The Redondo Beach city council will take up a discussion about e-bikes at a meeting yet to be determined this fall, following a Sept. 6 request by Councilman Todd Loewenstein. The subject at this point is general – what is legal, what isn’t, how to make things safer. Councilman Nils Nehrenheim and Christian Horvath made a call earlier in the same meeting for more e-bike education.

REDONDO BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO