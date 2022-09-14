ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Dave Mustaine’s oncologist reveals he co-wrote Megadeth song ‘Dogs Of Chernobyl’

The radiation oncologist who treated Dave Mustaine’s throat cancer has revealed he co-wrote the lyrics to the Megadeth song ‘Dogs Of Chernobyl’. Dr. Anthony J. Cmelak — who works at Nashville’s Vanderbilt University Medical Centre and helped the frontman beat his illness in 2019 — spoke of his credits on the track in an interview with The Tennessean.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

No, the new Megadeth album is not about COVID, says Dave Mustaine

You could be forgiven for thinking that Megadeth’s 16th album was inspired by the effects of the pandemic over the last two years, but according to rocker Dave Mustaine, that’s not the case. Speaking in a new interview for Rolling Stone Australia, the thrash metal legend revealed that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Noisecreep

The Top 25 Best Selling Rock + Metal Artists of All Time

Ever wonder who are the best selling rock and metal artists of all time?. In the digital age, it's more complicated to measure who has "sold" the most music. When music simply existed on vinyl, cassettes, or CD, the powers that be would just count up how many of those things were bought and that'd be a wrap. Nowaways, because we don't traditionally "pay" for music anymore, one has to assign a sales value to "occasions of listening" in the streaming world to be fair and accurate.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Iron Maiden Ignites Sold-Out Austin Crowd: Review and Photos

Bruce Dickinson warned fans that Iron Maiden would be bringing Senjutsu to an arena near them when the metal legends resumed their Legacy of the Beast tour this year. "Everybody should know the first three tracks," the singer said of the band's thundering 2021 album. "And we'll have a stage set to go with it. Once you've done that, you're back to the kind of Legacy world at that point."
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Mustaine
Noisecreep

The 5 Best New Age Metal Bands From Finland, Chosen by Wolfheart

Here are the five best new metal bands from Finland, as chosen by Wolfheart guitarist/vocalist Tuomas Saukkonen. Finland is a notorious hotbed of heavy metal and has been for decades with fans often describing it as the most metal country on the planet. Home to the icons such as Nightwish, Children of Bodom, Amorphis, Sentenced, Apocalyptica, Stratovarius, Sonata Arctica, HIM, Ensiferum, Korpiklaani, Swallow the Sun, Impaled Nazarene... and just so many more, it's quite the oasis for headbangers.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nft#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#The Band#Rattle#Web3#Upper Echelon Studios#Cyber Army
Variety

See Ozzy Osbourne’s Full NFL Halftime Performance (Which Was Just a Short Clip on TV)

At this point, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and full-on metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has lived in Los Angeles much longer than he lived in his native England, so even though he and wife Sharon have said they’re returning to Merrie Olde, it made perfect sense for the “Prince of Fucking Darkness” to perform during halftime at the Los Angeles Rams’ season opener (and promote his new album, “Patient Number 9,” in the process. Many fans were annoyed, to put it delicately, that just a brief clip of the performance was aired on television during the game — so...
NFL
thebrag.com

Ozzy Osbourne and Taylor Hawkins recorded several unreleased tracks together

It turns out Ozzy Osbourne recorded additional unreleased tracks with late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, according to Andrew Watt. In a new Rolling Stone feature, the producer revealed the pair had made several tracks that never made it onto Ozzy’s new album Patient Number 9. Hawkins was credited for drums and co-writing on three album tracks – ‘Parasite’, ‘Mr. Darkness’, and ‘God Only Knows’ – and the remaining tracks were due to be held back for a future project.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Switzerland
Q 105.7

John Mellencamp Announces ‘Scarecrow Deluxe’ Reissue

John Mellencamp has announced a deluxe reissue of his classic 1985 album Scarecrow, which he's previewing with a previously unreleased demo of his Top 10 hit "Small Town." Scarecrow Deluxe will hit shelves on Nov. 4 as a two-CD box set containing a remastered version of the original album, alternate versions and unreleased bonus tracks, as well as a photo booklet and new liner notes by author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis.
MUSIC
Louder

Ozzy Osbourne launches video for One Of Those Days ft. Eric Clapton

Ozzy Osbourne has released a video for One Of Those Days, one of the highlights of new album Patient Number 9, which came out on Friday. The track features Eric Clapton on guitar, a contribution Osbourne describes as "fucking great" in the current issue of Classic Rock. In the same...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy