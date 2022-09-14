Read full article on original website
Petrino’s return to Arkansas was entertaining
The last time that then Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino walked out of Reynolds Razorback Stadium with a win was after a 49-7 victory over Tennessee on Nov. 12, 2011. It looked through three quarters Saturday night the answer to that trivia question was about to change. But No. 10...
Arkansas survives scare from Missouri State
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks are 3-0 after taking down Missouri State 38-27 on Saturday night. It was also Missouri State head coach Bobby Petrino’s first time back in Razorback Stadium since he was fired in 2012. The Bears and Hogs switch possessions in the first...
By the numbers! Key stats and trends from No. 10 Arkansas’ wild 38-27 come-from-behind win over Missouri State
No. 10 Arkansas fought back from TWO double-digit deficits to remain unbeaten with a 38-27 win over FCS-member Missouri State on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium in Fayetteville as the Football Hogs won the battle of the two most successful Razorback head coaches spanning the last 15 years.
Arkansas, Missouri State look to remain unbeaten
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas will host Missouri State and Bobby Petrino tonight at 6 p.m. as both squads enter undefeated. Arkansas has defeated Cicinnati 33-26 and South Carolina 44-30. Missouri State downed Central Arkansas 27-14 and Tennessee-Martin 35-30. Sam Pittman is aware of what Petrino can do as a coach he was 34-17 at Arkansas 2008-11. The last time Petrino lost in Razorback Stadium was Sept. 25, 2010, when Alabama came back to down the Hogs 27-24. He went 18-4 as head coach of the Hogs after that loss.
Trio of talented 2024 Hoop Hogs prospects rave about their Saturday unofficial visit to Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday hosted three 2024 unofficial visitors who are each ranked in the national Top 35 prospect rankings, and each was blown away by the experience. It started with the trio of recruits taking part in photo shoots with Head Hog Eric Musselman...
Denver big man duo of 5-star Baye Fall and 4-star Assane Diop reset official visits to Arkansas for Sept. 30-Oct. 2 weekend
LITTLE ROCK — Two uber-talented cousins and teammates in 2023 5-star Baye Fall and 4-star Assane Diop have rescheduled their official visit to Arkansas for the weekend of Sept. 30-Oct. 2, according to their guardian and head coach Greg Willis. The Accelerated Schools (Denver, Colo.) duo of Fall (6-11...
Razorbacks have great success with transfers
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas has several transfers playing a key role for the Razorbacks and Sam Pittman talked about what goes into choosing who to recruit in the portal. Arkansas has 13 transfers listed on the depth chart this week. That includes nine from the most recent Class of 2022. Transfers from recent classes also on the depth chart is wide receiver Warren Thompson (Florida State), nickel back Trent Gordon (Penn State), offensive tackle TyKieast Crawford (Charlotte) and tight end Nathan Bax (Illinois State). Pittman said evaluating them on and off the field is a key to success.
Hogs, Vols to meet on Diamond in 2023 after all
The SEC office acknowledged Friday that it made a mistake on the 2023 conference baseball schedule and the result will be a a highly-anticipated regular season matchup between Tennessee and Arkansas at Baum Walker. The last two SEC regular season champions league post-season victors will meet in a three-game series...
SEC office update - Arkansas and Tennessee will play in 2023...
The SEC office acknowledged today that it made a mistake on the SEC baseball schedule. Arkansas was supposed to play Tennessee this season, but instead Missouri was listed. Kendall Rogers of D1 Baseball then confirmed Arkansas and UT will indeed play.
Arkansas Friday Baseball Scrimmage (9-16-2022) Tidbits....
2 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic. Pitchers: Brady Tygart (Red) and Cody Adcock (Gray) will start. Tygart went 2 innings, fanned 5 and allowed no runs on 2 hits and also hit a batter. Top 3. Josh Hyneman pitching. Red. Webb K. Bolton 1F 1B. Diggs BB.
