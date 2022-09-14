A Birmingham woman is accused of using a stolen driver's license and stolen checks to get thousands of dollars from multiple financial institutions in North Alabama. Decatur Police said 22-year-old Katherine Elyce Davis was arrested Wednesday in Birmingham and brought to Morgan County. Police say she used a driver's license stolen from Vestavia Hills to cash checks stolen from Gardendale at multiple locations in Decatur.

DECATUR, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO