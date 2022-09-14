Read full article on original website
Gigabyte Registers GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16GB GPU
Gigabyte appears to have listed several new products on the official EEC registry website. These products may or may not hit the market. There are five new, unreleased graphics cards from Gigabyte in total, but one caught our eye as it seems to be an RTX 30 series model with a brand-new memory configuration; a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti with 16GB of VRAM. The database entry, unearthed by Twitter’s Harukaze5719 (opens in new tab), carries the unmistakable Gigabyte-style codename of ‘GV-N307TGAMING OC ST-16GD’.
Pokémon Go: How to Get Togedemaru
Learn how to capture Togedemaru during the 2022 Test Your Mettle event in 'Pokémon Go' while it's available for a limited time.
