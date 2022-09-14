Read full article on original website
Person of interest sought by Fargo police after package of commercial grade fireworks left at homeless shelter
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are looking for Barbara Poitra, wanted for questioning after a suspicious package was found by staff at the Gladys Ray Shelter in the 1500 block of 1st Avenue South Wednesday afternoon. The Red River Valley SWAT bomb squad was deployed and the package, identified...
Kollie found guilty in murder of Jupiter Paulsen
FARGO (KFGO) – Arthur Kollie has been found guilty of murdering 14-year-old Jupiter Paulsen. After a short deliberation Thursday afternoon, the jury found Kollie guilty of murder, aggravated assault, and robbery in the June 4, 2021 killing of Paulsen. During closing arguments, Assistant Cass County State’s Attorney Ryan Youngren...
Fargo Fire and Police Departments investigating series of downtown dumpster fires overnight
FARGO (KFGO) – The police and fire departments are investigating a string of fires in downtown Fargo early Thursday. Firefighters responded to 3 fires within a half-hour, all in the same general area and not far from the fire department’s headquarters. The first fire was in a dumpster...
Area High School Football Schedule
(KFGO/KNFL) Two area high school football games are on the schedule for tonight in the area, followed by another busy Friday in both North Dakota and Minnesota. Mahnomen-Waubun plays at Warroad, and Roseau hosts Parkers Prairie this evening. Here is Friday’s area high school football schedule. North Dakota Class...
Arizona Holds Off North Dakota State, 31-28
TUCSON, Ariz. -(NDSU Athletics) Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura passed for 229 yards including the go-ahead touchdown with 4:53 left and the Wildcats held on to beat North Dakota State 31-28 on Saturday, Sept. 17, before a crowd of 41,211 at Arizona Stadium. North Dakota State fullback Hunter Luepke rushed...
Minnesota community mourns loss of 3-sport high school athlete
BARRETT, Minn. – West Central Area High School is a combination of several small towns southeast of Fargo-Moorhead. All of those towns, and especially the football team, are grieving this week after losing a leader and a friend. Team captain and three-sport athlete Tyler Stone died in a car crash Sunday afternoon.
‘Hockeyland’ documentary on big screen at Fargo Theatre Tuesday night
FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – Texas Football has Friday Night Lights but Minnesota has Hockeyland. “Hockeyland” is about Minnesota high school seniors competing for one last chance to etch their names into local glory. Fargo Docs will host the premiere Tuesday night at Fargo Theatre. “One of the coolest...
RedHawks win at KC and clinch trip to American Association finals
Kansas City, KS-The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks will make a return trip to the American Association finals. Fargo-Moorhead won the third and deciding game of the Western Division final, 4-1 over the Kansas City Monarchs. Rookie right-hander Peyton Wigginton came up big for the RedHawks, pitching six shutout innings. He surrendered six...
MIlkmen shut down RedHawks 7-1 in Game 1
(American Association) Franklin, WI-The Milwaukee Milkmen claimed the first game of the Miles Wolff Cup Finals with a 7-1 win against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Saturday night at Franklin Field. In the home half of the first, 3B Logan Trowbridge hit a solo home run and 2B Miguel Gomez (2-for-5) reached...
NDSU Plays First FBS Game in Six Years Saturday Against Arizona on Fox Sports 1
THIS WEEK: North Dakota State plays its first Football Bowl Subdivision opponent in six years this Saturday, Sept. 17, when the Bison (2-0) take on the Arizona Wildcats (1-1) of the Pac-12 Conference. Game time is 10 p.m. CDT at Arizona Stadium (50,782) in Tucson, Ariz. TELEVISION: Saturday’s game will...
