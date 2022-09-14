ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, WA

KUOW

The end of a Northwest news era. Our ‘guy in Olympia’ is moving on

It would be nearly impossible to count the number of times KUOW and Northwest News Network listeners have heard this sign-off:. Sadly, we can’t expect to hear those words again in the near future. Journalist Austin Jenkins has left the public radio fold. He accepted a staff writer position with a Washington, D.C.-based start-up, Pluribus News.
OLYMPIA, WA
chainstoreage.com

Nordstrom Rack to open three new stores next fall — here’s where

Nordstrom Rack is expanding its footprint in the Pacific Northwest. The off-price retailer announced plans to open three stores in fall of 2023. Two of the new outlets will be located in Washington — with one in Union Gap and the other in Olympia. The third will be Salem, Ore. With the openings, Nordstrom will operate 12 Nordstrom Rack stores and six Nordstrom stores in Washington, and seven Nordstrom Rack stores and two Nordstrom stores in Oregon.
SALEM, OR
KXRO.com

Shooting death outside Hoquiam bar

A man has died following a shooting at a bar in Hoquiam. The Hoquiam Police Department reports that they are investigating a shooting death that occured in the parking lot of the Ace of Clubs Tavern on Simpson Avenue. According to HPD, they were dispatched to the report of the...
HOQUIAM, WA
thurstontalk.com

2022 Pumpkin Patches and Corn Mazes in Olympia and Throughout Thurston County

It’s time for the Great Pumpkin to make its appearance! There is tons of fun waiting for your entire family at local Thurston County farms, including corn mazes, wagon rides, slides and more! These local families have spent the year preparing to give you a wonderful fall, so head to one, find your perfect pumpkin and have some cider. Here are the 2022 pumpkin patches and corn mazes in Olympia and throughout Thurston County.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
thurstontalk.com

Littlerock Sharing Spot: A Community Food Bank to Keep Food on Each Other’s Tables

Elizabeth Clarke moved to Littlerock in 1999 onto her beloved one-acre plot of land. Large apple, pear and cherry trees decorate her property and grow an abundance of fruit yearly. The Littlerock Sharing Spot – a community food bank – started when Elizabeth noticed that her wheelbarrows were filling with fruit at a rate that she and her kids simply couldn’t keep up with.
LITTLEROCK, WA
thejoltnews.com

Detainee wreaks havoc in Olympia City Jail

A Yelm man allegedly spat water in the face of an Olympia corrections officer and flushed his shirt down a cell’s toilet in his refusal to undergo the booking process. Lane Gary Bennett, 54, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault on Sept. 5 following the incident. A day...
OLYMPIA, WA
KXRO.com

74-year-old woman dies following accident at Monte Brady Road

Nearly a month after an accident outside Montesano, a woman has died of her injuries. On August 18, 2022, 74-year-old Nancy Heyer of Bellingham was seriously injured following a collision on US 12 at the Monte Brady Road. According to the Washington State Patrol, Heyer was the driver of a...
MONTESANO, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Taylor Hines: 1999-2022

On Friday morning, Aug. 19, 2022, a bright light left our earthly realm to be with her heavenly father. Taylor Lyn Hines, 22, of Olympia, Washington, was born Dec. 29, 1999, to Jay Scott Hines and Jennifer Lyn Sandrini. Taylor went to Adna High School and graduated in 2018. She then attended Centralia College, majoring in music. Taylor worked for Serendipity Child Care Center in Olympia.
OLYMPIA, WA
ghscanner.com

HPD Confirms, 58-year-old Man Killed After Being Shot

Not a lot of details have been released in regard to the shooting last night in the back parking lot of Aces of Clubs Tavern in Hoquiam in the 2600 block of Simpson Avenue. Hoquiam Police Chief Strong has confirmed that officers found a 58-year-old male in the back parking lot who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the subject was pronounced dead at the scene.
HOQUIAM, WA
