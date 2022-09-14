Read full article on original website
Glenn Close Cancels San Sebastian Film Festival Visit Due to Family Emergency
Glenn Close, who was due to serve as the jury president at the San Sebastian Film Festival, has canceled her trip due to a family emergency. “I deeply regret that I will not be able to take part in the festival as there has been a family emergency for which I must stay home,” Close said in a statement. “I apologize to the festival, the jury, the filmmakers, the Donostia honorees and the festival audience, that I will not be there to celebrate with you all.” Just last week, the star of “Fatal Attraction” and “Dangerous Liaisons” posted a video on her...
NPR
Here are the breakthrough films that premiered at this year's Toronto Film Festival
Red carpets, Steven Spielberg, Harry Styles with a purse - the first post-COVID edition of the Toronto International Film Festival is underway in Canada. It's North America's biggest film festival, and Hollywood studios came out in full force with all their award season hopefuls. NPR's Bilal Qureshi is just back from Toronto. Hey there, Bilal.
‘The Inspection’ Film Review: Military Coming-of-Age Drama Feels Like an Instant Queer Classic
Much like “Moonlight,” “The Inspection” has the trappings of an instant queer classic. Premiering at the Toronto Film Festival, writer-director Elegance Bratton’s semi-autobiographical film, about a young gay Black man’s desire for approval and human connection in an unforgiving environment poisoned by bigotry and toxic masculinity, tells essential truths about the state of queer life in America outside gay villages and other safe spaces. Yet stories like these have seldom been told even as queer cinema has steadily evolved beyond homogeneous narratives.
The Guardian
See How They Run review – a starry, theatrical Agatha Christie romp
The witty, pre-pandemic Daniel Craig vehicle Knives Out whetted an appetite once more for spoofing Agatha Christie. Queue-jumping that film’s sequel (due out later this year) is this rival meta-spoof, the feature debut of Tom George, whose imaginative BBC Three Cotswolds slacker comedy This Country offers few hints that a postwar, London-set whodunnit might be George’s next achievement. See How They Run ponders that cornerstone – or millstone – of the Christie legacy, her tourist bucket-listed play The Mousetrap, focusing on 1953 plans to turn it into a movie despite Christie’s contractual stipulation that it not be filmed until its theatrical run is over (it’s still on to this day). But the planned film is thwarted anyway when its appointed director, Leo Köpernick (Adrien Brody), is murdered in the theatre’s costume room.
IndieWire’s 2022 Film Festival Acquisitions Guide: All This Season’s Buys
Below is IndieWire’s list of all acquisitions for the 2022 fall festival season, documented as they roll in with the most recent on top. All are listed with the film’s title, the festival(s) where it screened, the buyer, and when the acquisition was announced. All rights are for North America unless otherwise noted. The fall festival season is upon us, with the Venice Film Festival kicking off a buzzy few months on August 31, followed by Telluride, Toronto, NYFF, and AFI, among many more. That means that buyers are already lining up to scoop titles, whether for awards season release or...
The Guardian
From Ticket to Paradise to This England: a complete guide to this week’s entertainment
Sometimes it feels like Hollywood is just playing the same old hits – but, sometimes, it’s great news! Who could resist a traditional romcom starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts as exes attempting to meddle in the love life of their daughter? Original? No. Welcome? Yes. Funny Pages.
Dancer merges 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' elements with traditional Indian dance and it's amazing
The two work together so well.
UK Jewish Film Festival To Host Single-Shot Feature ‘Shttl’ & Helena Bonham Carter-Narrated Doc ‘Three Minutes: A Lengthening’
EXCLUSIVE: The UK Jewish Film Festival (November 10-20) has revealed its lineup of 2022 gala screenings and premieres, including special presentations of the single shot drama Shttl and Three Minutes: A Lengthening, the WWII drama co-produced by Steve McQueen and narrated by Helena Bonham Carter. Shttl will screen as the...
Collider
'Biosphere' Cast & Filmmakers Reveal Why You Should Know As Little As Possible Before Watching the Film | TIFF 2022
As critics and movie buffs geared up to attend this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, a late addition to the movie lineup sparked everyone’s curiosity. Biosphere, a sci-fi comedy written by the Duplass brothers was added to the event schedule and immediately became a must-watch. While stopping by the Collider Supper Suite and Media Studio at Marbl, Sterling K. Brown (This is Us), Mark Duplass (Safety Not Guaranteed), producer Zackary Drucker (The Lady and the Dale), and director Mel Eslyn revealed why Biosphere was kept a secret, and talked about the production.
Celebrate Godard’s Best Films on Criterion
Jean Luc-Godard, who died Tuesday at the age of 91, was widely known as the King of the French New Wave. Since coming onto the scene in the 1960s, his seminal films such as “Breathless,” “Masculin, Feminin” and “Pierrot Le Fou,” introduced avante-garde techniques that have been since been replicated by innumerable filmmakers in the following decades. In addition to a scathing intellectualism and stubborn stance against “the establishment” (ironically, including Hollywood itself), the Franco-Swiss director was best known for changing the rules of cinema — his use of long-takes, jump-cuts and actor asides are just a few of the innovative...
TIFF: ‘Titane’ Break-Out Agathe Rousselle Sets Next Role in Sci-Fi Drama from ‘White Noise’ Producer (Exclusive)
Agathe Rousselle, the break-out star from the Cannes Palme d’Or winner Titane, will lead the sci-fi drama Low Orbit from producer Uri Singer, who was behind the Netflix adaptation of Don DeLillo’s White Noise. Low Orbit takes place on a failed colony on another planet, where a romance...
‘Triangle of Sadness’ Director Dedicates Emotional North American Premiere in Toronto to Late Star Charlbi Dean Two Weeks After Her Death
Ruben Östlund and the cast of “Triangle of Sadness” convened for the first time since the sudden, shocking death of the film’s young star Charlbi Dean. The satirical dark comedy, which won the Palme d’Or in Cannes just four months ago, had its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday night — just 15 days since the 32-year-old Dean died of an unexpected illness in New York on Aug. 29.
Nick Cave's 'Faith, Hope and Carnage,' 'Black Skinhead': 5 must-read new books this week
Musician Nick Cave releases soulful alternative memoir "Faith, Hope and Carnage," while "Black Skinhead" probes America's Black votership.
Toronto Film Festival Takeaways: Steven Spielberg’s Big Moment, Netflix’s Comeback and a Moribund Market
The Toronto Film Festival returned in spectacular fashion after two years of virtual premieres or limited capacity screenings. The parties were packed (which may lead to COVID outbreaks down the road, but… that’s showbiz?), the red carpets were glittering and the atmosphere was electric, bordering on euphoric, as director Rian Johnson’s acclaimed sequel “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story,” Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical “The Fabelmans” and the Harry Styles-led romantic drama “My Policeman” debuted to blockbuster-starved audiences in Canada. Hollywood seemed eager to make up for lost time. So, as the curtain comes down on TIFF, here’s a look back...
'ATHENA' Director Romain Gavras on What Inspired His Explosive New Film
Direct from the Venice Film Festival comes ATHENA, the new visually stunning thriller from acclaimed French director Romain Gavras. After the death of his youngest brother following an alleged police altercation, French soldier Abdel returns home to Paris to find his family torn apart. Caught between his younger brother Karim’s desire for revenge and the criminal dealings of his older brother Mokhtar, he struggles to calm the rising tensions as their community, Athena, comes under increasing fire – both in the literal and metaphorical sense.
TheWrap
‘Riotsville, USA’ Review: 1960s Archival Footage Brings the Receipts to Civil-Rights Documentary
In this age where documentaries have become more like narrative films in approach and content, “Riotsville, USA” can’t help but seem old-school in scope. For those seeking information, or some version of the truth even, that is not a bad quality. At the heart of the doc...
Collider
‘Pearl’ Ending Explained: Mia Goth's Boulevard of Bloody Dreams
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the new film Pearl. Continue at your own risk. The closing moments of Pearl, the new surprise prequel to Ti West’s grindhouse crowd-pleaser X, feel as thematically trapped as the main character of the same name. On one hand, you have this bloody fun experience that’s to be expected from the usual A24 fare; a crazy throwback slasher starring Mia Goth (reprising her role from the previous film) as this wannabe-Hollywood golden girl who loves to poke anything with farm hooks. While on the other hand it serves as this bleak inverse to the ideas made in its sequel; whereas X makes a case for how the independent scene of the 70s influenced its youth to break from convention, Pearl acts as a bleak inverse to those ideas with the silent film era of World War I serving as this cruel and unattainable chance for escape that only drives some towards insanity. The ending to Pearl presents a semi-serious look towards that in a way that may not have the effect the filmmakers were hoping for, but nonetheless evokes the feeling of heartache and loss that is only more personal than the farm girl soaked in goose blood. Spoilers for Pearl follow.
EW.com
Get an exclusive look at 'My Monkey Grifter,' the Documentary Now! parody of My Octopus Teacher
If you're a documentary filmmaker, there are two major accolades you can receive. One, of course, is winning the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature and taking home that iconic gold statuette. The other is being parodied on Documentary Now!, IFC's absurd comedy series that lampoons some of the most iconic docs of all time. The Netflix film My Octopus Teacher became an Oscar winner in 2021, winning for its intimate (and occasionally unsettling) exploration of a man's friendship with a wild octopus. Now, it's landing that second honor, with a parody episode in Documentary Now!'s upcoming season.
Herbie J Pilato
"The Twilight Zone": A Review of a Few "Past" Episodes
The Twilight Zone, the classic TV sci-fi/fantasy series, remains one of the most revered and respected programs in history. Created, executive-produced, and hosted by Rod Serling (who also wrote several episodes), The Twilight Zone originally aired on CBS from 1959 to 1964. The anthology show has been rebooted several since, for the big screen as well as the small. And other similar programs have attempted to replicate the essence of the series. But those facsimiles have never been able to match the quality and execution of the original show.
