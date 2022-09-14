ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TX

'This is historic' : Sgt. Cheri Griffith will be the 1st female police chief of a Southeast Texas city

PORT NECHES, Texas — The Port Neches Police Department will soon be under new leadership and the change will make Southeast Texas history. The Port Neches City Council voted to accept the appointment of Sgt. Cheri Griffith as the next chief of police, according to a Texas Municipal Police Association release. Griffith will be the first ever female police chief for a city police department in Southeast Texas.
Remembering Sgt. Mike Lane

BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police and law enforcement across the area remembering an officer who died in the line of duty 18 years ago. Sergeant Mike Lane and the pilot, a deputy in the sheriff's office, were investigating reports of a fire near Sabine Lake on the night of September 16, 2004.
Vidor 17-year-old arrested in Beaumont Wednesday for meth possession

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Wednesday traffic stop for speeding in Beaumont resulted in a 17-year-old Vidor teen going to jail on a meth possession charge. Seth Joseph Binning, 17, of Vidor, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance after officers found what they suspect to be methamphetamine during a traffic stop according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.
Body found in Beauregard identified as missing DeRidder man

The body discovered in a supply shed on deer hunting property in Beauregard Parish has been identified as 33-year-old Ryan Heflin, a DeRidder man reported missing since January, authorities said. Sheriff Mark Herford said Heflin’s remains were positively identified through dental records with the help of the Calcasieu Parish Forensic...
Invasive aquatic plant reportedly in the Sabine River at Orange

An invasive aquatic plant that has plagued local waterways for years is being reported in the Golden Triangle. KOGT News in Orange is reporting that salvinia is in the Sabine River at a location known as Blue Bird’s Fish Camp at the end of Simmons Drive in Orange. The...
Teenager linked to 29 grams of meth during traffic stop, police say

BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police Department officers patrolling the area of Magnolia and Tyler at 1:33 p.m. Wednesday observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Authorities said a traffic stop was conducted and led to the discovery of approximately 29 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Officers arrested Seth...
UPDATE: All clear given after bomb threat leads to West Brook lockdown

BEAUMONT — West Brook High School has received an all-clear and the shelter in place has been lifted. Earlier this morning, administrators received a fax that included a threat of an explosive device on school grounds. Campus administrators and the BISD Police Department immediately responded by initiating a shelter in place while BISD police, Beaumont Police, the ATF and other law enforcement agencies searched in and around the campus, using a K-9 as part of the search.
Beaumont Police Department working to fill dispatcher positions

BEAUMONT — The job of emergency dispatchers is one of the most stressful jobs anyone can hold. Their response is crucial in saving lives. Beaumont Police Department is dealing with a demand for 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers know filling the vacancies won't happen overnight. However, in the meantime, many of...
