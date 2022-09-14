Read full article on original website
Related
KUOW
The end of a Northwest news era. Our ‘guy in Olympia’ is moving on
It would be nearly impossible to count the number of times KUOW and Northwest News Network listeners have heard this sign-off:. Sadly, we can’t expect to hear those words again in the near future. Journalist Austin Jenkins has left the public radio fold. He accepted a staff writer position with a Washington, D.C.-based start-up, Pluribus News.
Chronicle
Centralia City Council Roundup: Police Chief Clarifies Trespassing Laws, Asks for Flock Cameras
In the first city council meeting this month in Centralia, Police Chief Stacy Denham spoke to the council concerning two major issues, the first being to address what actually qualifies as trespassing by local law. “One of the things we run across all the time is people don’t understand what...
chainstoreage.com
Nordstrom Rack to open three new stores next fall — here’s where
Nordstrom Rack is expanding its footprint in the Pacific Northwest. The off-price retailer announced plans to open three stores in fall of 2023. Two of the new outlets will be located in Washington — with one in Union Gap and the other in Olympia. The third will be Salem, Ore. With the openings, Nordstrom will operate 12 Nordstrom Rack stores and six Nordstrom stores in Washington, and seven Nordstrom Rack stores and two Nordstrom stores in Oregon.
Chronicle
Records Shed More Light on Thurston County Murder Suspect’s ‘Biker Buddies’ Strong-Arm Claim
Newly released investigative records shed more light on the brutal killing of an Orting-area man last month, including his ties to a motorcycle club that the father of an Olympia teenager charged with the murder claimed was involved in the death. Pierce County sheriff’s detectives connected murder victim Dan McCaw,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KXRO.com
Shooting death outside Hoquiam bar
A man has died following a shooting at a bar in Hoquiam. The Hoquiam Police Department reports that they are investigating a shooting death that occured in the parking lot of the Ace of Clubs Tavern on Simpson Avenue. According to HPD, they were dispatched to the report of the...
thurstontalk.com
2022 Pumpkin Patches and Corn Mazes in Olympia and Throughout Thurston County
It’s time for the Great Pumpkin to make its appearance! There is tons of fun waiting for your entire family at local Thurston County farms, including corn mazes, wagon rides, slides and more! These local families have spent the year preparing to give you a wonderful fall, so head to one, find your perfect pumpkin and have some cider. Here are the 2022 pumpkin patches and corn mazes in Olympia and throughout Thurston County.
Chronicle
Flood Authority Warns Residents to Prepare for Above-Average Precipitation Over Next Three Months
The Chehalis River Basin Flood Authority held a meeting Thursday morning to discuss a number of topics, including a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecast map that shows chances for above-average rainfall in the Pacific Northwest over the next few months. David Curtis, warning systems technical consultant for WEST...
thurstontalk.com
Littlerock Sharing Spot: A Community Food Bank to Keep Food on Each Other’s Tables
Elizabeth Clarke moved to Littlerock in 1999 onto her beloved one-acre plot of land. Large apple, pear and cherry trees decorate her property and grow an abundance of fruit yearly. The Littlerock Sharing Spot – a community food bank – started when Elizabeth noticed that her wheelbarrows were filling with fruit at a rate that she and her kids simply couldn’t keep up with.
RELATED PEOPLE
thereflector.com
WDFW announces 56 days of tentative coastal razor clam digs, beginning Sept. 22
Shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) last week announced 56 tentative dates for razor clam digs at coastal beaches from Sept. 22 through Dec. 28. "The 2022-23 razor clam season will mirror the remarkable digging opportunities last season pending marine toxin levels staying below the...
thejoltnews.com
Detainee wreaks havoc in Olympia City Jail
A Yelm man allegedly spat water in the face of an Olympia corrections officer and flushed his shirt down a cell’s toilet in his refusal to undergo the booking process. Lane Gary Bennett, 54, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault on Sept. 5 following the incident. A day...
KXRO.com
74-year-old woman dies following accident at Monte Brady Road
Nearly a month after an accident outside Montesano, a woman has died of her injuries. On August 18, 2022, 74-year-old Nancy Heyer of Bellingham was seriously injured following a collision on US 12 at the Monte Brady Road. According to the Washington State Patrol, Heyer was the driver of a...
Chronicle
Grays Harbor County Judge Issues Warrant for Father of Missing Girl Oakley Carlson
Andrew Carlson, the biological father of missing 5-year-old girl Oakley Carlson, was labeled a no-show in Grays Harbor County Superior Court on Monday, Sept. 12, in Montesano, for his review hearing for re-arraignment. Carlson, who was released from jail on Aug. 3 following an eight-month sentence after pleading guilty to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chronicle
Chehalis Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Nearly $10,000 by Redepositing Ex’s Checks
One year after she was charged with identity theft for allegedly stealing checks made out to an ex-partner, Aniesa L. Stamper has had her preliminary hearing in Lewis County Superior Court. Stamper, 26, of Chehalis, is accused of taking checks her ex-partner earned as an employee of JJ Berry Furniture...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Taylor Hines: 1999-2022
On Friday morning, Aug. 19, 2022, a bright light left our earthly realm to be with her heavenly father. Taylor Lyn Hines, 22, of Olympia, Washington, was born Dec. 29, 1999, to Jay Scott Hines and Jennifer Lyn Sandrini. Taylor went to Adna High School and graduated in 2018. She then attended Centralia College, majoring in music. Taylor worked for Serendipity Child Care Center in Olympia.
Chronicle
$100K Warrant Issued for Winlock Man Accused of Putting Meth on a Muffin, Offering It to Drug Court Participant
A $100,000 arrest warrant has been issued for a Winlock man participating in Lewis County Drug Court who allegedly put methamphetamine on a muffin and tried to feed it to another Drug Court participant in May. Drug Court administrators reported the incident to the Chehalis Police Department on May 6...
ghscanner.com
HPD Confirms, 58-year-old Man Killed After Being Shot
Not a lot of details have been released in regard to the shooting last night in the back parking lot of Aces of Clubs Tavern in Hoquiam in the 2600 block of Simpson Avenue. Hoquiam Police Chief Strong has confirmed that officers found a 58-year-old male in the back parking lot who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the subject was pronounced dead at the scene.
Center for Public Integrity
Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
507
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT
The Center for Public Integrity is a nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom investigating democracy, power and privilege. Our reporting focuses on the influence of money and the impact of inequality on our society.http://www.publicintegrity.org
Comments / 1