Provo, UT

WATCH: Bo Nix reacts to Oregon's blowout win vs No. 12 BYU

Oregon starting quarterback and Senior Bo Nix had maybe his best game as a college quarterback as he ran for three touchdowns, threw for two more, and he helped the No. 25 ranked Oregon Ducks blowout visiting No. 12 BYU 41-20 Saturday. Nix reacts to the win and what went so well for Oregon on offense this weekend.
EUGENE, OR
Panic Meter: How worried should we be about specific aspects of BYU after the loss at Oregon?

#12 BYU went to Eugene, OR to take on #25 Oregon. The Cougars had an opportunity to make another statement win on a national stage, cementing themselves as a real threat for national success this year. Instead, Oregon pounced all over the Cougars. From the opening kickoff, BYU found themselves getting punched in the mouth by the Ducks. Bo Nix ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more. He completed 13/18 passes for 222 yards. As a team, the Ducks ran for 212 yards on the ground at a 4.8 yard per carry clip. BYU simply couldn't stop the Oregon offense.
EUGENE, OR
BYU Opponent Whip-Around: Upsets abound while Arkansas climbs higher

SOUTH FLORIDA BULLS (1-1) Last Week: Win vs Howard (0-3) Status: The Bulls got off to a bit of a slow start against Howard but then were able to pull away in the second half thanks to four consecutive touchdown drives. It's still hard to get a solid read on how good this team could be and it might be until the Louisville game on the 24th that we get those answers. I don't expect them to put up much of a fight vs Florida (no matter how sloppy they might have looked vs Kentucky) but a win against the Cardinals could indicate that a bowl berth could be within the realm of possibility. In order for that to happen we'll have to see some progress from the defense.
PROVO, UT
