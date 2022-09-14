ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Fargo, ND

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
740thefan.com

Kollie found guilty in murder of Jupiter Paulsen

FARGO (KFGO) – Arthur Kollie has been found guilty of murdering 14-year-old Jupiter Paulsen. After a short deliberation Thursday afternoon, the jury found Kollie guilty of murder, aggravated assault, and robbery in the June 4, 2021 killing of Paulsen. During closing arguments, Assistant Cass County State’s Attorney Ryan Youngren...
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Area High School Football Schedule

(KFGO/KNFL) Two area high school football games are on the schedule for tonight in the area, followed by another busy Friday in both North Dakota and Minnesota. Mahnomen-Waubun plays at Warroad, and Roseau hosts Parkers Prairie this evening. Here is Friday’s area high school football schedule. North Dakota Class...
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
City
West Fargo, ND
City
Williston, ND
Fargo, ND
Crime & Safety
Williston, ND
Crime & Safety
West Fargo, ND
Crime & Safety
740thefan.com

Arizona Holds Off North Dakota State, 31-28

TUCSON, Ariz. -(NDSU Athletics) Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura passed for 229 yards including the go-ahead touchdown with 4:53 left and the Wildcats held on to beat North Dakota State 31-28 on Saturday, Sept. 17, before a crowd of 41,211 at Arizona Stadium. North Dakota State fullback Hunter Luepke rushed...
TUCSON, AZ
740thefan.com

Minnesota community mourns loss of 3-sport high school athlete

BARRETT, Minn. – West Central Area High School is a combination of several small towns southeast of Fargo-Moorhead. All of those towns, and especially the football team, are grieving this week after losing a leader and a friend. Team captain and three-sport athlete Tyler Stone died in a car crash Sunday afternoon.
BARRETT, MN
740thefan.com

‘Hockeyland’ documentary on big screen at Fargo Theatre Tuesday night

FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – Texas Football has Friday Night Lights but Minnesota has Hockeyland. “Hockeyland” is about Minnesota high school seniors competing for one last chance to etch their names into local glory. Fargo Docs will host the premiere Tuesday night at Fargo Theatre. “One of the coolest...
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

RedHawks win at KC and clinch trip to American Association finals

Kansas City, KS-The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks will make a return trip to the American Association finals. Fargo-Moorhead won the third and deciding game of the Western Division final, 4-1 over the Kansas City Monarchs. Rookie right-hander Peyton Wigginton came up big for the RedHawks, pitching six shutout innings. He surrendered six...
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Fargo Police
740thefan.com

MIlkmen shut down RedHawks 7-1 in Game 1

(American Association) Franklin, WI-The Milwaukee Milkmen claimed the first game of the Miles Wolff Cup Finals with a 7-1 win against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Saturday night at Franklin Field. In the home half of the first, 3B Logan Trowbridge hit a solo home run and 2B Miguel Gomez (2-for-5) reached...
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy