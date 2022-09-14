ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Proud of 100 Win Achievement

The Dodgers accomplished an incredible feat last night as they became the first team this season to reach 100 wins. This is LA’s second consecutive season reaching 100-plus wins and this is the fastest Dodger team to 100 wins at 144 games. The 2022 Dodgers reached this milestone faster than the 1899 and 1953 teams, taking them 147 games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Alcantara's 5th complete game lifts Marlins over Nats 3-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sandy Alcantara pitched his major league-leading fifth complete game, a seven-hitter that led the Miami Marlins over the Washington Nationals 3-1 on Sunday to avoid a series sweep. Alcantara (13-8) struck out seven and walked one, throwing 104 pitches. His 2.37 ERA is second in the National League to the 2.27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Julio Urías, and Alcantara leads the major leagues with 212 2/3 innings. He is 3-0 with a 0.84 ERA in four starts against Washington this season. Alcantara, who got his first in in four September starts, has pitched 17% of the 29 complete games in the major leagues this season. Houston’s Framber Valdez (three) and Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola (two) are the only other pitchers to throw more the one, Garrett Cooper hit a sixth-inning, opposite-field homer to left-center for Miami, which had lost seven of nine.
MIAMI, FL
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Julio Urias Drives LA to 100th Win of The Season

100!!! The Dodgers are in the triple-digits in the win column as they earn their 100th win of the 2022 season. This is the 3rd time in 4 seasons that the Dodgers reach 100-plus wins (They were on pace to in 2020 but it wasn’t possible due to the shortened season). They are the first team to achieve this feat and only 5 other teams are able to reach 100 wins this season (highly unlikely though).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Injury Update on Gonsolin, Almonte, Treinen and More

The injury bug has hit the Dodgers pitching staff mightily in the 2022 season. Major pieces are out for the season and many have missed a significant amount of time. However, even with all these injuries, the Dodgers have managed to have the best record in the MLB. Not exactly the recipe you want to have the best record, but I won’t complain.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

