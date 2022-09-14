ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
Fortune

The stock market is plunging and could fall a lot further with the U.S. at the center of a huge global bubble, says chief investment officer of world’s largest hedge fund

Greg Jensen, co–chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates. A hotter-than-expected monthly inflation report threw the stock market for a loop on Tuesday, and a top executive at the world’s largest hedge fund argues that it’s just the beginning of the pain for investors. In an interview at...
Markets Insider

The dollar will keep rising as investors deal with recession fears and won't peak until interest rates stabilize globally, JPMorgan says

The US dollar will keep strengthening as investors grapple with recession fears – and it's unlikely to peak until interest rates stabilize globally, according to JPMorgan. The dollar has soared this year, strengthening against rival currencies as the Federal Reserve hikes rate to tame inflation. The US Dollar Index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, has risen 14% this year to $109.70, just below its 20-year high of $109.81.
The Motley Fool

Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks This Year?

Intel's expensive expansion plans are spooking investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The...
Motley Fool

3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street

Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
ValueWalk

3 Bank Stocks Worth Considering For Q4

Rates will continue to climb with inflation concerns. Could bank stocks be about to turn around and head north?. With the Fed continuing to take us into a rising interest rate cycle, you’d be forgiven for thinking that banks would be one of the better-performing sectors this year, but that’s not the case.
TheStreet

JPMorgan Bullish on Stocks, Sees Soft Landing for Economy

Hawkish comments about interest rates by central banks around the world have some investors scared that economies and financial markets are headed for a downturn. But JPMorgan strategists, led by Marko Kolanovic, aren’t so pessimistic. “We maintain that economic data and investor positioning are more important factors for risky...
ValueWalk

At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?

To be fair, Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) is not a stock but a REIT but yes, its 10% yielding units are worth it. Yes, I know that REITs come with tax implications that make them less attractive for average investors and in regular accounts but they are an investment vehicle with many attractive qualities and well-suited for tax-shielded retirement accounts.
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 61% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

A struggling tech sector and tepid revenue growth have weighed on Nvidia stock. Even in the midst of the downturn, the company has continued to steal market share from rivals. Nvidia's industry-leading position and large addressable market should help the stock come roaring back. You’re reading a free article with...
ValueWalk

Commodities Firms Continue To Dominate As Top Dividend Paying Stocks

Discusses 5 attractive dividend paying stocks from the Fintel platform. This year’s market rout has savvy investors playing defense and buying dividend-paying, steady performers over momentum growth stocks. Fintel research highlights five stocks whose dividends may offer what today’s investor seeks. Alluvial Fund August 2022 Performance Update. Alluvial...
ValueWalk

Liquidity Pools On DEX Protocols Are Struggling To Show Its Worth In Value

Cryptocurrencies and digital assets are keeping enthusiasts in a tangle, as market capitalization slipped by 7% after higher-than-anticipated inflation for August signaled the possibility of the Federal Reserve likely hiking interest rates again. The single-digit decrease pushed total market capitalization just below $998 billion from its previous $1.07 trillion standing.
Benzinga

US Stocks Gain Following Economic Data; Dow Jumps Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, following the release of several economic reports. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.44% to 31,271.32 while the NASDAQ rose 0.17% to 11,739.78. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.15% to 3,951.88. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Financial shares climbed 1.3% on...
ETF Focus

Investors Were Expecting A Rebound From Tuesday's Plunge In The S&P 500. Based On History, It Was A Lot Less Likely Than You'd Think.

A lot of investors were expecting a rebound from yesterday's 4% loss in the S&P 500. Historically, that's far from a sure thing following big down days. Let's break it down... Including Tuesday, the S&P 500 has posted a 4%+ decline 45 times since the $SPY ETF debuted in 1993. It posted a positive return the following day just 60% of the time.
Motley Fool

Why Western Digital Is Down 13.8% This Week

Management gave a negative update at a recent investor conference. Higher-than-expected inflation is stirring fears of a recession, which isn't good for cyclical stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
