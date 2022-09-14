Read full article on original website
Crete Police, FAA investigating skydiving accident
CRETE - Crete Police, as well as the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating a Thursday skydiving accident at the Crete Municipal Airport. According to Crete Volunteer Fire and Rescue, at 4:09 PM Thursday, Crete Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Wilber Fire and Rescue, and StarCare Medical Transport were dispatched to the Crete Municipal Airport. They then treated and transported two individuals with "life threatening" injuries.
Nebraska state troopers find 10 pounds of meth in car at I-80 rest area
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One woman was arrested Wednesday after troopers found methamphetamine, marijuana and a firearm in her vehicle. A trooper searched a vehicle at a rest area near York after he smelled marijuana coming from the car. Troopers say they found 10 pounds of suspected meth in...
Woman arrested after meth, gun found by troopers
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said they arrested a woman after finding 10 lbs. of suspected methamphetamine during an encounter near York. The encounter reportedly happened at an Interstate 80 rest area near York around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday when a trooper made contact with the driver, 31-year-old Monica Morales of Illinois, of a Hyundai Accent.
Beatrice downtown building demolition underway
BEATRICE - Demolition of another downtown Beatrice building is underway. Crews of Skyline Construction are doing the work, at a cost of just over $275,000. The structure known as the Barber Building, at 413 Court is being demolished, starting from the rear of the structure, off an alley. Project Manager Mike Alexander, of Falls City says in a historic district, everything's got to be done just right.
No injuries in early morning fire in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Firefighters responded to an early morning house fire in Hastings. Hastings Fire was dispatched to a structure fire with visible flames just before 4:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Hastings Ave. According to Hastings Fire and Rescue Captain Tom Treffer, when crews arrived they saw...
Arrest made for attempted second degree murder in York
YORK – York Police Chief Ed Tjaden says his department arrested a man for attempted second degree murder in York on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Chief Tjaden said, “Shortly before 6 a.m., the York Police Department was notified regarding an assault with a knife. It was reported that a man was believed to be under the influence of an unknown drug or substance and had assaulted someone.
Hastings man killed in motorcycle crash near Glenvil
GLENVIL, Neb. (KSNB) - One person has died and another injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening near Glenvil. On Sunday, Sept. 11, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called out to the motorcycle-vehicle accident at 6:12 p.m. on County Road B and Road 312. The sheriff’s office said...
Zachary A. Mercer
Zachary A. Mercer, 22 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at the Beatrice Community Hospital from natural causes on Tuesday afternoon, September 13, 2022. He was born on December 16, 1999 in Beatrice and was gifted by God into the family of George and Norma Mercer. He lived in Beatrice his entire life and was a graduate of Beatrice High School. Zachary attended Region 5, was a member of Christ Community Church and the YMCA. He had been involved with Shooting Stars baseball and Special Olympics and was an avid user of the Beatrice city parks and the city library. Zachary loved nature and being outdoors and his walks with Barb. He also loved animals and being with people.
Beatrice School Board issues clarification, following social media criticism
BEATRICE - The Beatrice Board of Education issued a letter through its president on Wednesday, responding to what it calls misinformation about the district's budget on social media posts. Below is that letter. The district levy is capped at $1.05 by state statute when you add the general fund levy...
Beatrice man reaches plea deal in 2020, 2021 drug cases
BEATRICE – A 38-year-old Beatrice man will be sentenced in early November on reduced drug charges in a 2021 case and for violation of his post-release supervision from a 2020 case. James Orton is scheduled to be sentenced November 2nd for possession of a controlled substance and two counts...
