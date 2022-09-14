The Park City Miners hit the road this past week to take on the stingy Highland Rams. The 4-1 Park City Miners were flying high after last week's 53-0 homecoming shutout against Murray, and looked to carry that momentum into this week's game against regional opponent, Highland. The Miners were firing on all cylinders early, as they started off the game with two quick passing touchdowns from quarterback Max Grizell to Jeremy Eldridge and Blake Tabberachi. Chase Beyer returned to action as well, as Park City utilized both QBs effectively in the first half, finishing 21-3.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO