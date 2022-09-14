Read full article on original website
Related
At least two injured after car crashes into Port Arthur store, suspect 'will face charges'
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police said a man will face charges after a Saturday night crash left two people injured. The suspect crashed into the La Michoacana Tradicional: Paleteria Neveria Ice Cream & More in Port Arthur. The store is located in the 4900 block of Gulfway Drive.
fox4beaumont.com
Jury finds man not guilty of murder in Plymouth Village shooting death
BEAUMONT — A Jefferson County jury has found a man not guilty of murder in a shooting death at the Plymouth Village Apartments in Beaumont. The jury in Judge Raquel West's courtroom returned with the verdict at about 11:30 a.m. Friday in the murder trial of Davion Mason. Testimony...
'This is historic' : Sgt. Cheri Griffith will be the 1st female police chief of a Southeast Texas city
PORT NECHES, Texas — The Port Neches Police Department will soon be under new leadership and the change will make Southeast Texas history. The Port Neches City Council voted to accept the appointment of Sgt. Cheri Griffith as the next chief of police, according to a Texas Municipal Police Association release. Griffith will be the first ever female police chief for a city police department in Southeast Texas.
fox4beaumont.com
Remembering Sgt. Mike Lane
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police and law enforcement across the area remembering an officer who died in the line of duty 18 years ago. Sergeant Mike Lane and the pilot, a deputy in the sheriff's office, were investigating reports of a fire near Sabine Lake on the night of September 16, 2004.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Arthur News
Carjacking suspects tied to Port Arthur and Mid County extradited to Guadalupe County
Four local males have been taken to Guadalupe County on warrants related to a carjacking in Seguin. Jy’Quez Turner, 17, and Kendrick Hardwell Jr., 17, both of Port Arthur; and brothers Chase Dean Shearin, 18, and Caden Dean Shearin, 19, of Port Neches were extradited Tuesday, Jefferson County Sheriff Captain Crystal Holmes said.
12newsnow.com
Vidor 17-year-old arrested in Beaumont Wednesday for meth possession
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Wednesday traffic stop for speeding in Beaumont resulted in a 17-year-old Vidor teen going to jail on a meth possession charge. Seth Joseph Binning, 17, of Vidor, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance after officers found what they suspect to be methamphetamine during a traffic stop according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.
Port Arthur News
Alleged robber strikes victim with vehicle while fleeing Port Arthur convenience store, police say
A Jefferson County grand jury indicted a Port Arthur man who reportedly stole a wallet from the counter convenience store, then struck the victim in the leg with a vehicle before fleeing the scene. On Aug. 5, Port Arthur Police Department officers responded to M&D Store in reference to a...
Port Arthur News
Police release photo of man suspected of shooting, killing 22-year-old woman in Port Arthur
Port Arthur Police released a photo of the man detectives believe shot and killed an innocent 22-year-old woman in the pre-dawn hours Sept. 5. A social media post made by authorities Friday afternoon included a picture of 36-year-old Alejo Mendoza-Chavez. Port Arthur Police Department officers responded to the 4600 block...
RELATED PEOPLE
Man found not guilty of murder following deadly 2020 shooting at Beaumont apartment complex
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man was found not guilty of murder after a 2020 shooting claimed the life of another man. Davion Mason was standing trial and charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 26-year-old Tevin Moore. Moore was shot and killed on his birthday.
Beaumont Animal Care asking for help after dog was dumped, abandoned in the rain
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Animal Care is asking for help the community’s help after a dog was, “dumped in the rain, without even a second glance.”. The entire incident was caught on video by a shelter security camera. In the video, a vehicle drives up and lets a dog out on the side of the building, according to a Beaumont Animal Care release.
Lake Charles American Press
Body found in Beauregard identified as missing DeRidder man
The body discovered in a supply shed on deer hunting property in Beauregard Parish has been identified as 33-year-old Ryan Heflin, a DeRidder man reported missing since January, authorities said. Sheriff Mark Herford said Heflin’s remains were positively identified through dental records with the help of the Calcasieu Parish Forensic...
kjas.com
Invasive aquatic plant reportedly in the Sabine River at Orange
An invasive aquatic plant that has plagued local waterways for years is being reported in the Golden Triangle. KOGT News in Orange is reporting that salvinia is in the Sabine River at a location known as Blue Bird’s Fish Camp at the end of Simmons Drive in Orange. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man facing felony charge following theft at trucking company in Kirbyville
KIRBYVILLE, Texas — A man accused of stealing from a trucking company in Kirbyville is facing a felony charge. It happened on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office responded to the Ellis Trucking Company in Kirbyville after receiving a call about a theft. Deputies...
Nearly 100 pounds of weed seized, woman arrested during Orange County traffic stop
ORANGE, Texas — An Interstate 10 traffic stop on Thursday by Orange County deputies netted nearly 100 pounds of marijuana and resulted in the arrest of a 30-year-old woman. Milaka Deshe Patterson, 30, was arrested by deputies with the county's Highway Interdiction Unit according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
23-year-old killed in Calcasieu Parish crash
According to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop D, a 23-year-old was killed in a crash after driving the wrong way on I-10.
Port Arthur News
Teenager linked to 29 grams of meth during traffic stop, police say
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police Department officers patrolling the area of Magnolia and Tyler at 1:33 p.m. Wednesday observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Authorities said a traffic stop was conducted and led to the discovery of approximately 29 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Officers arrested Seth...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: All clear given after bomb threat leads to West Brook lockdown
BEAUMONT — West Brook High School has received an all-clear and the shelter in place has been lifted. Earlier this morning, administrators received a fax that included a threat of an explosive device on school grounds. Campus administrators and the BISD Police Department immediately responded by initiating a shelter in place while BISD police, Beaumont Police, the ATF and other law enforcement agencies searched in and around the campus, using a K-9 as part of the search.
'All clear' given to West Brook High School following bomb threat, shelter in place lifted
BEAUMONT, Texas — West Brook High School was given the all clear after a bomb threat was faxed into the school on Friday morning. Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley told 12News units were sent to the high school to assist Beaumont Independent School District police. Other law enforcement agencies, including Fire Marshals, helped to make sure the building was safe.
fox4beaumont.com
Gator Country owner in Jefferson County victim of identity theft
Sept. 15, 2022 — Identity theft can happen to anyone, anywhere, at anytime. One local business in Jefferson County is experiencing that firsthand. KFDM/Fox 4's Aaron Mack takes us to Gator Country to learn more.
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont Police Department working to fill dispatcher positions
BEAUMONT — The job of emergency dispatchers is one of the most stressful jobs anyone can hold. Their response is crucial in saving lives. Beaumont Police Department is dealing with a demand for 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers know filling the vacancies won't happen overnight. However, in the meantime, many of...
Comments / 0