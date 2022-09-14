ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

20 Things To Do In Winston Salem

Winston-Salem in North Carolina has a rich and unique history that spans nearly three centuries. This history has created an eclectic city that values art and beauty and works to preserve it in the face of modernity. So don’t be surprised to find a good range of things to do in Winston Salem.
Thomas and Friends coming to NC Transportation Museum in Spencer

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - From The NC Transportation Museum: Peep! Peep! Thomas the Tank Engine is coming to town for a limited time and will be hosting events at the N.C. Transportation Museum on September 23-25 and September 30-October 2, 2022. Tickets are now available!. Day Out With Thomas™ is...
Scream Dreams scaring up business in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thrills and chills are not the only things a new haunted attraction will bring to Thomasville. It’ll also bring economic benefits to other businesses in the area. Scream Dreams will open its doors on Sept. 30. It’s located at 20 Fisher Ferry Street in downtown Thomasville inside the basement of an […]
3820-F Country Club Road

Main level end unit -- Country Club Rd/Gordon Manor Area - Main level end unit. Large living room, extra closets/shelving in bedrooms. Kitchen has stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal. Rent includes hot/cold water. Central heat and air with heat pump. Community has pool. One-year lease. Copy this link to your...
603-619 W. 23rd Street & 2322-2336 N. Cherry Street

2334-D N. Cherry Street - 2 bedroom 1 bath electric heat. lvp throughout with carpet in bedrooms. Stove /Refrigerator included. Call our office if you are interested at 336-722-1137!. We conditionally allow pets with a onetime, non-refundable pet fee. Dog breed must be approved. Apartments have a 20 LB weight...
841, 843, 845 847 W. 6TH STREET

845-D W. 6th St-2BR/1BA-West End APT!!! - 2BR/1BA, 2nd Floor, S/R/Micro, Stack W/D, Electric Heat & Central A/C, Laminate Hardwood Floors, Off Street Parking. $450.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Professionally Managed by Ogburn Properties, 1056 Burke St, Winston-Salem 27101; OgburnProperties.com; Ph: (336)748-0700. To view this...
14 Delicious Restaurants in Elkin (+1 Great Cocktail Bar)

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. While it may be known for the outdoors and wineries, there are some excellent restaurants in Elkin. For a smaller town, the dining options here are...
900 #2D Hanahan Ct

Beautiful 3 BD/ 2 BATH Condo Ready this coming November 2022! - Move in to this beautiful condo located in Charlestowne Crossing! One level home, Walk-in closet in Master BR. Spacious bathrooms and laundry room. Call today to get more information!. Currently accepting applications. Call Triad Properties @ 336-907-8748!. WE...
County-wide feeding initiative in 3 Triad counties

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Bold 2 B U Community held its second annual county-wide feeding initiative on Saturday afternoon. Based in High Point, the organization provides grocery services and personal hygiene products to senior citizens, college students and special needs families. The group set up 12 locations in three counties, Guilford, Davidson and Rockingham, […]
801 Knollwood Street

ARDMORE! 801 Knollwood! - Absolutely darling 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Ardmore! Living room with decorative fireplace (not safe for fires), nice eat-in kitchen with built-in corner hutch, den, basement, 2-car garage plus attic storage. Lots of nice wood floors, some carpet and some vinyl. Includes stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Washer/dryer connections. Central air and central gas heat. No pets; no inside smoking. Tenant pays electric, gas, water, sewer and stormwater.
Blake Shelton coming to Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Country music star Blake Shelton is set to perform in Greensboro next year during his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour. The former “Voice” judge will headline a show on Feb. 23 at the Greensboro Coliseum that will also feature Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean. Tickets will go on sale on […]
Check Out This Mega Mansion Now For Sale In Greensboro, North Carolina – Mike Swanson

This mega mansion styled after a French Chateau is now listed for sale in Greensboro, North Carolina. This home is 8,200 square feet in size and in the prestigious Irving Park Neighborhood. It’s located off N. Elm Street and near Cornwallis Drive and Wendover, so it is centrally located in Greensboro. The home has been recently remodeled and the rooms in it are incredibly spacious. We take a look at the home in this video.
Anastasia Rave, 33; no service

Anastasia Mary Catharine Rave, 33, of Greensboro, NC, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. She was an accomplished musician and graduated from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. Anastasia will be remembered for her brilliance, artistry and sense of humor. She is...
