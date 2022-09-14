Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Double Murder/Suicide of Gig Young and His Troubled, Tortured, and Tumultuous LifeHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
The Mysterious Death of a Canadian Student at the Cecil Hotel Fueled Rumors of a Ritual Game That Originated in KoreaYana BostongirlLos Angeles, CA
These Men Are Missing In AlaskaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUnalaska, AK
Popular Noodle Restaurant in Los Angeles - Killer NoodleDinh LeeLos Angeles, CA
These are the Best Free Food and Foodie Deals in Los Angeles for the next 5 DaysCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Dodgers: Andrew Friedman Talks About When He’ll Know it’s Time to Walk Away
When Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman stopped by to talk with insider David Vassegh after the Dodgers clinched the NL West on Tuesday night, the topics of discussion ranged far and wide as they discussed the great 2022 Los Angeles team. The Dodgers have made the postseason in...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Growing More Optimistic About Tony Gonsolin Returning
Anytime you hear news that your All-Star pitcher is nearing a return echoes relief and huge moments coming soon. For Tony Gonsolin, who has been out with a forearm injury, a near return is in the cards according to Dave Roberts. No question the Dodgers excel at a new level...
Dodgers Fans React to the Biggest Disappointments and Surprises of the Year
The 2022 Dodgers have been one of the most dominant teams in MLB history. Entering this season, L.A.’s lineup stacked up among the greatest ever. They were expected to be great, and somehow exceeded those expectations. Through 142 games, the Dodgers are 98-44 with a run differential of +318....
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Proud of 100 Win Achievement
The Dodgers accomplished an incredible feat last night as they became the first team this season to reach 100 wins. This is LA’s second consecutive season reaching 100-plus wins and this is the fastest Dodger team to 100 wins at 144 games. The 2022 Dodgers reached this milestone faster than the 1899 and 1953 teams, taking them 147 games.
Alcantara's 5th complete game lifts Marlins over Nats 3-1
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sandy Alcantara pitched his major league-leading fifth complete game, a seven-hitter that led the Miami Marlins over the Washington Nationals 3-1 on Sunday to avoid a series sweep. Alcantara (13-8) struck out seven and walked one, throwing 104 pitches. His 2.37 ERA is second in the National League to the 2.27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Julio Urías, and Alcantara leads the major leagues with 212 2/3 innings. He is 3-0 with a 0.84 ERA in four starts against Washington this season. Alcantara, who got his first in in four September starts, has pitched 17% of the 29 complete games in the major leagues this season. Houston’s Framber Valdez (three) and Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola (two) are the only other pitchers to throw more the one, Garrett Cooper hit a sixth-inning, opposite-field homer to left-center for Miami, which had lost seven of nine.
Dodgers Highlights: No No-No, but L.A. Downs Giants
The Dodgers beat the Giants, 5-0, on Friday night, knocking around Logan Webb for four runs on seven hits in four innings. Los Angeles tacked on another run on an RBI single by Freddie Freeman in the ninth. Dustin May threw five hitless innings to earn the win, allowing just...
Dodgers: Julio Urias Drives LA to 100th Win of The Season
100!!! The Dodgers are in the triple-digits in the win column as they earn their 100th win of the 2022 season. This is the 3rd time in 4 seasons that the Dodgers reach 100-plus wins (They were on pace to in 2020 but it wasn’t possible due to the shortened season). They are the first team to achieve this feat and only 5 other teams are able to reach 100 wins this season (highly unlikely though).
Dodgers: Injury Update on Gonsolin, Almonte, Treinen and More
The injury bug has hit the Dodgers pitching staff mightily in the 2022 season. Major pieces are out for the season and many have missed a significant amount of time. However, even with all these injuries, the Dodgers have managed to have the best record in the MLB. Not exactly the recipe you want to have the best record, but I won’t complain.
Dodgers Dominate MLB Attendance Rankings for Ninth Straight Season
It pays to have the best fans in baseball. For the ninth year in a row (2020 had empty stadiums), Dodger Stadium leads the other 29 ballparks in home-game attendance. The Dodgers have led the league in attendance since 2013 — the same year they began their dominant stretch of NL West titles and postseason appearances.
