ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceburg, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
radio7media.com

Lewis County Government Allowing Residents to Cut Free Firewood

THE LEWIS COUNTY GOVERNMENT IS ALLOWING LOCAL RESIDENTS TO CUT FREE FIREWOOD FOR THE WINTER OFF ITS RECENTLY LOGGED PROPERTY BESIDE THE AIRPORT, LOCATED AT 1192 WEST MAIN STREET IN HOHENWALD. RESIDENTS MUST COMPLETE AND SIGN A WAIVER IN ORDER TO RECEIVE A FREE PERMIT TO ACCESS THE PROPERTY AND CUT THE WOOD. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-623-2458.
LEWIS COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

THP Safety Checkpoints

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY ON US 412 WEST AT THE ROADSIDE TABLES AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 99 AT THE 7 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
WAFF

Multiple people injured in crash on County Line Road

Court of Appeals denies former Limestone Co. Sheriff’s request for judge dismissal. Court of Appeals denies former Limestone Co. Sheriff’s request for judge dismissal. Day 4: Jurors expect long, thorough witness testimonies on Thursday. Updated: 3 hours ago. Day 4: Jurors expect long, thorough witness testimonies on Thursday.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Industry
City
Ethridge, TN
City
Lawrenceburg, TN
radio7media.com

Toys for Tots in Need of Storage and Packing Space

US MARINE CORPS TOYS FOR TOTS OF SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE IS IN NEED OF AN EMPTY STORE BUILDING OR WAREHOUSE TO USE TO STORE TOYS AND DO SORTING AND BAGGING IN IT FROM NOW TO UNTIL THE END OF DECEMBER. SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSE TOYS FOR TOTS COVER GILES, LAWRENCE, WAYNE,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Daylighting of Town Creek will Soon Happen in Downtown Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro City Council Member Austin Maxwell told WGNS NEWS that changes are coming to the historic downtown area, starting with the long awaited daylighting of Town Creek, which travels between the Murfree Spring Wetland area and Cannonsburgh Village…. Maxwell talked about other changes to the downtown…. He said the creek...
MURFREESBORO, TN
radio7media.com

Quilts for Veterans' Community FIsh Fry Fundraiser

THE UT TSU EXTENSION OFFICE IN LAWRENCE COUNTY HAS ANNOUNCED THERE WILL BE A FAMILY AND COMMUNITY EDUCATION QUILTS FOR VETERANS’ COMMUNITY FISH FRY ON OCTOBER 4TH. THESE PROCEEDS WILL GO TOWARDS SUPPORTING THE F-C-E CLUBS AS THEY CREATE ONE-OF-A-KIND QUILTS TO RECOGNIZE VETERANS IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. TICKETS ARE $14 A PLATE. THE EVENT WILL START AT 4 ON OCTOBER 4TH AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY EXTENSION OFFICE. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-629-4347.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electricity Supply#Construction Maintenance
WSMV

Body found at popular Middle Tennessee fishing spot

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police in Dickson are investigating after a body was found at a popular fishing spot. A visitor to City Lake on Beasley Drive reported seeing the body near the lake’s fishing pier on Wednesday morning. The Dickson Fire Department deployed its water rescue team and boat to retrieve the body.
DICKSON, TN
radio7media.com

Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen to Meet for Work Session

THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMAN IS SCHEDULED TO MEET FOR A WORK SESSION TUESDAY IN THE COUNCIL ROOM AT PULASKI CITY HALL. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE AN UPDATE FROM E-D-C, AN AMENDMENT TO THE BUDGET ORDINANCE AND TO CONSIDER A TRANSFER OF PROPERTY TO I-D-B. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 4:30.
PULASKI, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
mainstreetmaury.com

One Generation Away plans mobile food giveaway

One Generation Away is bringing its mobile food pantry back to the Columbia State Community College campus to share food with anyone in a time of need. The nonprofit will bring a tractor-trailer full of fresh produce, pantry staples, dairy and more to the Columbia State parking lot for its drive-thru mobile pantry on Saturday, Sept. 17. Anyone may receive a load of groceries, no paperwork required.
COLUMBIA, TN
radio7media.com

Morrow Family Benefit - 9/17

THERE WILL BE A BENEFIT AUCTION FOR THE MORROW FAMILY SPONSORED BY THE WHISPERING HILLS FREE CHURCH OF GOD ON SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 17TH AT SUMMERTOWN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. FOOD WILL BE SERVED STARTING AT 4 AND AUCTION BEGINS AT 6. ALL PROCEEDS GO TO THE MORROW FAMILY FOR MEDICAL EXPENSES.
SUMMERTOWN, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy