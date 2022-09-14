ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

94.9 KYSS FM

Learn About the Stories From Soft Landing Missoula

This week Soft Landing in Missoula with support from the ZACC held their second annual "Stories of Home" photo exhibit during "Welcoming Week" that explores the experiences of immigrants and refugees in Missoula. The exhibit is an opportunity to learn more about where some of the refugees have come from and more importantly why they are having to come to our community. The "Stories of Home" project started in last year. Soft Landing is a community based non profit that helps refugees and immigrant families transition to our community and our state.
94.9 KYSS FM

The Sweet Spot for the Shortest Fast Food Lines in Missoula

We are all busy, juggling work, family, Griz games, etc. So when you need fast food, you need it fast. I eat fast food, I admit it. Probably more than I should, but it is fast and I need that most of the time, especially during the work week. When I need my food I need it fast so I can get back to work. I normally don't have the time for a leisurely lunch. With the University of Montana and high schools back in session, the competition for a quick lunch is now fierce. Some fast food establishments have employee shortages, and with everyone trying to eat the same time things may take longer than they have in the past and you are going to find lines that sometimes back all the way out into the street. If you try to go to lunch at noon and you are looking for a short line at a fast food restaurant, good luck. You can go to lunch later in the day after 1pm, your luck will improve but who wants to ruin their dinner eating that late in the day.
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana Book Festival kicks off in person

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Montana Book Festival returns to in-person for the first time in three years. Ahead of its kick-off on Thursday, organizers strategized on how to strengthen the literary community in-person while maintaining access for participation from across the state. To build up attendance, the majority of events...
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Griz Homecoming Parade Route Revealed

As University of Montana Griz Alumni Association and fans plan for the annual Homecoming game on Saturday September 24th, a familiar tradition returns: The Griz Homecoming Parade. It's been two years since we got to see the floats, the fanfare and the fans line up in Missoula to celebrate our Zootown team. However, this year's parade will be different from years past.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula Pop-Up Free Store For BTS Sunday 9/18

This Old Frat House is holding its fifth pop-up free store this coming Sunday, September 18th from noon to 3 pm. This pop-up free store is themed for back-to-school. They are still looking for donation drop-offs at 1221 Arthur Ave.(corner of Arthur & McLeod) and Volunteers for sorting, setup, and tearing down.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Unhealthy Missoula Air Quality Includes Story by UM Soccer Coach

Missoula residents are getting used to seeing and hearing about the air quality alerts coming from the Missoula City-County Health Department, but do you really appreciate what the smoke particles you’re breathing are doing to your body?. On a recommendation from Health Department Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield, we...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Local Music Still Alive In Montana: Kyle Hunter

Ever since the cough hit planet Earth in 2020 billions of music fans have grown accustomed to experiencing music by themselves, be it in their earbuds or in their cars. Life without live music was excruciating, especially for fans in Montana where we savor every note of live music as bigger acts tend to fly over us for gigs in bigger cities on the West Coast.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula’s Guide To Pumpkin Spice Lattes: Break Espresso

By now in my mission to taste-test a pumpkin-spice latte from everywhere that serves the not-so-exclusive-to-autumn-but-definitely-autumny beverage in Missoula, you'd think I'd start getting addicted to the stuff. It hasn't happened yet, though my doctor is probably going to scold me for having unusually high sugar levels. For this next...
MISSOULA, MT
montanakaimin.com

UM’s new parking director faces many of challenges

For 25 years, he got Air Force troops and material from point A to point B as a transport and logistics officer. Then, he handled patient and employee transportation for a cancer center in Houston. Now, Bill Donovan faces his biggest challenge yet: making University of Montana parking a tolerable experience.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Cheers! U of Montana Grizzly Wine and Beer Festival Set to Return

Pop the cork and celebrate the return of an awesome event to the UM campus!. After a three-year absence, the University of Montana Grizzly Scholarship Association and Summit Beverage are excited to announce the return of the 15th annual Montana Wine and Beer Festival. The "social event of the year" will take place Friday, October 14, from 7:00 - 10:00 p.m., in the Adams Center on the UM campus. The festival is always scheduled the evening before a Griz home football game, in this case Idaho on October 15.
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk

Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
BALLANTINE, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

94.9 KYSS FM

