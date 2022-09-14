Read full article on original website
Treat your fur babies to a day at the pool. Doggie Paddle & Play September 24thEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Canelo Alvarez is Set for Trilogy Bout Against Gennadiy GolovkinAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
2 Interesting takeaways from the Raider's season openerEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Raiders Vs. Cardinals: Two teams trying to avoid the dreaded 0–2 startEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Canelo vs. GGG 3 Results & Highlights
The highly anticipated trilogy between Saul “Canelo” Álvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin went down on Sep.17, and MMA News is here to provide the live results. Canelo vs. GGG 3 took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The entire card streamed live on DAZN. While having a subscription to DAZN, boxing fans had to buy the main card for $64.99.
Till Defends Chimaev & Team After Khabib’s Comments
UFC middleweight Darren Till has come to the defense of Khamzat Chimaev and his team following comments from MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov. Till was recently in Las Vegas alongside Chimaev and his Allstars Training Center entourage for the UFC 279 pay-per-view. Whilst “Borz” was widely expected to add the name of Nate Diaz to his perfect professional record in the main event, he had to settle for a co-main event victory over Kevin Holland instead.
Archives: Dana White: Dustin Poirier Doesn’t Want To Fight (2020)
Dustin Poirier is known to be a company man through and through, but on this day two years ago, we ran a story of him being thrown under the bus by the head honcho of the UFC. This past weekend at UFC 279, Tony Ferguson took part in a dream fight against Nate Diaz. A common wonderance uttered regarding that fight is how in the world those two never competed against one another in all these years. The same could be said about Ferguson being paired against Dustin Poirier.
Watch: The Best Faceoffs Of Nate Diaz’s UFC Career
Nate Diaz has had some exciting fights over the years, that included some intense face-offs. The time has finally come for longtime UFC fighter Nate Diaz to move on and leave the promotion. He had his last fight for the company, for now at least, last weekend at UFC 279. For almost a year, he was asking the UFC for one last fight to fulfill his contractual obligation, and finally, they answered.
MMA Community Reacts To Aspen Ladd’s Latest Weight Miss
Aspen Ladd has missed weight for the fourth time in her UFC career, and the MMA community is not letting her off easily. At one point, Ladd was considered one of the brightest prospects that the UFC’s 135lb division had to offer, going undefeated in her first 8 bouts as a pro. However, she has since become synonymous with having a tough weight cut at every fight, being a part of some of the most terrifying weigh-in moments in UFC history, and having multiple fights canceled due to her inability to safely make the bantamweight limit.
MMA Reporter Documents Journey Preparing For His First Fight
In an effort to better understand the trials that fighters go through in their careers, MMA reporter John Hyon Ko has started training with the ultimate goal of competing in an MMA bout himself. A Senior MMA Correspondent with The AllStar, Ko is chronicling his experience via video blog as...
Sterling Names Who Cejudo Should Fight To Be Taken Seriously
Aljamain Sterling names who he thinks Henry Cejudo should fight in his come-back fight if the former “Triple Champ” wants to be taken seriously. Aljamain Sterling makes his second defense of his bantamweight title at UFC 280 against TJ Dillashaw. However, Henry Cejudo has been injecting himself into speculation about who will face the winner. Sterling had some thoughts about Henry Cejudo recently, telling The MMA Hour last month:
UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs. Yadong Official Weigh-In Results
UFC Vegas 60 is set to take place tomorrow night, and MMA News is here to bring you the official weigh-in results as the bouts become official. Tomorrow night inside the UFC APEX, Cory Sandhagen will headline UFC Vegas 60 opposite 24-year-old upstart Song Yadong. Sandhagen will enter the bout ranked at #4, with Yadong currently listed at #10. The co-main event will feature Chidi Njokua taking on Gregory Rodrigues.
Kamaru Usman Defines Leon Edwards’ UFC 278 “Luck”
Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has dismissed the notion that Leon Edwards got “lucky,” at least not in the way that many are suggesting. In what will no doubt be a sure-fire contender for Upset of the Year come the end of 2022, Jamaican-born Brit Edwards ended the reign of Usman in the UFC 278 main event last month.
Fighters React To Sandhagen’s Win Over Yadong At UFC Vegas 60
UFC Vegas 60 featured a bantamweight main event that saw Cory Sandhagen walk away victorious after a nasty cut on Song Yadong forced the ringside doctor to call the fight off. A closely contested first round included a number of takedowns attempts from Sandhagen, but Yadong’s takedown defense largely help up. “Kung Fu Kid” certainly appeared to have the power advantage early, while Sandhagen was working kicks and landing more volume.
Holland Addresses Failed UFC 279 Glove Touch Vs. Chimaev
Kevin Holland has spoken out about the alleged fake glove touch by Khamzat Chimaev as the action in their fight began at UFC 279. Holland lost to Chimaev via first-round submission in the UFC 279 co-main event. The fight came together just hours before the event after Chimaev missed weight, forcing the UFC to pair six fighters with different opponents.
Watch: MMA Fighter Shows Inner Jon Jones With Standing Choke
MMA fighter Bogdan Grad defeated Christian Mach with a technique that mirrored one of Jon Jones‘ greatest victories. Grad faced Mach in the co-main event of Cage FS 11 on Friday in Wiener Neustadt, AUT. The two lightweights were looking to stay on track after recent winning streaks. Following...
Sonnen: Chimaev Acted Wisely Post-UFC 279 Weight Miss
Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen believes that welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev acted as he should have done following his controversial weight miss. Entering UFC 279 fight week, some were expecting Chimaev to deliver a performance worthy of making many question whether he should be the first to challenge newly crowned champion Leon Edwards.
Daukaus Explains Why Jones’ Heavyweight Move Is A Mistake
UFC heavyweight contender Chris Daukaus doesn’t believe that Jon Jones‘ decision to move up in weight is wise. After defending the title three times during his second reign on the light heavyweight throne, the last of which saw him edge a narrow decision win against Dominick Reyes in February 2020, Jones vacated the gold and announced his desire to add his name to an illustrious list of two-division champions.
Paulo Costa Explains Why He’s Against Move To 205lbs
UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa isn’t planning on making a move to light heavyweight anytime soon despite recent weight-cutting issues. Costa defeated former middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold, in the UFC 278 co-headliner last month. He got back in the win column following back-to-back losses to Marvin Vettori and UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya.
Edwards: Paul Beating Silva Would Break My Heart
UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards has admitted that seeing his MMA “GOAT” Anderson Silva lose to Jake Paul would be crushing. Following a legendary career in the UFC, which saw him sit on the middleweight throne for a record-breaking reign between 2006 and 2013, Silva took his striking talents back to the boxing ring, where he’d gone 1-1 as a professional prior to arriving in the Octagon.
Fighters React To Pyfer’s TKO Win Over Amedovski In UFC Debut
Joe Pyfer got his UFC career off to a roaring start with an impressive TKO win over Alen Amedovski at UFC Vegas 60. The 26-year-old entered the evening with a considerable amount of hype after earning a UFC contract on Contender Series in July. The first few minutes of his bout with Amedovski were fairly low output, although Pyfer largely controlled the center of the Octagon throughout.
EXCLUSIVE | Bubba Jenkins Pitches Idea To Fix Fighter Pay
PFL featherweight finalist Bubba Jenkins wants to take it upon himself to help universally change fighter pay across MMA. Jenkins defeated Ryoji Kudo in the semifinals of the PFL Playoffs last month. He’ll now face Brendan Loughnane for the PFL featherweight title in November as well as a $1 million grand prize.
Yoel Romero Plans Major Change To MMA Career
Bellator light heavyweight and former UFC title challenger Yoel Romero wants to return to his old stomping grounds following his next fight. Romero will face Melvin Manhoef at Bellator Dublin on Sept. 23. He returns to the Bellator cage following a vicious knockout of Alex Polizzi at Bellator 280, after he was originally supposed to face Manhoef.
