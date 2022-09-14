Dustin Poirier is known to be a company man through and through, but on this day two years ago, we ran a story of him being thrown under the bus by the head honcho of the UFC. This past weekend at UFC 279, Tony Ferguson took part in a dream fight against Nate Diaz. A common wonderance uttered regarding that fight is how in the world those two never competed against one another in all these years. The same could be said about Ferguson being paired against Dustin Poirier.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO