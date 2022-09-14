Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Killing of LSU student Allison Rice leaves family, friends in shock: 'You can never get over that'
When Allison Rice began her job as a bartender at the The Shed BBQ on Burbank Drive three months ago, her charisma and bubbly personality charmed both coworkers and customers alike. Set to graduate from LSU in May, the 21-year-old marketing major from Geismar was endlessly creative and loved to...
NOLA.com
Christmas in September: Louisiana filmmaker shooting holiday movie in Baton Rouge area
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas again this September for Daniel Lewis. Twelve months ago, Lewis' Evergreen Films was in Natchez, Mississippi, for the filming of the 2021 Hallmark Channel holiday movie "Every Time a Bell Rings." When shooting wrapped on "Bell Rings," the team moved on to another yuletide project, the Patti LaBelle-starring "New Orleans Noel," also working in Natchez and the Crescent City. It airs Saturday, Dec. 3, on Hallmark.
NOLA.com
Why are there pistols on Calcasieu River bridge’s railings? The story behind its artistic flair
Katheryn Hannon asked Curious Louisiana: “What happened to the crossed pistols that adorned the old Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge?” It turns out, she was thinking of the wrong bridge, but that’s an easy mistake to make in Louisiana, particularly concerning bridges of a certain age.
NOLA.com
LSU business college adds to hall of distinction, CPA society announces board members
--- The Society of Louisiana CPAs has announced its 2022-23 Board of Directors:. Seth Norris of Ville Platte, was named the 2022-23 chair. Norris is the CFO of Cottonport Bank. John "Bryan" Ehricht was named chair-elect and will automatically become chair in August 2023. Ehricht is managing director with James,...
NOLA.com
The calendar is again full at Coast in St. Tammany
After 2½ years of little activity, things at COAST are getting back to normal, and the next few months are filled with many important events. COAST management and Madisonville Mayor Jean Pelloat have been in discussions regarding opening a COAST Activity Center in the community. And now it's time to hear from Madisonville-area residents. Join the community meetings at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, immediately following the Community Center Open House, or 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28. Meetings will be held at the new Community Center, 403 St. Francis St. in Madisonville.
NOLA.com
LSU says it's taking action after women's tennis player caught using racial slur
LSU says it is "taking immediate and deliberate steps" after a LSU women's tennis player used a racial slur in a video that was posted to social media, sparking outrage. Maddie Scharfenstein, a freshman walk-on from Slidell, was filmed saying the slur and later laughing about it with other people.
NOLA.com
Tax dollars in Ascension industrial zone to go toward road work to relieve traffic backups
Ascension Parish has established a new district that would divert tax revenue from new and expanding industry to improve roads in the parish's east bank industrial corridor along the Mississippi River. Even as projects in neighboring St. James run into legal and regulatory hurdles spurred by environmental and community groups,...
NOLA.com
LSU says fans trapped in traffic jam last week can ask to move to a different spot
LSU fans with reserved parking near Tiger Stadium who fear a repeat of last week's postgame traffic jams can ask the university to set them up in another lot, a university official said Friday. LSU athletics spokesperson Cody Worsham said that LSU would do its best to accommodate the needs...
NOLA.com
Another game, another offensive line shuffle for LSU in victory over Mississippi State
LSU started its third offensive line combination in as many games Saturday when it opened Southeastern Conference play with a 31-16 win over Mississippi State. The biggest change was at right tackle where true freshman Emery Jones, a two-time Class 5A all-state selection for Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, made his first collegiate start in Tiger Stadium.
NOLA.com
St. Augustine stuns Zachary to end a 17-game winning streak. 'It is a statement game.'
Wide receiver Karaaz Johnson hauled in a 43-yard touchdown pass from Amare’ Cooper with just under six minutes remaining in the game to give St. Augustine the lead and the Purple Knights held on for a stunning 24-20 comeback win over the Zachary Broncos on Friday night in Zachary.
NOLA.com
Jayden Daniels came to LSU to 'show the country' what he can do. Now, it's watching.
Near the end of July, five LSU wide receivers flew to Los Angeles. Their future starting quarterback arranged the trip to train and build chemistry. Jayden Daniels wanted to show them his home after having spent the last few months learning about theirs. The receivers swam and basked in the...
NOLA.com
Destrehan dominates East Ascension in an impressive showing
Coming off of two consecutive victories where they beat their opponents by a combined 91-6, the Destrehan Wildcats weren’t interested in slowing that momentum during Friday’s 42-2 win over East Ascension. After two games of stagnant offensive performances, the Spartans (1-2) had their worst outing of the season,...
NOLA.com
Three and out: Scott Rabalais breaks down LSU's big win over Mississippi State
LSU’s offense works better up tempo. It worked late against Florida State in the season opener even though LSU didn’t get the win. It worked Saturday night against Mississippi State after the Tigers fell behind 13-0 late in the second quarter and outscored the Bulldogs 31-3 the rest of the way. It wasn’t the approach Brian Kelly and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock wanted, but behind a patched-up offensive line it proved necessary. And effective.
NOLA.com
An interception return for a TD helps turn the tide in Hahnville-Northshore
Hahnville was locked in a physical battle at Northshore on Friday night, but the Tigers found a way to grind out a 17-10 non-district victory. Hahnville scored 10 unanswered points in the second half to claim the victory. The Tigers (2-1) took the lead by driving 74 yards in 15...
