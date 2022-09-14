ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

hogville.net

Petrino's return to Arkansas was entertaining

The last time that then Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino walked out of Reynolds Razorback Stadium with a win was after a 49-7 victory over Tennessee on Nov. 12, 2011. It looked through three quarters Saturday night the answer to that trivia question was about to change. But No. 10...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Arkansas survives scare from Missouri State

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks are 3-0 after taking down Missouri State 38-27 on Saturday night. It was also Missouri State head coach Bobby Petrino's first time back in Razorback Stadium since he was fired in 2012. The Bears and Hogs switch possessions in the first...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Arkansas, Missouri State look to remain unbeaten

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas will host Missouri State and Bobby Petrino tonight at 6 p.m. as both squads enter undefeated. Arkansas has defeated Cicinnati 33-26 and South Carolina 44-30. Missouri State downed Central Arkansas 27-14 and Tennessee-Martin 35-30. Sam Pittman is aware of what Petrino can do as a coach he was 34-17 at Arkansas 2008-11. The last time Petrino lost in Razorback Stadium was Sept. 25, 2010, when Alabama came back to down the Hogs 27-24. He went 18-4 as head coach of the Hogs after that loss.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Razorbacks have great success with transfers

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas has several transfers playing a key role for the Razorbacks and Sam Pittman talked about what goes into choosing who to recruit in the portal. Arkansas has 13 transfers listed on the depth chart this week. That includes nine from the most recent Class of 2022. Transfers from recent classes also on the depth chart is wide receiver Warren Thompson (Florida State), nickel back Trent Gordon (Penn State), offensive tackle TyKieast Crawford (Charlotte) and tight end Nathan Bax (Illinois State). Pittman said evaluating them on and off the field is a key to success.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Hogs, Vols to meet on Diamond in 2023 after all

The SEC office acknowledged Friday that it made a mistake on the 2023 conference baseball schedule and the result will be a a highly-anticipated regular season matchup between Tennessee and Arkansas at Baum Walker. The last two SEC regular season champions league post-season victors will meet in a three-game series...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Arkansas Friday Baseball Scrimmage (9-16-2022) Tidbits....

2 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic. Pitchers: Brady Tygart (Red) and Cody Adcock (Gray) will start. Tygart went 2 innings, fanned 5 and allowed no runs on 2 hits and also hit a batter. Top 3. Josh Hyneman pitching. Red. Webb K. Bolton 1F 1B. Diggs BB.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

