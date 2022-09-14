ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle curtsy to the Queen’s coffin, plus more photos

By Alexandra Hurtado
Queen Elizabeth ’s children and grandchildren gathered at Westminster Hall for a short service conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury and assisted by the Dean of Westminster, The Very Reverend Dr. David Hoyle on Wednesday. The late monarch’s coffin left Buckingham Palace and traveled to the Palace of Westminster on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery followed by members of her family.

From the Prince of Wales and Prince Harry walking side by side , to the Princess of Wales’ touching tribute to the late Queen, here is every must-see photo from the service and procession:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LPf6D_0hvWROAs00

The Princess of Wales paid tribute to Her Majesty wearing the late monarch’s diamond and pearl leaf brooch..

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0liffo_0hvWROAs00

The Queen Consort, the Princess of Wales, Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Meghan Markle watched Her Majesty’s coffin arrive at Westminster Hall, where Queen Elizabeth will lie-in-state for four days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DVAZN_0hvWROAs00

The Princess of Wales and Queen Consort rode together in one car to Westminster Hall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49GYuI_0hvWROAs00

Meghan Markle and Sophie, Countess of Wessex followed in another car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NhehV_0hvWROAs00

The Prince of Wales and Prince Harry walked side by side during the procession to Westminster Hall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WErOm_0hvWROAs00

King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward followed their mother’s coffin on foot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=043Aom_0hvWROAs00

Princess Beatrice was in attendance with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OlsxC_0hvWROAs00

Princess Eugenie was accompanied by her husband Jack Brooksbank.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ltcui_0hvWROAs00

Eugenie appeared emotional at the service alongside her cousin Zara.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HbdOQ_0hvWROAs00

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly wore diamond and pearl earrings that were given to her by her late grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E1hJ0_0hvWROAs00

Charles became King upon his mother’s death on Sept. 8, and William is now the heir to the throne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zLXZv_0hvWROAs00

Her Majesty’s coffin was draped with the Royal Standard and topped with the Imperial State Crown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CTq9s_0hvWROAs00

The Queen’s eldest grandchild, Peter Phillips, walked next to his cousin Prince Harry during the procession.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XbvrP_0hvWROAs00

Harry was seen rubbing his eye at Westminster Hall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VYsMt_0hvWROAs00

Zara had the support of her husband Mike Tindall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B1Wux_0hvWROAs00

The service on Sept. 14 marked the first time that Queen Elizabeth’s youngest grandchild, James, Viscount Severn, had been seen since his grandmother’s death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MUYLa_0hvWROAs00

King Charles bestowed the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales on William and Catherine the day after the Queen passed away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GOXaF_0hvWROAs00

The Princess of Wales curtsied to the Queen’s coffin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lrn5g_0hvWROAs00

So did the Duchess of Sussex.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15obIW_0hvWROAs00

Prince Harry bowed his head as his wife curtsied.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RfsjH_0hvWROAs00

Prince Andrew was seen holding hands with his daughters Eugenie and Beatrice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wFGY2_0hvWROAs00

Prince Edward’s daughter appeared to wipe away a tear during the service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mBF0L_0hvWROAs00

Her Majesty’s youngest grandson and granddaughter paid their respects, bowing and curtsying.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1spnZH_0hvWROAs00

Her Majesty’s coffin was taken from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oLNDn_0hvWROAs00

The Princess and Countess looked at the Queen’s coffin in a moving photo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Im7Kn_0hvWROAs00

In a statement after his mother’s passing, King Charles said: “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36dBkD_0hvWROAs00

On Sept. 19, the lying-in-state will end and the Queen’s coffin will be taken in procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey, where the state funeral will take place.

