radio7media.com
Lewis County Government Allowing Residents to Cut Free Firewood
THE LEWIS COUNTY GOVERNMENT IS ALLOWING LOCAL RESIDENTS TO CUT FREE FIREWOOD FOR THE WINTER OFF ITS RECENTLY LOGGED PROPERTY BESIDE THE AIRPORT, LOCATED AT 1192 WEST MAIN STREET IN HOHENWALD. RESIDENTS MUST COMPLETE AND SIGN A WAIVER IN ORDER TO RECEIVE A FREE PERMIT TO ACCESS THE PROPERTY AND CUT THE WOOD. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-623-2458.
First roundabout opens in unincorporated Madison County
On Friday, the new roundabout at Jordan Road and Homer Nance Road in Madison County officially opened.
THP Safety Checkpoints
THP Safety Checkpoints
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY ON US 412 WEST AT THE ROADSIDE TABLES AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 99 AT THE 7 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
WAFF
Multiple people injured in crash on County Line Road
Court of Appeals denies former Limestone Co. Sheriff’s request for judge dismissal. Court of Appeals denies former Limestone Co. Sheriff’s request for judge dismissal. Day 4: Jurors expect long, thorough witness testimonies on Thursday. Updated: 3 hours ago. Day 4: Jurors expect long, thorough witness testimonies on Thursday.
radio7media.com
Toys for Tots in Need of Storage and Packing Space
US MARINE CORPS TOYS FOR TOTS OF SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE IS IN NEED OF AN EMPTY STORE BUILDING OR WAREHOUSE TO USE TO STORE TOYS AND DO SORTING AND BAGGING IN IT FROM NOW TO UNTIL THE END OF DECEMBER. SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSE TOYS FOR TOTS COVER GILES, LAWRENCE, WAYNE,...
wgnsradio.com
Daylighting of Town Creek will Soon Happen in Downtown Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro City Council Member Austin Maxwell told WGNS NEWS that changes are coming to the historic downtown area, starting with the long awaited daylighting of Town Creek, which travels between the Murfree Spring Wetland area and Cannonsburgh Village…. Maxwell talked about other changes to the downtown…. He said the creek...
radio7media.com
Quilts for Veterans' Community FIsh Fry Fundraiser
THE UT TSU EXTENSION OFFICE IN LAWRENCE COUNTY HAS ANNOUNCED THERE WILL BE A FAMILY AND COMMUNITY EDUCATION QUILTS FOR VETERANS’ COMMUNITY FISH FRY ON OCTOBER 4TH. THESE PROCEEDS WILL GO TOWARDS SUPPORTING THE F-C-E CLUBS AS THEY CREATE ONE-OF-A-KIND QUILTS TO RECOGNIZE VETERANS IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. TICKETS ARE $14 A PLATE. THE EVENT WILL START AT 4 ON OCTOBER 4TH AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY EXTENSION OFFICE. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-629-4347.
courieranywhere.com
Bird flu reported in West Tennessee; Hardin County Chick Chain Show and Sale postponed
Hardin County’s University of Tennessee Agriculture Extension has postponed its Chick Chain Show and Sale this weekend until further notice. The postponement of the event at the Hardin County Fairgrounds is due to a strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) that has sickened a poultry flock in West Tennessee, officials said.
WSMV
Body found at popular Middle Tennessee fishing spot
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police in Dickson are investigating after a body was found at a popular fishing spot. A visitor to City Lake on Beasley Drive reported seeing the body near the lake’s fishing pier on Wednesday morning. The Dickson Fire Department deployed its water rescue team and boat to retrieve the body.
radio7media.com
Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen to Meet for Work Session
THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMAN IS SCHEDULED TO MEET FOR A WORK SESSION TUESDAY IN THE COUNCIL ROOM AT PULASKI CITY HALL. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE AN UPDATE FROM E-D-C, AN AMENDMENT TO THE BUDGET ORDINANCE AND TO CONSIDER A TRANSFER OF PROPERTY TO I-D-B. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 4:30.
Dump truck driver dies after crash on I-65 in Williamson County
A 70-year-old dump truck driver has died following a crash in Williamson County on Tuesday evening.
Body found near fishing pier in Dickson City Lake
Police are investigating after a body was found in a popular lake Wednesday morning.
Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride set for North Alabama
The 29th annual Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride is set to take off on Saturday, September 17, making its way from Bridgeport and ending in Waterloo.
Smart truck helps Spring Hill police nab alleged criminal
Spring Hill police arrested an alleged auto thief thanks in large part to the truck's smart technology.
Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?
You may have noticed this — evergreen trees in people's yards dying. Sometimes while right next to ones that are green and alive.
Huntsville restaurant owner working to avoid passing inflation costs to customers
The owner of G's Country Kitchen in Huntsville says he's working hard to avoid passing those extra costs on to customers with his restaurant that's been in the same location off Oakwood Avenue in Huntsville for 26 years.
mainstreetmaury.com
One Generation Away plans mobile food giveaway
One Generation Away is bringing its mobile food pantry back to the Columbia State Community College campus to share food with anyone in a time of need. The nonprofit will bring a tractor-trailer full of fresh produce, pantry staples, dairy and more to the Columbia State parking lot for its drive-thru mobile pantry on Saturday, Sept. 17. Anyone may receive a load of groceries, no paperwork required.
radio7media.com
Morrow Family Benefit - 9/17
THERE WILL BE A BENEFIT AUCTION FOR THE MORROW FAMILY SPONSORED BY THE WHISPERING HILLS FREE CHURCH OF GOD ON SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 17TH AT SUMMERTOWN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. FOOD WILL BE SERVED STARTING AT 4 AND AUCTION BEGINS AT 6. ALL PROCEEDS GO TO THE MORROW FAMILY FOR MEDICAL EXPENSES.
How a local tour bus owner aided stranded, vacationing Canadians
Tour bus driver Bill's path home passed close by Opryland, so when he saw a stranded busload of people headed for the historic site, he offered to take the group the rest of the way on their journey.
8 Sheffield inmates baptized in the Tennessee River
Eight inmates were recently baptized in the Tennessee River after the Sheffield Police Department says they all expressed a desire for change.
