISON — The Wisconsin Badgers (2-1, 0-0 conference) defeat the New Mexico State Aggies (0-4, 0-0 conference) in dominating fashion, 66-7. The Wisconsin offense scored its first, first quarter touchdown of the season, on its opening drive, following an Isaac Guerendo 50-yard return of the opening kick. With the...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
QUICK RECAP: Wisconsin dominates New Mexico State, in 66-7 win
MADISON — The Wisconsin Badgers (2-1, 0-0 conference) bounce back in a big way, with a shellacking of the New Mexico State Aggies (0-4, 0-0 conference), 66-7. The Wisconsin offense scored its first first quarter touchdown of the season, on its opening drive, following an Isaac Guerendo 50-yard return of the opening kick.
Live updates: Wisconsin vs. New Mexico State game thread
Live in-game drive and scoring updates from Wisconsin football's Saturday matchup against New Mexico State inside Camp Randall Stadium.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
GAME NOTES: Wisconsin 66, New Mexico State 7
Paul Chryst’s opening statement from his postgame press conference. “Certainly proud of the way the guys handled the whole week. Any time you get a chance to play a game and earn the right to win, you appreciate that. You’re grateful for all the work that goes into it. I thought one thing that hit me today watching it was there was a lot of guys that got it going and allowed others to — we were able to play a lot of guys.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football: Keys to Victory against New Mexico State
The Wisconsin Badgers return to Camp Randall to take on New Mexico State this week. The Aggies are 0-3, and rate as one of the worst teams in the country, so this should be one that Wisconsin can handle with relative ease. Still, the game has to be played and anything, truly anything, can happen in this sport. What do the Badgers need to do to take care of business in this one? Let’s take a look.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
IT’S GAMEDAY IN MADISON: WEEK THREE CONTENT RECAP & LINKS
ON WISCONSIN, ON WISCONSIN, PLUNGE RIGHT THROUGH THAT LINE!. Another gameday is upon us as the Badgers get ready to take on the New Mexico State. This one should be an easier contest for the Badgers, but they’ve still got to play the game. Once again, we’ve had another good week of coverage here at B5Q. In case you missed anything, we’ve got all our links from the week here to help get you to read up on all things from this final non-conference contest.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 369: Wisconsin Football vs. New Mexico State Preview
Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!. On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we dive into everything from Wisconsin’s week three contest against New Mexico State. To start, we discuss how we think the Badger offense will look to get things right as they go up against a weak New Mexico State front seven. After that, we talk about how Wisconsin’s defense should fare against an Aggie offense that is struggling to find its footing so far this season as they are off to an 0-3 start and rank just ahead of Iowa offensively.
