Mariah Carey’s Georgia home for sale months after break-in

It may be a sweet, sweet fantasy to live like Mariah Carey, but that fantasy can be yours nonetheless for a sweet $6.5 million.

If all you want for Christmas is a new estate, Carey has put her Atlanta-area home up for sale, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The home sits on about four acres in Sandy Springs, just outside of Buckhead.

She purchased the property in November 2021 for $5.6 million, the newspaper reported.

According to the listing by Ansley Real Estate Christie’s International, the house has nine bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and four half bathrooms, the “Today” show reported.

It also has a custom kitchen, home theater, workout room and recording studio.

Of course, no estate is complete without a pool and pool house, a private tennis court and gardens.

It has 12,575 square feet of living space.

Carey, whose band is from the Atlanta area, spent the COVID-19 pandemic at the home. A spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal that Carey wants to return to her New York roots. The house was the scene of a burglary in July, but the spokesperson said the incident did not influence the decision to sell the property.

