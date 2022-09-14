ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

FULL RECAP: Wisconsin shellacks New Mexico State in 66-7 rout

MADISON — The Wisconsin Badgers (2-1, 0-0 conference) defeat the New Mexico State Aggies (0-4, 0-0 conference) in dominating fashion, 66-7. The Wisconsin offense scored its first, first quarter touchdown of the season, on its opening drive, following an Isaac Guerendo 50-yard return of the opening kick. With the...
QUICK RECAP: Wisconsin dominates New Mexico State, in 66-7 win

MADISON — The Wisconsin Badgers (2-1, 0-0 conference) bounce back in a big way, with a shellacking of the New Mexico State Aggies (0-4, 0-0 conference), 66-7. The Wisconsin offense scored its first first quarter touchdown of the season, on its opening drive, following an Isaac Guerendo 50-yard return of the opening kick.
GAME NOTES: Wisconsin 66, New Mexico State 7

Paul Chryst’s opening statement from his postgame press conference. “Certainly proud of the way the guys handled the whole week. Any time you get a chance to play a game and earn the right to win, you appreciate that. You’re grateful for all the work that goes into it. I thought one thing that hit me today watching it was there was a lot of guys that got it going and allowed others to — we were able to play a lot of guys.
College Football News

UTEP vs New Mexico Prediction, Game Preview

UTEP vs New Mexico prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: UTEP (1-2), New Mexico (1-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
Wisconsin Football: Keys to Victory against New Mexico State

The Wisconsin Badgers return to Camp Randall to take on New Mexico State this week. The Aggies are 0-3, and rate as one of the worst teams in the country, so this should be one that Wisconsin can handle with relative ease. Still, the game has to be played and anything, truly anything, can happen in this sport. What do the Badgers need to do to take care of business in this one? Let’s take a look.
IT’S GAMEDAY IN MADISON: WEEK THREE CONTENT RECAP & LINKS

ON WISCONSIN, ON WISCONSIN, PLUNGE RIGHT THROUGH THAT LINE!. Another gameday is upon us as the Badgers get ready to take on the New Mexico State. This one should be an easier contest for the Badgers, but they’ve still got to play the game. Once again, we’ve had another good week of coverage here at B5Q. In case you missed anything, we’ve got all our links from the week here to help get you to read up on all things from this final non-conference contest.
Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 369: Wisconsin Football vs. New Mexico State Preview

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!. On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we dive into everything from Wisconsin’s week three contest against New Mexico State. To start, we discuss how we think the Badger offense will look to get things right as they go up against a weak New Mexico State front seven. After that, we talk about how Wisconsin’s defense should fare against an Aggie offense that is struggling to find its footing so far this season as they are off to an 0-3 start and rank just ahead of Iowa offensively.
#9OT scores, Football highlights: Week 4, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Week 4 of the high school football season is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew — Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores, and Andy Morgan — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, […]
Forbes ranks NMSU as one of top colleges in U.S.

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – New Mexico State University has been recognized as one of Forbes’ America’s Top Colleges in 2022.  For this current year, NMSU was ranked 458. On an additional Forbes lists, NMSU ranked 102 in the west, 212 in public colleges and 232 in research universities. Additionally, last year, Forbes reevaluated how it […]
Las Cruces among top sellers for cannabis in August

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- The Cannabis Control Disivion of the New Mexico Regulation & Licensing Department reports Cannabis sales were over $40 million in August. Adult-Use sales topped $24,219,339 in August. Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Las Cruces and Hobbs saw the highest sales numbers for Medical sales and Recreational sales combined. Starting in October, The post Las Cruces among top sellers for cannabis in August appeared first on KVIA.
Brush fire in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Fire crews are responding to a brush fire near Northwind Drive and Falling Star Way in west El Paso. That's an area east of Irvin J. Lambka Park next to Coronado High School. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app...
All are invited to Las Cruces Pride events

When most people think of Pride Celebrations, they think of June, the International Month for Pride and the anniversary of Stonewall that began the movement over 50 years ago. Due to hot weather in June, Las Cruces celebrates Pride in the fall. Pride on the Plaza Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 1 begins at 4:30 p.m. with a Pride March around downtown ending at the Plaza De Las Cruces, with more than 50 vendors and organizations, food trucks, spirits (for individuals 21+) and a full evening of entertainment including Christopher Mack, Zeeta Shearill, Karlos Saucedo, Singing Out Las Cruces, DJ Rob Edwards, and the Pride Drag Show with our hosts Jack Lutz and Ivonna Bump.
UPDATE: EPFD finds two missing females

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Fire Department’s Combined Search and Rescue Team responded to a report of two missing individuals at the 11050 block of Andrew Barcelona Dr. EPFD has just recently shared via Twitter concerning a report of two missing individuals in northeast El Paso. UPDATE: According to EPFD, two adult females […]
