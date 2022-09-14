Read full article on original website
Related
Learn About the Stories From Soft Landing Missoula
This week Soft Landing in Missoula with support from the ZACC held their second annual "Stories of Home" photo exhibit during "Welcoming Week" that explores the experiences of immigrants and refugees in Missoula. The exhibit is an opportunity to learn more about where some of the refugees have come from and more importantly why they are having to come to our community. The "Stories of Home" project started in last year. Soft Landing is a community based non profit that helps refugees and immigrant families transition to our community and our state.
NBCMontana
Roxy Theater to offer early showing of God's Country, film shot in western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Roxy Theater in Missoula will offer a special early release of God's Country in Missoula at 8 p.m. on Thursday. The film is based on Missoula area author James Lee Burke's short story Winter Light. The film will screen nightly for at least a week...
The Sweet Spot for the Shortest Fast Food Lines in Missoula
We are all busy, juggling work, family, Griz games, etc. So when you need fast food, you need it fast. I eat fast food, I admit it. Probably more than I should, but it is fast and I need that most of the time, especially during the work week. When I need my food I need it fast so I can get back to work. I normally don't have the time for a leisurely lunch. With the University of Montana and high schools back in session, the competition for a quick lunch is now fierce. Some fast food establishments have employee shortages, and with everyone trying to eat the same time things may take longer than they have in the past and you are going to find lines that sometimes back all the way out into the street. If you try to go to lunch at noon and you are looking for a short line at a fast food restaurant, good luck. You can go to lunch later in the day after 1pm, your luck will improve but who wants to ruin their dinner eating that late in the day.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana Book Festival kicks off in person
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Montana Book Festival returns to in-person for the first time in three years. Ahead of its kick-off on Thursday, organizers strategized on how to strengthen the literary community in-person while maintaining access for participation from across the state. To build up attendance, the majority of events...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Comment heard on proposal to move Missoula's Temporary Safe Outdoor Space
The proposal is to move the shelter from its current location on private land near Highway 93 west of Missoula to a location by the Missoula jail.
Griz Homecoming Parade Route Revealed
As University of Montana Griz Alumni Association and fans plan for the annual Homecoming game on Saturday September 24th, a familiar tradition returns: The Griz Homecoming Parade. It's been two years since we got to see the floats, the fanfare and the fans line up in Missoula to celebrate our Zootown team. However, this year's parade will be different from years past.
Missoula Pop-Up Free Store For BTS Sunday 9/18
This Old Frat House is holding its fifth pop-up free store this coming Sunday, September 18th from noon to 3 pm. This pop-up free store is themed for back-to-school. They are still looking for donation drop-offs at 1221 Arthur Ave.(corner of Arthur & McLeod) and Volunteers for sorting, setup, and tearing down.
Unhealthy Missoula Air Quality Includes Story by UM Soccer Coach
Missoula residents are getting used to seeing and hearing about the air quality alerts coming from the Missoula City-County Health Department, but do you really appreciate what the smoke particles you’re breathing are doing to your body?. On a recommendation from Health Department Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield, we...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local Music Still Alive In Montana: Kyle Hunter
Ever since the cough hit planet Earth in 2020 billions of music fans have grown accustomed to experiencing music by themselves, be it in their earbuds or in their cars. Life without live music was excruciating, especially for fans in Montana where we savor every note of live music as bigger acts tend to fly over us for gigs in bigger cities on the West Coast.
Black bears deaths investigated at Flathead cherry orchard
The death of two black bears at a Flathead cherry orchard remains under investigation by CSKT game warden
Colorado investment firm completes acquisition of Missoula apartment complex
The acquisition of the Brooklyn West Apartments located on Mullan Road in Missoula includes 171 residential units.
Kids Are Asked to Stay Indoors Due to Unhealthy Air Quality
With air quality at the ‘Unhealthy’ stage in Missoula and ‘Very Unhealthy’ south of Missoula into Hamilton, the Missoula City-County Health Department is recommending that school children be kept inside. We spoke to Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield on Monday morning about the extremely bad air...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missoula’s Guide To Pumpkin Spice Lattes: Break Espresso
By now in my mission to taste-test a pumpkin-spice latte from everywhere that serves the not-so-exclusive-to-autumn-but-definitely-autumny beverage in Missoula, you'd think I'd start getting addicted to the stuff. It hasn't happened yet, though my doctor is probably going to scold me for having unusually high sugar levels. For this next...
montanakaimin.com
UM’s new parking director faces many of challenges
For 25 years, he got Air Force troops and material from point A to point B as a transport and logistics officer. Then, he handled patient and employee transportation for a cancer center in Houston. Now, Bill Donovan faces his biggest challenge yet: making University of Montana parking a tolerable experience.
Cheers! U of Montana Grizzly Wine and Beer Festival Set to Return
Pop the cork and celebrate the return of an awesome event to the UM campus!. After a three-year absence, the University of Montana Grizzly Scholarship Association and Summit Beverage are excited to announce the return of the 15th annual Montana Wine and Beer Festival. The "social event of the year" will take place Friday, October 14, from 7:00 - 10:00 p.m., in the Adams Center on the UM campus. The festival is always scheduled the evening before a Griz home football game, in this case Idaho on October 15.
Montana Grizzly Football Soundly Stymies Early Sycamore Scare
It was far from the dominant defensive effort fans quickly grew accustomed to in the first two games of the season. And yet... The University of Montana Grizzly football team at times looked like they were reeling, giving up big plays, yardage and time of possession. And yet... Bend. Bend...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk
Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
3 killed, 2 injured Tuesday in Missoula crash
Three people died and two people are in critical condition following a Tuesday morning head-on crash in Missoula.
2 grizzly bears euthanized after conflicts in the upper Blackfoot
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks recently euthanized two grizzly bears that were responsible for several conflicts in the upper Blackfoot.
Missoula developer, tenants push back against ‘lies’ around housing project
The owner of a downtown apartment building who plans to redevelop the property defended his reputation against claims made by a member of the Missoula City Council.
94.9 KYSS FM
Missoula, MT
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0