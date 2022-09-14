Read full article on original website
Related
WAAY-TV
Police: Woman used stolen ID to cash forged checks at multiple North Alabama banks
A Birmingham woman is accused of using a stolen driver's license and stolen checks to get thousands of dollars from multiple financial institutions in North Alabama. Decatur Police said 22-year-old Katherine Elyce Davis was arrested Wednesday in Birmingham and brought to Morgan County. Police say she used a driver's license stolen from Vestavia Hills to cash checks stolen from Gardendale at multiple locations in Decatur.
WAAY-TV
Young, No. 2 Alabama roll over Louisiana-Monroe, 63-7
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama scored on a long touchdown pass, a pick-six and a blocked punt. And that was just the first six minutes. Bryce Young passed for three touchdowns and rushed for a fourth, Will Anderson Jr. scored on an interception return and No. 2 Alabama rolled to a 63-7 victory over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.
Comments / 0