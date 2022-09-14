Read full article on original website
WATCH: Dan Lanning reacts to Oregon's blowout win to No. 12 BYU
Oregon head football coach discusses his team's 41-20 victory over visiting No. 12 BYU inside Autzen Stadium. Lanning gives his instant reactions, what really stood out to him, his thoughts on Oregon's style of play and identity that is starting to form, and his early thoughts heading into Pac-12 play next week.
How Twitter reacted to BYU’s big loss to Oregon
Twitter users reacted to the BYU Cougars’ loss to the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
After beating BYU, Oregon moves up ten spots in week four AP Poll
The Ducks barely were ranked after last week's blowout victory of Eastern Washington, dropping in at No. 25 in the AP Poll. After a decisive win over No. 12 BYU, Oregon is now firmly cemented amongst the sports best programs again, moving up the charts to their second highest ranking of the season at No. 15.
WATCH: Oregon State vs Montana State Postgame Press Conference
Oregon State closed out the non-conference portion of its 2022 football schedule with a resounding 68-28 victory over Montana State at Providence Park on Saturday. After the score went final, defensive backs Jaydon Grant and Rejzohn Wright, wide receiver Anthony Gould, quarterback Chance Nolan, and head coach Jonathan Smith fielded questions during the postgame press conference.
Oregon student section apologizes to BYU fans for offensive chant
The University of Oregon's official student section issued an apology Saturday night for some fans using a profanity-laced chant during their game against BYU.
BYU Football Will Be Without Key Players Against Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. – BYU football will be without key players such as Puka Nacua against No. 25 Oregon. The players sidelined for the Top 25 clash against the Ducks are Nacua and fellow wide receiver teammate Gunner Romney. Defensive linemen Tyler Batty and Earl Tuioti-Mariner are also out for BYU.
PODCAST: Predicting No. 25 Oregon vs No. 12 BYU
What are the major storylines for this weekend's Top 25 matchup between the No. 25 ranked Oregon Ducks and the No. 12 ranked BYU Cougars? How do we see this game playing out on either side of the football? Who could decide this outcome? What are the final picks from our staff?
College Football Odds: BYU vs. Oregon prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022
Week 3 of the college football season is among us! A thrilling top-25 matchup is on tap this weekend as the #12 BYU Cougars make the trip to Autzen Stadium to fight it out with the #25 Oregon Ducks. With that being said, it is time to check out our college football odds series, where our BYU-Oregon prediction and pick will be unveiled.
‘We took that personal’: How Utah got revenge, almost pitched a shutout against San Diego State
The Utah Utes beat the San Diego State Aztecs at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Ute Conference Football suspends coaches, parents, players after brawl on the field
SALT LAKE CITY — The Ute Conference Football said it took swift action after a fight broke out at a youth game over the weekend. Executive Director Jeff Gorringe was disappointed by the actions of those involved and said incidents like this take away from the players’ experience.
Volleyball falls to Weber State in five set thriller
The Utah Valley Wolverines fell to The Weber State Wildcats in five sets 28-26, 25-19, 10-25, 15-25, 14-16 after holding a 2-0 set lead. The beginning of the match was very competitive as both sides traded points bringing things to a 14-12 Wildcat lead. The Wolverines responded with a 9-1 run after strong serving performances from sophomore Natalie Palmer and freshman Avery Shewell. The Wildcats responded with a 6-0 run of their own which helped tie the set at 21-21. Kills from Tori Dorius and a Wildcat attack error helped seal the set for the Wolverines.
The Episcopal Diocese of Utah welcomes new bishop at her ordination
SALT LAKE CITY — Members of the Episcopal church and community members gathered in the Capitol Theatre in downtown Salt Lake City on Saturday for the ordination of the Episcopal Diocese of Utah's new bishop, Phyllis Ann Spiegel. Bishop Spiegel said "the power of the Holy Spirit just kept...
SLC's drought tolerant turf is such a hit, other communities in Utah want some
SALT LAKE CITY — A special blend of grasses that uses less water and still looks good has proven to be such a hit, other communities want it. "It’s been an incredible hit," said Dr. Kelly Kopp, a professor of plant, soils and climate at Utah State University, who helped design it. "I can’t tell you the amount of people who have contacted me."
The Utah War and the Devereaux Mansion
One of the most important homes in Salt Lake City’s history sits less than a block from the iconic Union Station. The Deveraux Mansion, named by William Jennings, is preserved for its heritage and important meetings that once took place within its walls. About. When the Deveraux Mansion was...
Park City wins tight game against Highland as North Summit, South Summit and Wasatch all get big wins
The Park City Miners hit the road this past week to take on the stingy Highland Rams. The 4-1 Park City Miners were flying high after last week's 53-0 homecoming shutout against Murray, and looked to carry that momentum into this week's game against regional opponent, Highland. The Miners were firing on all cylinders early, as they started off the game with two quick passing touchdowns from quarterback Max Grizell to Jeremy Eldridge and Blake Tabberachi. Chase Beyer returned to action as well, as Park City utilized both QBs effectively in the first half, finishing 21-3.
Raid in polygamous town, Salt Lake Bees’ future and a controversial lawman
Girls are removed from a new offshoot of the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints after a federal raid. Critics decry the planned appearance of a controversial former sheriff at a Utah law enforcement conference. And time will tell if Salt Lake City’s Ballpark neighborhood will lose its baseball field.
Historic 2022 triple-digital temperatures may be sign of things to come
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As Utah looks back on an historic late summer heat wave, a University of Utah professor said it’s a harbinger of things to come. “I would expect sometime in the future, in the next several years, that we’ll be talking about another heat wave that seemed absolutely ludicrous,” said Jim Steenburgh, a professor of atmospheric sciences. “That’s a reality of our warming climate.”
