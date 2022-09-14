WASHINGTON (AP) — Sandy Alcantara pitched his major league-leading fifth complete game, a seven-hitter that led the Miami Marlins over the Washington Nationals 3-1 on Sunday to avoid a series sweep. Alcantara (13-8) struck out seven and walked one, throwing 104 pitches. His 2.37 ERA is second in the National League to the 2.27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Julio Urías, and Alcantara leads the major leagues with 212 2/3 innings. He is 3-0 with a 0.84 ERA in four starts against Washington this season. Alcantara, who got his first in in four September starts, has pitched 17% of the 29 complete games in the major leagues this season. Houston’s Framber Valdez (three) and Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola (two) are the only other pitchers to throw more the one, Garrett Cooper hit a sixth-inning, opposite-field homer to left-center for Miami, which had lost seven of nine.

MIAMI, FL ・ 36 MINUTES AGO