Eugene, OR

247Sports

WATCH: Dan Lanning reacts to Oregon's blowout win to No. 12 BYU

Oregon head football coach discusses his team's 41-20 victory over visiting No. 12 BYU inside Autzen Stadium. Lanning gives his instant reactions, what really stood out to him, his thoughts on Oregon's style of play and identity that is starting to form, and his early thoughts heading into Pac-12 play next week.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

After beating BYU, Oregon moves up ten spots in week four AP Poll

The Ducks barely were ranked after last week's blowout victory of Eastern Washington, dropping in at No. 25 in the AP Poll. After a decisive win over No. 12 BYU, Oregon is now firmly cemented amongst the sports best programs again, moving up the charts to their second highest ranking of the season at No. 15.
PROVO, UT
247Sports

WATCH: Oregon State vs Montana State Postgame Press Conference

Oregon State closed out the non-conference portion of its 2022 football schedule with a resounding 68-28 victory over Montana State at Providence Park on Saturday. After the score went final, defensive backs Jaydon Grant and Rejzohn Wright, wide receiver Anthony Gould, quarterback Chance Nolan, and head coach Jonathan Smith fielded questions during the postgame press conference.
CORVALLIS, OR
kslsports.com

BYU Football Will Be Without Key Players Against Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. – BYU football will be without key players such as Puka Nacua against No. 25 Oregon. The players sidelined for the Top 25 clash against the Ducks are Nacua and fellow wide receiver teammate Gunner Romney. Defensive linemen Tyler Batty and Earl Tuioti-Mariner are also out for BYU.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

PODCAST: Predicting No. 25 Oregon vs No. 12 BYU

What are the major storylines for this weekend's Top 25 matchup between the No. 25 ranked Oregon Ducks and the No. 12 ranked BYU Cougars? How do we see this game playing out on either side of the football? Who could decide this outcome? What are the final picks from our staff?
EUGENE, OR
uvureview.com

Volleyball falls to Weber State in five set thriller

The Utah Valley Wolverines fell to The Weber State Wildcats in five sets 28-26, 25-19, 10-25, 15-25, 14-16 after holding a 2-0 set lead. The beginning of the match was very competitive as both sides traded points bringing things to a 14-12 Wildcat lead. The Wolverines responded with a 9-1 run after strong serving performances from sophomore Natalie Palmer and freshman Avery Shewell. The Wildcats responded with a 6-0 run of their own which helped tie the set at 21-21. Kills from Tori Dorius and a Wildcat attack error helped seal the set for the Wolverines.
OGDEN, UT
violetskyadventures.com

The Utah War and the Devereaux Mansion

One of the most important homes in Salt Lake City’s history sits less than a block from the iconic Union Station. The Deveraux Mansion, named by William Jennings, is preserved for its heritage and important meetings that once took place within its walls. About. When the Deveraux Mansion was...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kpcw.org

Park City wins tight game against Highland as North Summit, South Summit and Wasatch all get big wins

The Park City Miners hit the road this past week to take on the stingy Highland Rams. The 4-1 Park City Miners were flying high after last week's 53-0 homecoming shutout against Murray, and looked to carry that momentum into this week's game against regional opponent, Highland. The Miners were firing on all cylinders early, as they started off the game with two quick passing touchdowns from quarterback Max Grizell to Jeremy Eldridge and Blake Tabberachi. Chase Beyer returned to action as well, as Park City utilized both QBs effectively in the first half, finishing 21-3.
PARK CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Historic 2022 triple-digital temperatures may be sign of things to come

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As Utah looks back on an historic late summer heat wave, a University of Utah professor said it’s a harbinger of things to come. “I would expect sometime in the future, in the next several years, that we’ll be talking about another heat wave that seemed absolutely ludicrous,” said Jim Steenburgh, a professor of atmospheric sciences. “That’s a reality of our warming climate.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

247Sports

50K+
Followers
373K+
Post
12M+
Views
