easyreadernews.com
Race Day: L.A. Kings 5K/Run Walk 2022
Runners funnel out of the start at the sold-out L.A. Kings 5k Run/ Hydrocephalus Walk Sept. 9 in Redondo Beach, which drew 1,500 participants. Stewart Harwell, 38, finished first, with a time of 15:42. Next was Joshua Murray, 19, of Torrance, in 16:02, followed by Marvin Gonzalez, 29, of Los Angeles (5:23). Top female finisher was Abigail Nord, 12, of Los Angeles, with a time of 20:26, followed by Joy Nakazawa, 18, of Valencia, in 21:07.
easyreadernews.com
POLICY – Manhattan Beach homeless count continues to decline
Manhattan Beach’s efforts to reduce homelessness appear to have made an impact. The results of the 2022 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count were released last week and found only nine unhoused people living within Manhattan Beach, a steep decline from the 41 people found experiencing homelessness in 2018 and a 40 percent drop from a year ago.
easyreadernews.com
Redondo Kiwanians host 2nd annual Community Fair
The Redondo Beach Kiwanis hosted their second annual Community Fair on Saturday, September 10 at Anderson Park in Redondo Beach. Admission was free, but visitors were asked to bring donations for local food banks. The fair featured craft booths, game booths, hot dogs, ice cream and cotton candy. Local bands performed, and police and firefighters offered public safety advice to residents. The Community Fair was sponsored by SoCal Gas. Kiwanians, the Redondo Union High Key Club, and local Scouts volunteered. To learn more about Kiwanis visit redondokiwanis.com.
easyreadernews.com
Manhattan Beach reminded all were September 11 victims
Manhattan Beach Fire Captain Tyler Wade led a gathering of fellow firefighters, police officers, civic leaders and residents in a September 11 remembrance on Sunday, at 9:11 a.m., at the Manhattan Beach September 11 Memorial. Wade recalled how all Americans are victims of the September 11 attack, because those who...
easyreadernews.com
Peninsula ‘Goes Wild’
Corridor acquisition increases nature preserve to over 1,500 acres. On the bluff overlooking Abalone Cove, federal, state, and local leaders last month announced the creation of a 96-acre wildlife corridor in Rancho Palos Verdes, which expands the size of the Palos Verdes Nature Preserve to 1,500 acres. “No longer will...
easyreadernews.com
About Town Redondo: E-bikes, “Swim the Avenues” postponed, White House summons Northrop Grumman
The Redondo Beach city council will take up a discussion about e-bikes at a meeting yet to be determined this fall, following a Sept. 6 request by Councilman Todd Loewenstein. The subject at this point is general – what is legal, what isn’t, how to make things safer. Councilman Nils Nehrenheim and Christian Horvath made a call earlier in the same meeting for more e-bike education.
easyreadernews.com
Leo Pustilnikov, AES plant owner: final proposal will be 18% more units
AES plant owner Leo Pustilnikov told the Easy Reader this week he has no interest in selling any of the 54 acres to the city for a park, and will increase his proposal to develop the site to 2,700 housing units, up from 2,320. The state allows a project to...
easyreadernews.com
EDUCATION – Cochran, longest serving MBUSD trustee, is not seeking reelection
Nineteen years ago, Jennifer Cochran was a young mother newly arrived to Manhattan Beach when a teacher conducting parent kindergartner orientation at Meadows Elementary casually mentioned the district’s ongoing funding issues and several programs had only been kept alive through parent involvement. A lightbulb went off in Cochran’s mind’s eye.
easyreadernews.com
RBPD officer sues, alleges pregnancy discrimination
A Redondo Beach police officer filed a lawsuit Sept. 9 against the department, alleging she was removed from patrol for stated safety reasons after she became pregnant. Daryn Glenn, a K-9 officer, alleges she was wrongfully taken off patrol in October 2021 and told by supervisors that there were no maternity police uniforms. Glenn, 28, was hired in 2017. She is the city’s first black K-9 handler.
