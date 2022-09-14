Read full article on original website
Notable quotes from BYU HC Kalani Sitake after loss to Oregon
The Ducks were able to win the physical battle against the Cougars, winning 41-20 and moving them to 2-1 on the season. Sitake met with the media afterward and discussed the game. Here are a few quotes from Sitake discussing what Oregon did well and where the Cougars can improve.
WATCH: Bo Nix reacts to Oregon's blowout win vs No. 12 BYU
Oregon starting quarterback and Senior Bo Nix had maybe his best game as a college quarterback as he ran for three touchdowns, threw for two more, and he helped the No. 25 ranked Oregon Ducks blowout visiting No. 12 BYU 41-20 Saturday. Nix reacts to the win and what went so well for Oregon on offense this weekend.
247Sports
Panic Meter: How worried should we be about specific aspects of BYU after the loss at Oregon?
#12 BYU went to Eugene, OR to take on #25 Oregon. The Cougars had an opportunity to make another statement win on a national stage, cementing themselves as a real threat for national success this year. Instead, Oregon pounced all over the Cougars. From the opening kickoff, BYU found themselves getting punched in the mouth by the Ducks. Bo Nix ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more. He completed 13/18 passes for 222 yards. As a team, the Ducks ran for 212 yards on the ground at a 4.8 yard per carry clip. BYU simply couldn't stop the Oregon offense.
Photos from No. 25 Oregon's 41-20 win over No. 12 BYU
Oregon picked up its first win of the 2022 season with a 41-20 dismantling of No. 12 BYU on Saturday afternoon. DuckTerritory.com photographers Jason Fairchild and Craig Strobeck were on hand to capture the action.
BYU Opponent Whip-Around: Upsets abound while Arkansas climbs higher
SOUTH FLORIDA BULLS (1-1) Last Week: Win vs Howard (0-3) Status: The Bulls got off to a bit of a slow start against Howard but then were able to pull away in the second half thanks to four consecutive touchdown drives. It's still hard to get a solid read on how good this team could be and it might be until the Louisville game on the 24th that we get those answers. I don't expect them to put up much of a fight vs Florida (no matter how sloppy they might have looked vs Kentucky) but a win against the Cardinals could indicate that a bowl berth could be within the realm of possibility. In order for that to happen we'll have to see some progress from the defense.
