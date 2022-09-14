Read full article on original website
The radiation oncologist who treated Dave Mustaine’s throat cancer has revealed he co-wrote the lyrics to the Megadeth song ‘Dogs Of Chernobyl’. Dr. Anthony J. Cmelak — who works at Nashville’s Vanderbilt University Medical Centre and helped the frontman beat his illness in 2019 — spoke of his credits on the track in an interview with The Tennessean.
You could be forgiven for thinking that Megadeth’s 16th album was inspired by the effects of the pandemic over the last two years, but according to rocker Dave Mustaine, that’s not the case. Speaking in a new interview for Rolling Stone Australia, the thrash metal legend revealed that...
Ever wonder who are the best selling rock and metal artists of all time?. In the digital age, it's more complicated to measure who has "sold" the most music. When music simply existed on vinyl, cassettes, or CD, the powers that be would just count up how many of those things were bought and that'd be a wrap. Nowaways, because we don't traditionally "pay" for music anymore, one has to assign a sales value to "occasions of listening" in the streaming world to be fair and accurate.
Bruce Dickinson warned fans that Iron Maiden would be bringing Senjutsu to an arena near them when the metal legends resumed their Legacy of the Beast tour this year. "Everybody should know the first three tracks," the singer said of the band's thundering 2021 album. "And we'll have a stage set to go with it. Once you've done that, you're back to the kind of Legacy world at that point."
Here are the five best new metal bands from Finland, as chosen by Wolfheart guitarist/vocalist Tuomas Saukkonen. Finland is a notorious hotbed of heavy metal and has been for decades with fans often describing it as the most metal country on the planet. Home to the icons such as Nightwish, Children of Bodom, Amorphis, Sentenced, Apocalyptica, Stratovarius, Sonata Arctica, HIM, Ensiferum, Korpiklaani, Swallow the Sun, Impaled Nazarene... and just so many more, it's quite the oasis for headbangers.
Watch Ozzy Osbourne reflect on his stormy past with former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the guitarist "used to intimidate the sh*t" out of him. Ozzy Osbourne has reflected on his past relationship with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the pair used to be "arch-enemies". Speaking...
At this point, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and full-on metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has lived in Los Angeles much longer than he lived in his native England, so even though he and wife Sharon have said they’re returning to Merrie Olde, it made perfect sense for the “Prince of Fucking Darkness” to perform during halftime at the Los Angeles Rams’ season opener (and promote his new album, “Patient Number 9,” in the process. Many fans were annoyed, to put it delicately, that just a brief clip of the performance was aired on television during the game — so...
Ozzy Osbourne took part in a lengthy conversation with Audacy’s Ryan Castle as The Prince of Darkness released his thirteenth studio album ‘Patient Number 9.’
It turns out Ozzy Osbourne recorded additional unreleased tracks with late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, according to Andrew Watt. In a new Rolling Stone feature, the producer revealed the pair had made several tracks that never made it onto Ozzy’s new album Patient Number 9. Hawkins was credited for drums and co-writing on three album tracks – ‘Parasite’, ‘Mr. Darkness’, and ‘God Only Knows’ – and the remaining tracks were due to be held back for a future project.
The new issue of Metal Hammer also includes an exclusive Slipknot patch and giant poster, plus a bonus Stranger Things Eddie Munson art print
The actor who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen pointed out how some fans — “mostly men” — are behaving in a “f**king ironic” way.
Look, a lot of the traditions that go on in Britain are a bit weird. Every year at the opening of Parliament, a hostage is taken by the monarchy until the ceremony is complete. A search is then carried out for gunpowder under the Houses of Parliament, in case Guy Fawkes has pulled off some sort of comeback 400 years after his death.
John Mellencamp has announced a deluxe reissue of his classic 1985 album Scarecrow, which he's previewing with a previously unreleased demo of his Top 10 hit "Small Town." Scarecrow Deluxe will hit shelves on Nov. 4 as a two-CD box set containing a remastered version of the original album, alternate versions and unreleased bonus tracks, as well as a photo booklet and new liner notes by author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis.
A mural of Queen Elizabeth II recently appeared near Hounslow East's Tube station in London, and many online are calling for its removal. Artists Jignesh and Yash Patel reportedly painted the mural in honor of the former monarch, who died on September 8 at her Scottish home of Balmoral Castle.
“Animals,” Pink Floyd (Sony Music) Nothing is easy when it comes to Pink Floyd and its legacy, which explains why the 2018 remix of the band’s 1977 release “Animals” is just now seeing the light of day. Lead guitarist David Gilmour wouldn’t sign off on the...
The booze was starting to kill Alice Cooper, so his wife and manager checked him into an asylum – little knowing it would inspire his most personal work
Ozzy Osbourne has released a video for One Of Those Days, one of the highlights of new album Patient Number 9, which came out on Friday. The track features Eric Clapton on guitar, a contribution Osbourne describes as "fucking great" in the current issue of Classic Rock. In the same...
