Baton Rouge, LA

NOLA.com

Christmas in September: Louisiana filmmaker shooting holiday movie in Baton Rouge area

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas again this September for Daniel Lewis. Twelve months ago, Lewis' Evergreen Films was in Natchez, Mississippi, for the filming of the 2021 Hallmark Channel holiday movie "Every Time a Bell Rings." When shooting wrapped on "Bell Rings," the team moved on to another yuletide project, the Patti LaBelle-starring "New Orleans Noel," also working in Natchez and the Crescent City. It airs Saturday, Dec. 3, on Hallmark.
NOLA.com

The calendar is again full at Coast in St. Tammany

After 2½ years of little activity, things at COAST are getting back to normal, and the next few months are filled with many important events. COAST management and Madisonville Mayor Jean Pelloat have been in discussions regarding opening a COAST Activity Center in the community. And now it's time to hear from Madisonville-area residents. Join the community meetings at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, immediately following the Community Center Open House, or 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28. Meetings will be held at the new Community Center, 403 St. Francis St. in Madisonville.
MADISONVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Another game, another offensive line shuffle for LSU in victory over Mississippi State

LSU started its third offensive line combination in as many games Saturday when it opened Southeastern Conference play with a 31-16 win over Mississippi State. The biggest change was at right tackle where true freshman Emery Jones, a two-time Class 5A all-state selection for Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, made his first collegiate start in Tiger Stadium.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Destrehan dominates East Ascension in an impressive showing

Coming off of two consecutive victories where they beat their opponents by a combined 91-6, the Destrehan Wildcats weren’t interested in slowing that momentum during Friday’s 42-2 win over East Ascension. After two games of stagnant offensive performances, the Spartans (1-2) had their worst outing of the season,...
DESTREHAN, LA
NOLA.com

Three and out: Scott Rabalais breaks down LSU's big win over Mississippi State

LSU’s offense works better up tempo. It worked late against Florida State in the season opener even though LSU didn’t get the win. It worked Saturday night against Mississippi State after the Tigers fell behind 13-0 late in the second quarter and outscored the Bulldogs 31-3 the rest of the way. It wasn’t the approach Brian Kelly and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock wanted, but behind a patched-up offensive line it proved necessary. And effective.
BATON ROUGE, LA

