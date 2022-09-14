Read full article on original website
wanna know
2d ago
Poor woman will be haunted by this for the rest of her life. The young boy was at fault but not needing to loose his leg as a constant reminder. I feel bad for both.
kqennewsradio.com
ARREST MADE IN TRIPLE FATAL CRASH
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in connection with a crash that claimed the lives of three victims on August 16th. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said on Thursday, detectives arrested 21-year old Roseburg resident Uriah James Carleton in connection with the deaths. O’Dell said an investigation led detectives to believe that Carleton was intoxicated at the time of the crash which killed Myrtle Creek residents Janeva Hodgson, age 20, and her brother 18-year old Caleb Hodgson, along with 16-year old Kiya Speckman of Riddle. That wreck happened in the 18000 block of Cow Creek Road near Riddle.
kezi.com
Man faces manslaughter charges following fatal crash near Riddle in August
DOUGLAS, Ore.- An arrest has been made in a crash that killed three people in August. The crash happened in the 18000-block of Cow Creek Road near Riddle on August 16th, 2022. On Thursday, September 15, 2022, detectives arrested 21-year-old Roseburg resident Uriah James Carleton in connection with the deaths.
kezi.com
Mother reacts to disturbing video of mentally ill son's arrest in Cottage Grove
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- The mother of a man whose Sept. 1 arrest has been viewed by thousands of people after it was caught on security footage is sharing her thoughts on the video. It appears to show officers throwing her son, Alexander Harrelson, to the ground and punching him during the arrest.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED STORE INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged incident at a store in Roseburg on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 7:40 a.m. the 32-year old allegedly entered Walmart in the 2100 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway after being previously trespassed from the business. The report said the man unrolled a sleeping bag from a shelf and then fell asleep in the sporting goods section of the store.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED STRANGULATION INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged strangulation incident on Friday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said deputies checked on a victim in the 1000 block of Southeast Booth Avenue in Roseburg following a call indicating there had been a verbal disturbance between the victim and a 40-year old male suspect. The victim said two days earlier the suspect had strangled her, squeezing her neck and covering her mouth, making her unable to breathe. The victim was provided resources by Adapt and given a courtesy ride.
KCBY
Spike strips stop driver who fled traffic stop, hit deputy with car in Coos Bay
COOS BAY, Ore. — A driver who was stopped for outstanding warrants fled from a traffic stop and struck a Coos County Sheriff's deputy Thursday morning in Coos Bay. Coos Bay Police and the Coos County Sheriff's Office pursued the suspect, who was traveling at a low rate of speed in a burgundy SUV through the downtown area.
KCBY
Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team makes fentanyl arrest
ROSEBURG, Ore. — On September 14, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) conducted an operation in the 700 block of Garden Valley Boulevard, in Roseburg, Oregon, where detectives contacted an individual in the parking lot of a local business. Officials say, during the contact detectives deployed canine Trapper to...
nbc16.com
Driver flees traffic stop, strikes deputy with vehicle in Coos Bay
COOS BAY, Ore. — A driver stopped for outstanding warrants fled from a traffic stop and struck a Coos County Sheriff's deputy Thursday morning in Coos Bay. Coos Bay Police and the Coos County Sheriff's Office pursued the suspect, who was traveling at a low rate of speed in a burgundy SUV through the downtown area.
KDRV
Suspect arrested at Medford airport after raid on black market marijuana grow
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. - The Josephine County Sheriff's office says that police found more than 3,800 growing marijuana plants and approximately 1,000 pounds of processed marijuana during a search on an illegal marijuana grow site. The search has resulted in the arrest of one suspect. On Thursday the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) and Josephine County Code Enforcement executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Kubli Road in Josephine County and found the drugs.
kezi.com
Lane County deputies arrest man armed with bow and arrows
CRESWELL, Ore. -- A person who was allegedly armed with a bow and arrow was arrested late Tuesday night after a short chase, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office says. According to the LCSO, deputies went out to a call of a disorderly subject at a mobile home park in the 82000 block of Davisson Road south of Creswell at about 11:28 p.m. on September 14. Deputies say they had also received several other calls from local residents claiming the suspect was on the roof of a residence, shooting arrows at people with a bow. The suspect was identified as Jose Deleon, 29. Deputies say they were told Deleon had put on an army-style helmet and yelled that he was going to shoot the property manager.
eugeneweekly.com
A Police Beating in Cottage Grove
When he walked over to the spot where he’d seen several Cottage Grove police officers holding down a young man who was being punched repeatedly, Duane Raley saw the blotch of blood left behind on the pavement. Alexander Harrelson, age 26 and schizophrenic, also lost two teeth in the...
KDRV
Police: Search of black market grow yields 10,000 lbs of illegal marijuana
WOLF CREEK, Ore. - More than 9,000 lbs of growing marijuana plants and 1,000 lbs of processed marijuana was seized and destroyed during a police search in the 6000 block of Lower Grave Creek Road in Wolf Creek, according to the Josephine County Sheriff's Office. The search warrant was carried out by the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team, with help from the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) and Josephine County Code Enforcement.
kezi.com
Wildland fire contained near North Bend
NORTH BEND, Ore. -- A wildfire near Transpacific Parkway was contained after a combined effort from several fire protection agencies on Friday, the North Bay Fire District reported. According to NBFD, firefighters were dispatched just before noon on September 16. upon arrival, they reportedly found a wildland fire moving through...
KTVL
ASK 10: What's being built at the intersection of Merlin Road and Monument Drive?
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — News10 viewer Steve M. wrote in asking, "What is going to be built at the large cleared land at the intersection of merlin road and monument drive I5 exit 61?" Thanks for asking, Steve!. According to Josephine County Property Data mapping, this tax lot is zoned...
kezi.com
As fire danger lessens, Douglas County forests relax use restrictions
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- As temperatures temporarily cool off and several wildfires are put out in Douglas County forests, the Douglas Forest Protective Association has relaxed the strictness of public use restrictions in forestlands. Effective Friday, September 16, public restriction levels will change from extreme to moderate strictness in all private,...
KDRV
Rum Creek Fire: almost all evacuation notices lifted, recreation sites opening up
MERLIN, Ore. – With good progress being made with the Rum Creek Fire, almost all evacuations have been lifted. The fire has stayed the same size for days now, sitting at 21,347 acres. Fire crews have been able to increase containment, and the current total is 81%. The area...
4.4 magnitude quake recorded west of Coos Bay
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of Oregon early Thursday morning.
KTVL
Two animals with rabies found in Josephine County
Merlin — The Oregon Health Authority is urging pet owners take additional precautions after rabies was discovered in two wild animals in Josephine County. The two mammals, a bat and a fox, were found outside Wildlife Images Rehabilitation and Education Center in Merlin and tested positive for rabies Sept. 8, according to the Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at Oregon State University.
oregontoday.net
Quake, Sept. 14
A 2.6-magnitude earthquake shook the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Tuesday, Sept. 13. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Langlois in Curry Co.
oregontoday.net
Bay Area Fun Festival, Sept. 16
The Bay Area Fun Festival takes place Saturday and Sunday in downtown Coos Bay. The event will include a parade, memorial 10K run, vintage and custom car cruise and more. Vendors will set up on closed Central Ave., between So. Broadway (Hwy. 101) & Fourth St. beginning at 9 a.m. There will be a food court at 2nd & Central, music on stage at 4th & Central both days, and the 24th Annual Coos Sand’n Sea Quilters Quilt Show at the Boys and Girls Club in Coos Bay.
