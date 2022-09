The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner missed the second half of the 2021 season because of lingering elbow issues and was then sidelined through July of this year due to a stress reaction in the scapula of his pitching shoulder. Thus far, deGrom has mostly looked like his old self during his latest return from the injured list, and he began Wednesday holding a 5-2 record with a 2.01 ERA and 73 strikeouts over 49.1 innings of work on the campaign.

QUEENS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO