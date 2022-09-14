Read full article on original website
Watch Illinois Heroes Rescue a Coyote with Container on its Head
A drama played itself out recently involving a coyote in Illinois in a bad situation. The poor animal had a container stuck on its head, but fortunately heroes in the Land of Lincoln came to the rescue. Based on the video description, this coyote crisis happened in Hennepin, Illinois. If...
25newsnow.com
Riverfront Museum hosts sneak peek of new Dan Fogelberg musical
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Scottish Rite Theatre performed a sneak peek of one of their latest shows a Peoria’s Riverfront Museum Saturday. The show is called ‘Native Son,’ a musical inspired by the work River City native Dan Fogelberg, the successful singer-songwriter from the 70s and 80s.
25newsnow.com
Oktoberfest takes over Peoria’s riverfront
PEORIA (25 News Now) -The Peoria Park District and German-American Central Society teamed up to bring a taste of Germany to Peoria’s riverfront this weekend. The festival’s 26th year in Peoria is considered the world’s ‘longest-running wedding celebration.’ Despite the marital theme, the event had all the trappings of a traditional German Oktoberfest, complete with ethnic food, music, and dance.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Lunch At First Bite - This Week: The Blue Duck Barbecue Tavern
It’s Jeff Putnam who’s been my friend and co-contributor since the days of my magazine People of Peoria and he’s added many posts here on MBIP including this tale of The Buffalo Springfield playing near Peoria. This is a great story and I appreciate Jeff sharing it with all of us here.
wglt.org
One Uptown gets its final tenant — a new restaurant on the circle
A long dormant part of Uptown Normal finally has a tenant. The owner of Hacienda Leon in Bloomington will open another of those restaurants in One Uptown, on the circle. That’s one of the anchor buildings for the Uptown district. The restaurant could have more than 100 seats and complement existing dining options. The development will reportedly cost more than $1 million.
The best time for fall foliage tours in Illinois
Predictive map suggests Chicago will just start seeing partial leaf changes in early October. Map courtesy of SmokyMountains.com. Green = no change, yellow = minimal, mustard = patchy, orange = partial, red = peak, dark red = peak, brown = past peak. Local leaf peepers can expect foliage to start changing in late September, with peak colors emerging in mid- to late October. Driving the news: The 2022 interactive Fall Foliage Prediction Map came out this month with data-informed prognostications on leaf changes nationwide. The intrigue: If you're headed to an Illinois college for a game — or to secretly entice your kid to apply there — this map can help you choose ideal dates for peak leafy campus looks.Northwestern, NIU, UIC and U of C: Oct. 24U of I Champaign, Illinois State University, U of I Springfield, Western and Eastern Illinois Universities: Oct. 31.SIU Edwardsville and Carbonale: Nov. 7
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Springfield, IL (with Photos & Maps)
Springfield is the state capital of Illinois, so it’s safe to assume that even though there are plenty of restaurants, people will still have a hard time figuring out which ones are of quality. For that reason, we will help you locate the 15 best restaurants in Springfield, IL.
25newsnow.com
Amateur radio operators set to converge on weekend ‘hamfest’ in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Electronic hobbyists and amateur radio operators from around the state are set to meet in Peoria for the annual amateur radio “Superfest,” on September 17 & 18, at the Expo Gardens. The Peoria Area Amateur Radio Club says amateur radio or “ham” operators...
25newsnow.com
Mexican Independence Day to be celebrated in Peoria Heights
PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - A local ice cream shop is hosting a Mexican Independence Day celebration Friday night. It is taking place from 5-9 PM at Yeni’s Palarte at 4343 N. Prospect Road in Peoria Heights. The holiday celebrates Mexico’s Declaration of Independence from Spain in 1810....
Herald & Review
McLean County cattle family makes a shift in the industry
LEXINGTON — A purebred Angus cattle producer for almost 30 years, Dave Duzan switched gears into a different segment of the beef industry. The Duzans switched to backgrounding cattle about five years ago. They buy calves at 250 pounds, get them healthy, vaccinated and ready for the next step at about 700 pounds, and off to a feedlot.
25newsnow.com
Hundreds turn out for Morton Pumpkin Festival Parade
MORTON (25 News Now) - Hundreds of people filled up Jefferson Street in Morton for this year’s Pumpkin Parade. The parade started at 10:30 Saturday morning, with over a hundred floats taking part, throwing candy and waving to the crowd. Bands, police and fire officials, along with local schools, churches, and businesses participated in the parade. One float even had some of the year’s largest pumpkins along for the ride.
Central Illinois Proud
Twin Towers Mall donated to local non-profit
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Twin Towers Mall in downtown Peoria has new ownership. The property was recently donated to the local non-profit organization, Illinois Business Financial Services (IBFS). The non-profit provides financial resources through loans, grants, and other programs. Erik Reader, president and CEO of IBFS, said their plan...
Central Illinois Proud
Overdose reversal box installed near East Bluff Community Center
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local harm reduction nonprofit organization is thinking outside the box to improve accessibility to drug overdose resources. JOLT Harm Reduction is making it easier to access naloxone, the opiate overdose-reversing drug. The nonprofit placed an overdose reversal box containing naloxone nasal spray kits next to the East Bluff Community Center in early September.
25newsnow.com
Ollie’s in Peoria is open for business
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Ollie’s in Peoria has celebrated their grand opening, going from an empty building to open for business in just thirty days. According to Regional Director Ken Missig, Ollie’s specializes in close-out retail, meaning shoppers can find brand name items for incredible deals. He also says the store has a little something for everyone. “We’ve got a little bit of everything. We’ve got books, we’ve got housewares, bed and bath, a little bit of auto, sporting goods, flooring. You name it, we’ve probably got some version of it somewhere in the store.”
Central Illinois Proud
The quest to replace Peoria’s drinking water lead pipes
PEORIA, Ill. (WMDB) — Illinois has unenviable status as the state with the most lead water pipes in the country, but now the state is leading the way to replace those pipes. There are nearly 700,000 drinking water lead pipes throughout the state, according to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.
Central Illinois Proud
‘Treadmill selfie guy’ identified by Bloomington Police
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who was caught on camera damaging an apartment complex has been identified Friday. According to Bloomington Police Public Information Officer Brandt Parsely, 28-year-old Thomas Snyder was arrested for criminal damage to property. On Thursday, Bloomington police asked the public to help identify a...
Gilman manhunt ends; how and where he was captured
GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Many stepped up when a sexual assault suspect was on the run. Now, he’s in custody. Iroquois County Sheriff Clint Perzee said an Illinois State Trooper found Joel Smith around 11 p.m. on Thursday night. He said Smith was walking near the Route 24 and 45 intersection. It’s not far from […]
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something to fill your weekend in the Bloomington-Normal area? Check out these upcoming events!. “Look, We’re Just Trying to Do Something Nice, Okay?” Festival. Waiting Room Records will be presenting the “Look, We’re Just Trying to Do Something Nice, Okay?” festival that combines their love for...
25newsnow.com
Hundreds of women find their Pathway to success
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Nearly three hundred women came together today to network and find new ways to lead. The pathways to success conference provides opportunities for women to connect with other leaders while gaining more knowledge to succeed both in and out of the workplace. The theme was...
Central Illinois Proud
Bartonville pigs could be up for adoption by Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Six loose pigs found by Bartonville Police on Sunday and Monday could be up for adoption as soon as Friday. The pigs are temporarily housed at Peoria County Animal Protection Services. Their owner, if there is one, has three days to claim them. “And then...
