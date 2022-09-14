ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

In White Folks News: Brett Favre Reportedly Sneakily Siphoned Off $5 Million In Welfare Funds For Volleyball Stadium At Daughter’s School

By hiphopobama
 3 days ago

Source: Patrick McDermott / Getty

Flag on the play. Personal foul. #4 of the offense. $5 million penalty. Automatic first down.

Let’s get this out the way out the gate, Brett Favre ain’t s**t. We been knew he ain’t s**t from his bootlicking devotion to Donald Trump so none of this comes as a surprise but it’s still disappointing as f**k.

According to Mississippi Today , newly released texts between the Hall of Fame Green Bay Packers quarterback, Governor Phil Bryant, and nonprofit muckety-muck Nancy New show a clear plan to use funds that were earmarked to help people via welfare to build a new muthaf’n volleyball stadium for the University of Southern Mississippi where Favre’s privileged daughter goes to school.

“Just left Brett Favre,” Bryant texted nonprofit founder Nancy New in July of 2019, within weeks of Davis’ departure. “Can we help him with his project. We should meet soon to see how I can make sure we keep your projects on course.”

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Bryant has denied any involvement with diverting funds to aid in this project, however, the texts say that the building was set to be named after him. This is some shady stuff straight from the pages of an Ozark script.

We’d be remiss if we failed to mention the fact that Bryant fired the previous welfare agency director John Davis for…alleged fraud. Only thing Republicans love more than faux Christianity and guns is hypocrisy.

Source: JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN / Getty

Nancy New and John Davis have both been indicted for the biggest case of fraud in Mississippi history. A forensic auditor found that there had been a misspending of over $77 million. New has already pleaded guilty to 13 felony counts related to the scam and Davis is still awaiting trial. No word on charges for Favre and Bryant but as far as we’re concerned, off their mayo-based a**es need to be in jail

Sterlin Tanner
3d ago

In black folks news: democratic city of Jackson which is lead by black leaders and has been for years leaves 150,000 residents without water from negligence an misuse of federal and state funding

3d ago

The poorest state in the union and giving welfare money to a millionaire,if a mother with 3-4 kids got $20.00 more food stamps they would want to lock her up.Bean me up Scotty there is no intelligent life on this planet.

Freedom to speak
3d ago

so send him to jail confiscate his property and sell it and get all the money back that he stole. let him sit in jail until he retires

CBS Minnesota

Texts show Mississippi governor knew of welfare payment to Favre

JACKSON, Miss. — Newly revealed text messages show how deeply involved a Mississippi governor was in directing more than $1 million in welfare money to retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre.Instead of the money going to help low-income families in one of the nation's poorest states, as intended, it was funneled through a nonprofit group to Favre and spent on a new volleyball facility at a university that the football star and the governor both attended.The texts from 2017 show Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, who left office in 2020, was "on board" with the arrangement. The state is suing Favre and...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
BET

'P-Valley' Stars J Alphonse Nicholson And Nicco Annan Join The Goodr Co. To Bring Water To Jackson Residents

The men of P-Valley are stepping up for Jackson, Mississippi residents in a monumental way amid the city’s ongoing water crisis. On September 14, J Alphonse Nicholson tapped Nicco Annan, who portray Lil Murda and Uncle Clifford in the series, to collaborate with Atlanta-based The Goodr Co in an effort to provide the Jackson residents with 100,000 bottles of potable water.
JACKSON, MS
Yardbarker

Texts allegedly show Brett Favre's role in welfare funds scandal

It seems that Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre knowingly took part in a plot to misuse Mississippi welfare funds in a scheme that is now being called the biggest fraud scheme in state history. After a multi-year investigation by the Mississippi auditor’s office, it was revealed that former state...
GREEN BAY, WI
