Star-Studded Power 105.1 ‘Powerhouse ’22’ Lineup Revealed; Fivio Foreign, Kodak Black Headlining

 3 days ago

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

It’s that time of the year for Power 105’s annual Powerhouse concert and for 2022, it’s boasting a pretty deep lineup that’s sure to hit a few dingers out of the park.

Produced by Live Nation, Powerhouse ’22 will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m. EST at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, and will feature Hip-Hop’s heavyweights such as the current King of New York Drill Rap, Fivio Foreign, Kodak Black ( unless he gets arrested again ), Moneybagg Yo, and Tems.

Keep in mind these are the artists that have been locked down so far, so expect more names to be added to the festivities taking place next month at the Prudential Center.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the biggest names in Hip-Hop and R&B again this year at Power 105.1’s Powerhouse,” said Thea Mitchem, Executive VP of Programming/Program Director of Power 105.1 in a statement. “This will be an unforgettable show that fans will not want to miss!”

Tickets for Power 105.1’s Powerhouse will go on sale this Friday, Sept. 16 at 12:00 p.m. EST via Ticketmaster.com with more chances at tickets on Power1051fm.com .

Check out the announcement for this year’s lineup below. Let us know who you’d like to see added to the Powerhouse concert and whether or not you’ll be getting tickets, in the comments below.

Newark, NJ
HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

