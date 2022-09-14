SOUTH FLORIDA BULLS (1-1) Last Week: Win vs Howard (0-3) Status: The Bulls got off to a bit of a slow start against Howard but then were able to pull away in the second half thanks to four consecutive touchdown drives. It's still hard to get a solid read on how good this team could be and it might be until the Louisville game on the 24th that we get those answers. I don't expect them to put up much of a fight vs Florida (no matter how sloppy they might have looked vs Kentucky) but a win against the Cardinals could indicate that a bowl berth could be within the realm of possibility. In order for that to happen we'll have to see some progress from the defense.

PROVO, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO