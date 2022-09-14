ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Another swimmer drowns at unguarded NJ beach

TOMS RIVER — A late summer swim claimed the life of a Middletown man Wednesday afternoon, the third person to drown in the past week at an unguarded Jersey Shore beach. Matthew Mauro, 46, became distressed in the ocean near Fielder Avenue in the Ortley Beach section of Toms River around 1:55 p.m., according to Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina. Seaside Heights lifeguards responded on jet skis along with Toms River police and got him out of the water and administered CPR. Mauro was brought to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he was pronounced dead.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
fannetasticfood.com

Girl’s Weekend in Cape May, NJ

Last weekend was extra fun: I was on a girls’ trip in Cape May, NJ!. One of my best friends from college, Turner (her actual name is Laura, that’s a nickname), her family has a house in Cape May and we’ve been going up there for a weekend most summers since college.
CAPE MAY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

VIDEO: Watch as Burglars Break into Toms River Home

This evening, TLS has obtained video footage showing the suspects forcing entry into the rear of the home, by busting a window. But after climbing into the home, the suspects heard the alarm and ran off. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Toms River Police...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Humpback whale off Stone Harbor, NJ today along with 250 Bottlenose dolphins! Calm seas and perfect temps. The Fall Migration is…

Humpback whale off Stone Harbor, NJ today along with 250 Bottlenose dolphins! Calm seas and perfect temps. The Fall Migration is in full swing in Cape May, New Jersey. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.15432624.785117297.1663270324-588382432.1662591020. #humpbackwhale #whalewatching #whales #whalewatch #nj #njwhales #newjersey #jerseyshorewhales #capemay #capemaynj #wildwood #wildwoodnj #stoneharbornj. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in...
CAPE MAY, NJ
987thecoast.com

Search Continues for Missing Female from Middle Township

The search continues for 30 year old Tiffany Hutenburg who is missing from Middle Township. Police say Hutenburg was reported missing on September 8th. She was last seen in the Rio Grande area but may be in Atlantic City. Police have released a photo of the missing woman. The post...
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Bridget Mulroy

Celebrity Makeup Artist Lauren D'Amelio Experiences Car Break-In at CVS in Brick, NJ

One of the two broken windows on Lauren D'Amelio's car after it was broken into at CVS in Brick, NJ.(@lauren_damelio/Insatgram) The ultimate tragedy struck yesterday in the parking lot of the CVS in Brick, New Jersey. Celebrity makeup artist Lauren D’Amelio was running errands on Friday afternoon between CVS and TD Bank, both stops are a short distance from each other. After finishing up at the bank, she ran into the CVS. She hadn’t been in the store for more than a few minutes before a woman ran into the store saying, “a car just got broken into.”
BRICK, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Partially Decomposing Body Found in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Hotel Parking Lot

Police in Egg Harbor Township are investigating the discovery of a partially decomposing body that was found in a vehicle in a hotel parking lot. Officials say at around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon, officers with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded to the parking lot of the Ramada West Atlantic City Hotel on the Black Horse Pike for a report of an unresponsive person in a vehicle.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
97.3 ESPN

WATCH: Meet Ocean City NJ Restaurant’s Robot Server!

One Ocean City restaurant's niftiest food runner is a ROBOT! Meet Peanut. Peanut is so neat! The robot is like a giant food Roomba, lol, and she's currently assisting wait staff at Island Grill Restaurant on Atlantic Avenue in Ocean City. Peanut rolls around on four wheels and meets an...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
97.3 ESPN

97.3 ESPN

